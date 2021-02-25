Weekender, Feb. 25: DVIP’s Souper Bowl, ‘nature of the dream,’ Gamicon Zinc

|
|
|
|
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium is here! Fascinating conversations, stimulating readings, live performances from the comfort of your couch and more abound, so there’s no excuse to spend another weekend just waiting for the weekend to end so the week can begin.
If you know of an upcoming virtual or safely distanced event that you’d like to see in the Weekender, email lv@littlevillagemag.com to tell us about it.
|
|
Online
24th Annual Souper Bowl
Feb 25 – 2:00pm (CST)
Skip the lines and enjoy your favorite soups in a 24th Annual commemorative soup mug. Attendees can join the virtual soup supper by choosing from 10 soups from some of past years’ favorites.
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘nature of the dream’
Feb 25 – Mar 7 – 7:00pm
Two Steps to the Left Productions with the Des Moines Playhouse present ‘nature of the dream,’ a filmed work of devised theatre exploring Black identity in Iowa directed by Miriam Randolph.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Steve Inskeep in conversation with Charity Nebbe
Feb 25 – 7:00pm (CST)
Prairie Lights will celebrate the paperback release of Steve Inskeep’s ‘Imperfect Union’ with a reading and conversation with Iowa Public Radio’s Charity Nebbe.
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘First Date: A Musical Comedy’
Feb 26 – Feb 28 – 12:00am (CST)
When they are set up on a blind date by their well-meaning friends, Casey and Aaron will have to sing and dance their way through the pitfalls and perils of the dreaded first date!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Face Truth/Face Self
Feb 26 – 5:30pm
Centered on noteworthy incidents where Black lives were unjustly taken, student and local professional performers from across the creative arts internalize and interpret these atrocities.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Caryl Pagel & Lauren Shapiro
Feb 26 – 7:00pm (CST)
Prairie Lights presents a reading and conversation with poets Caryl Pagel and Lauren Shapiro to celebrate the release of their new books, ‘Out of Nowhere Into Nothing’ and ‘Arena.’
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘Cal in Camo’
Feb 26 – 8:00pm
Do the wounds of the past irrevocably impact our capacity to connect? Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Cal in Camo,’ by William Francis Hoffman, dir. Cavan Hallman.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Gamicon Zinc
Feb 27 – Feb 28 – 8:00am
This year’s Gamicon will take place on the group’s Discord. Join in the fun for two days of games!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Reconciling the Past: Truth and Theatrical Storytelling into a New Future
Feb 28 – 4:00pm
A playwright, an original Freedom Rider, and members of the Iowa Freedom Riders will discuss truth and reconciliation and memory on civic and artistic stages. Moderated by Micah Ariel James.
More info >>
|
|
Online
FilmScene 101: The Black Image in Comics
Mar 1 – 7:00pm
In this four-week course, part of the FilmScene 101 series, Deborah Elizabeth Whaley will explore the ways the Black image in film reflects, comments on, or distorts African American diversity.
More info >>
|
|
Our friends at City Circle Theatre Company are presenting an on-demand stream of First Date: A Musical Comedy this weekend, and they’ve been asking patrons to share their worst first date experiences or how they met their partners. We decided to get the LV staff in on the fun!
|
|
“My wife Madeline and I met (surprise! Have you met me?) at a poetry reading. I believe the group was called CR Poets way back then, and we gathered in a small, basement-level art gallery deep in the industrial part of Cedar Rapids. I performed ridiculous rant-y poems about politics, and for some reason, that piqued her interest. Friendship evolved into being unable to imagine my life without her.” —Genevieve Trainor
“I went on a date with a guy I met after he ‘charmed me’ by poking at a tomato sitting on the conveyor belt in line at the Wedge co-op in Minneapolis. We watched Crash by Cronenberg at his apartment. IT DIDN’T WORK OUT.”—Jordan Sellergren
“I met my wife at a 21st birthday party at One Eyed Jake’s while playing Big Buck Hunter. We haven’t done any of those things since.” —Brian Johannesen