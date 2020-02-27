Weekender, Feb. 27: The Get Up Kids, a community soul food dinner, Floodwater Comedy Festival and more ways to spend your extra day this weekend

|
|
|
|
Kirkwood College—Cedar Hall
Screening: Humanize My Hoodie
Feb 27 – 3:00pm
Humanize My Hoodie—a movement aimed at raising awareness of the implicit bias in how American society views people of color—is coming to Cedar Rapids on Thursday for two screenings: 3 and 6 p.m.
More info >>
|
|
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Ian Abramson & Zach Peterson | Floodwater Comedy Festival
Feb 27 – 7:00pm
Floodwater Comedy Festival’s opening event! Ian Abramson’s stand-up is a mix of precise wordplay, longer emotionally absurd jokes, and larger conceptual pieces.
More info >>
|
|
Gabe’s
The Get Up Kids w/ the Whiffs, Rational Anthem
Feb 27 – 8:00pm
Influential KCMO second wave emo act the Get Up Kids hits Iowa City for one of the few shows on their current tour that’s not already sold out.
More info >>
|
|
Robert A. Lee Rec Center
Black Voices Project Annual Soul Food Dinner
Feb 28 – 6:00pm
Bring a dish to share or consider donating toward the costs of food! Honoring ICCSD School Board’s Charlie Eastham; celebrating Bruce Teague, Mazahir Salih, RaQuishia Harrington and Royceann Porter.
More info >>
|
|
Riverside Theatre
Stages
Feb 28 – 7:30pm
Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it’s a story of life’s setbacks and surprises and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places.
More info >>
|
|
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Stephanie Catlett + Band w/ Crystal City, Becca Sutlive
Feb 28 – 9:00pm
“Life is a very long wait, and the colder it gets, the longer it seems.” Stephanie Catlett and her band take her intoxicating croon and their Dec. debut in front of an audience for the first time.
More info >>
|
|
Gabe’s
Anthony Worden and the Illiterati Album Release Show
Feb 28 – 9:00pm
Iowa City mainstay Anthony Worden and his band celebrate the release of their highly anticipated record. They’re also hosting a food drive to support CommUnity.
More info >>
|
|
Peoples Church Unitarian Universalist
“Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the Dream” – A Dinner Fundraiser
Feb 29 – 6:00pm
Learn about the angelic troublemaker behind Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s DREAM.
More info >>
|
|
Hancher Auditorium
The Actors’ Gang
Feb 29 – 7:30pm
Performed in twelve languages (with English supertitles) with live music, poetry and kinetic movement, The New Colossus asks an essential question: Who are we as a nation?
More info >>
|
|
The Mill
Alyssa Limperis Presented By Floodwater Comedy Festival
Feb 29 – 8:30pm
Actor, writer and comedian Alyssa Limperis has a solo show about losing her father to brain cancer, a podcast called ‘Crazy; in Bed’ and a series of brilliant video shorts wherein she plays her mom.
More info >>
|
|
Public Space One
take a pic of me and leave me here: a new video work by Tristen Ives
Mar 1 – 6:00pm
A screening and installation by PS1’s Free Studio Resident. Tristen Ives is a non-binary filmmaker who focuses on diaristic, experimental, and performative modes for political protest.
More info >>
|
|
CSPS Hall
John Primer & The Real Deal
Mar 1 – 7:00pm
As bandleader and lead guitarist for Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Magic Slim & The Teardrops, Primer’s virtuosity as a blues musician draws on the giants.
More info >>