Weekender, Feb. 20: DVIP’s Souper Bowl, a screening of ‘Warrior Women’ and more events this weekend

Hancher Auditorium
Science on Tap: The Scientific Concert
Feb 20 – 5:30pm
Charles will focus on the composition of “Petrasonic,” his sonata for double bass and percussion, which was created at the crossroads of music and geology.
More info
Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center
The Domestic Violence Intervention Program’s 23rd Annual “Souper Bowl”
Feb 20 – 5:30pm
DVIP invites the community to join them in raising funds for victims of intimate partner abuse, human trafficking, stalking and harassment.
More info
Art Building West
Talk: “Goddess Eye View” with Suzanne Wright
Feb 20 – 7:00pm
Grant Wood Fellow in Painting & Drawing Suzanne Wright discusses using aerial perspectives to created an inverted, “feminized” version of the city’s monuments.
More info
RHCR Theatre
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress
Feb 21 – 7:30pm
Five bridesmaids have found refuge in the room of Meredith, the sister of the bride. The women come to realize they have more in common with each other than any of them do with the bride.
More info
Hancher Auditorium
Syed Umar Warsi, Amir Safi, and Amal Kassir
Feb 21 – 7:30pm
Drawing from the wellspring of their lived experiences as Muslims, artists and more, three spoken word poets and storytellers will present an evening of powerful and deeply felt work.
More info
Theatre Cedar Rapids
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love And Murder
Feb 21 – 7:30pm
Monty Navarro is 9th in line to inherit the D’Ysquith family fortune and, as he dreams of riches and romance, the eight people ahead of him start dying in natural (and unnatural) ways.
More info
First Presbyterian Church of Iowa City
“Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the Dream” – A Storytelling Concert
Feb 21 – 8:00pm
Learn about the angelic troublemaker behind Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s DREAM.
More info
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
rubbur w/ 6 Odd Rats
Feb 21 – 9:00pm
rubbur + 6 Odd Rats = a night of genre-bending music at The Trumpet Blossom Cafe!
More info
MacBride Hall Auditorium
Human Genetic Diversity: Understanding Ourselves Through the Lens of DNA
Feb 22 – 9:30am
This talk is part of the 2020 Iowa City Darwin Day celebration of science, and is free and open to the public.
More info
hotelVetro
One Book Two Book
Feb 22 – 10:00am
The Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature’s One Book Two Book returns—a festival for all kids, from the book character meet-and-greets to Junior High Writing Jam.
More info
Coe College Sinclair Auditorium
Warrior Women screening w/ Madonna Thunder Hawk
Feb 22 – 7:00pm
Women of All Red Nations and Black Hills Alliance co-founder Madonna Thunder Hawk is touring with the documentary made about her, offering remarks and leading a discussion afterward.
More info
Hancher Auditorium
Negin Farsad
Feb 22 – 7:30pm
A self-described “social justice comedian,” Negin Farsad has been named one of the 10 Best Feminist Comedians by Paper magazine and one of the 50 Funniest Women by Huffington Post.
More info