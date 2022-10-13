Weekender Eastern Iowa! Warlock Hour Festival | Misery @ TCR | Songs of Black America

It’s a jam-packed weekend in Eastern Iowa! Just compiling this list was exhausting. You can catch burlesque, roller derby, opera and drag, along with some phenomenal music offerings (don’t miss the Warlock Hour Festival at Gabe’s!). For the poets, Iowa City Poetry is partnering with Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature for a preliminary competition where one poet will be selected to face off against the best slam poets from other UNESCO Cities of Literature. And for top pick of the weekend? Well, there’s not just one. It’s time to get your scare on with spine-tingling plays from theaters across Eastern Iowa, including (from North to South!) eerie radio plays at Giving Tree, ‘Misery’ at TCR, ‘Monstersongs’ continuing from Run of the Mill and ‘The Weir’ launching at Riverside. You won’t want to drive home alone!
Kent Park Conservation Education Center
Nature and Forest Therapy for Vet's and/or Vet's Spouses
Oct 13 – 6:00pm
Come relax into the calming embrace of the forest, let the more than human world help regain equilibrium and de-stress.
More info >>
Downtown Iowa City
Literary Pub Crawl
Oct 13 – 6:30pm
Join the Iowa City Downtown District & Iowa City of Literature as Joe Reilly & Rachael Carlson traipse the Iowa City Literary Walk.
More info >>
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Kimberly Johnson
Oct 13 – 7:00pm
Please join us for a reading and conversation with Kimberly Johnson in celebration of the release of her book FATAL.
More info >>
University of Iowa Main Library, Shambaugh Auditorium
Writing for Screens: A Conversation with Nicholas Meyer
Oct 13 – 7:00pm
Join director, screenwriter, producer, and best-selling author Nicholas Meyer for a discussion about his storied career, which includes involvement in the beloved Star Trek series, and time at Iowa.
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Bitchin Bajas w/Jon Mueller
Oct 13 – 9:00pm
Feed Me Weird Things presents: Bitchin Bajas (Drag City)
with special guest Jon Mueller
More info >>
Online
125 Years of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Documentary Series
Oct 14 – 8:30am (CDT)
Visit the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to view a short series of videos highlighting the library’s history in the Cedar Rapids community for the 125th anniversay year.
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Dog-O-Ween
Oct 14 – 5:00pm
Join us with your furry friend and enjoy craft beer, a dog costume competition, activities, small businesses featuring dog products, & more!
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Family Friday Nights at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Oct 14 – 5:00pm
Please join us for our Family Friday Nights every Friday in September and October!
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Monstersongs
Oct 14 – 7:00pm
Run of the Mill Theatre Presents: Monstersongs
More info >>
Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre presents: The Weir
Oct 14 – 7:30pm
Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Play, Conor McPherson’s acclaimed drama imagines a blustery night at a small rural bar in Ireland. Amidst Guinness and whiskey, tall tales give way to something de
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Opera: Domenico Cimarosa's Il Matrimonio Segreto
Oct 14 – 7:30pm
Fall Opera production from the University of Iowa School of Music
More info >>
Giving Tree Theater
Sorry, Wrong Number and The Hitch-Hiker
Oct 14 – 7:30pm
Join us at the KGTT Radio Studio as we go back to the 1940’s and bring you the thrilling tales of Sorry, Wrong Number and The Hitch-Hiker by Lucille Fletcher.
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Misery
Oct 14 – 7:30pm
A play based on the novel by Stephen King
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
Songs of Black America: Aaron Diehl and Brandon Patrick George
Oct 14 – 7:30pm
Aaron Diehl (piano) and Brandon Patrick George (flute), “Songs of Black America.”
More info >>
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Dave Zollo & The Body Electric
Oct 14 – 8:00pm
Dave Zollo & The Body Electric LIVE at Wildwood
More info >>
CSPS Hall
The Claudettes
Oct 14 – 8:00pm
Wielding a one-of-a-kind, piano-powered roots-pop sound, the Claudettes merge earthy blues and soul with pop hooks and punk spirit.
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Lily DeTaeye & Nalani Proctor
Oct 14 – 8:45pm
A double header Oct 14th @ Trumpet Blossom
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Annual ADA Celebration
Oct 15 – 10:00am
Join us in the Annual Celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Ped Mall in Downtown Iowa City.
More info >>
Iowa City Public Library
Drag Storytime & Costume Ball
Oct 15 – 10:30am
Halloween is upon us and it’s time to show off this year’s dress-up lewks!
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School
Oct 15 – 11:00am
A special one-day-only event! Join us at 11am or 3pm on October 15, 2022.
More info >>
Gabe's
Warlock Hour Festival
Oct 15 – 4:00pm
Warlock Biz Booking presents: Warlock Hour Festival
More info >>
Mercer Park
OCCRD Monster's Brawl: Punks v. Preps
Oct 15 – 5:00pm
Old Capitol City Roller Derby is BACK! After 2.5 years, OCCRD is ready to hit the track. Join us for Monster’s Brawl: Punks v. Preps at our *new location* Mercer Rec. Center.
More info >>
PS1—Close House
Slam-O-Vision Poetry Competition
Oct 15 – 6:30pm
Iowa City Poetry is celebrating the official grand opening of their poetry lending library at the Close House by co-hosting
More info >>
Raven Wolf Productions
Dandelion Stompers Hayloft Session
Oct 15 – 7:00pm
Come dance to the Dandelion Stompers in the Hayloft Stage at Raven Wolf!
More info >>
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Babies' First Special: A Live Comedy Event!
Oct 15 – 7:00pm
Local comedian, Karen Sanchez, is taping her first mini comedy special on Saturday, October 15th!
More info >>
PorchLight
Gallery Series Exhibit, Reading + Q&A with Giselle Simòn and Cory Hutchinson-Reuss
Oct 15 – 7:00pm
Help us celebrate the launch of Prompt’s third Gallery Series chapbook, a collaboration between visual artist Giselle Simòn and poet Cory Hutchinson-Reuss.
More info >>
CSPS
Knight of 1000 Papercuts
Oct 15 – 8:00pm
The Knights of the Round Pasties are celebrating their one year anniversary at CSPS while also celebrating Halloween!
More info >>
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Molly Nova & The Hawk Featuring Bryce Janey
Oct 15 – 8:00pm
Molly Nova & The Hawk Featuring Bryce Janey live at Wildwood on Oct 15th
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Lady Vengeance
Oct 15 – 10:00pm
Lady Vengeance at FilmScene
More info >>
Public Space One
Iowa City Flea Market
Oct 16 – 11:00am
The Iowa City Flea Market: Art, Vintage, Clothing, Furniture, Handmade & Music
More info >>
Writing led Dessa to hip hop. Her music career brought her back again — and into the Iowa literary world
by Kembrew McLeod, Oct 10
“After like two years of rejections,” Dessa wrote on Twitter in early 2021, “my short story just got accepted into a literary magazine, and I am about to order the fuck out of some takeout.”
