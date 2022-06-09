Weekender Eastern Iowa! Weekly concerts, Kolach Festival, CR Scavenger Hunt

If you aren’t outdoors this weekend, what even is the point of June?! Weekly concerts are in full swing across the region, a scavenger hunt helps you explore Cedar Rapids — but the most exciting thing to get you out and about this weekend is FOOD! Don’t miss strawberry kickoff at Wilson’s or the St. Ludmilla Kolach Festival: Your taste buds will thank you!
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Daniels Park
Mobile Technology Lab at Daniels Park
Jun 9 – 4:30pm
The library’s Mobile Technology Lab is on the move. The library is partnering with Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation’s Rollin’ Recmobile to bring activities for all ages to the community this summer.
More info >>
Public Space One
Opening & Performance: Cathedral to Aquatic Sonification
Jun 9 – 5:00pm
Cathedral to Aquatic Sonification is a dynamic, realtime, data-driven, immersive audio installation throughout the PS1 north gallery building.
More info >>
Elray's Live & Dive
Iowa City Songwriters Collective
Jun 9 – 7:00pm
James Tutson hosts this twice monthly showcase highlighting the Iowa City area’s best local talent!
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Friday Night Concert Series: Kevin Burt and Big Medicine
Jun 10 – 6:30pm
For more than 25 years Kevin Burt has been electrifying audiences throughout the Midwest dispelling the myth that true blues has no roots in Iowa.
More info >>
Ranshaw House
Ranshaw House Weekly Concert Series
Jun 10 – 7:00pm
Enjoy live performances from local musicians on the historic house’s front porch!
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Pride Comedy Show
Jun 10 – 7:00pm
A comedy show celebrating all things pride!
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Monty Python’s Spamalot
Jun 10 – 7:30pm
Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, this outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
More info >>
CSPS
The Color Purple
Jun 10 – 7:30pm
The Color Purple’s musical incarnation is adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.
More info >>
St. Ludmila Catholic Church
Kolach Festival 2022
Jun 11 – Jun 12 –
Live music, games, prizes and of course: kolaches!
Kolaches will be sold during festival hours; preorders will not be accepted.
$15/dozen
$7.50/half dozen
$1.50/single
More info >>
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Convention Complex
Iowa Summer Jam
Jun 11 –
Iowa Summer Jam 2022 will feature live music, DJ’s, comedy, food, and beer. This is an all ages, all-day event on Saturday, June 11th.
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Strawberry Celebration at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Jun 11 – 9:00am
Please join us for our strawberry celebration!
More info >>
The History Center
Downtown Cedar Rapids Scavenger Hunt
Jun 11 – 10:00am
Grab your family and put on your walking shoes! This scavenger hunt will test your skills as you solve riddles, complete challenges, and explore downtown Cedar Rapids landmarks.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Encanto
Jun 11 – 11:00am
See the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called Encanto.
More info >>
Faith United Church of Christ
Benefit Concert Afghan Refugees
Jun 11 – 7:00pm
Faith United Church of Christ will host a benefit concert to help raise funds to help welcome a family of Afghan refugees to Iowa City. Musicians include O’Keith and McFiddle
More info >>
Public Space One
Wave Cage ft. Caleb "The Negro Artist" Rainey and Dan Padley
Jun 11 – 7:30pm
Wave Cage ft. Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey and Dan Padley at PS1.
More info >>
College Green
Protest Against Gun Violence
Jun 13 – 11:00am
Protest Against Gun Violence: march, speakers and an open mic.
More info >>
Album Review: MEKTOUB — ‘Elizabeth’
by Daniel Boscaljon, June 6
In 2019, frequenters of Goosetown Café mingled with friends of John Rapson to delight in the new band he had assembled:
MEKTOUB
. It was a trio, initially — Rapson on the keys, Ryan Smith on woodwinds and Nielo Gaglione on vocals and mandole. Together, the three produced a distinct style of improvisational music they describe as Mediterranean folk-jazz.
Album Review: Mr. Softheart — “Caravaggio”/“Flower of Tomorrow”
by Michael Roeder, June 6
“I suppose the new direction is another pandemic story,” Nick Fisher offers as the impetus for the recent pivot of the band formerly known as Hex Girls.
Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon is out to prove ‘the prairie’s got something to say’
by Kembrew McLeod, June 7
“One thing that people maybe don’t know about Canada is that the places above and below the border are similar to each other,” said Rollie Pemberton, a Canadian MC who performs as Cadence Weapon.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-eastern-iowa-weekly-concerts-kolach-festival-cr-scavenger-hunt/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="122"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>