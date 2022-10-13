Weekender Eastern Iowa! Warlock Hour Festival | Misery @ TCR | Songs of Black America

It’s a jam-packed weekend in Eastern Iowa! Just compiling this list was exhausting. You can catch burlesque, roller derby, opera and drag, along with some phenomenal music offerings (don’t miss the Warlock Hour Festival at Gabe’s!). For the poets, Iowa City Poetry is partnering with Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature for a preliminary competition where one poet will be selected to face off against the best slam poets from other UNESCO Cities of Literature. And for top pick of the weekend? Well, there’s not just one. It’s time to get your scare on with spine-tingling plays from theaters across Eastern Iowa, including (from North to South!) eerie radio plays at Giving Tree, ‘Misery’ at TCR, ‘Monstersongs’ continuing from Run of the Mill and ‘The Weir’ launching at Riverside. You won’t want to drive home alone!