Weekender Eastern Iowa! Trek Fest, Volta Youth Music, Henry V

Iowa is well-known for its abundance of quirky festivals, and some of the best are going down this weekend! Dip south to Riverside for the 37th annual Trek Fest or get some tasty sips at the History Museum in CR at their 2nd annual Root Beer Festival. Experience the fifth year of Iowa City’s wild and boisterous Block Party (featuring SCWPro Wrestlers this year). Or get a reminder that the kids are alright at Eastern Iowa Arts Academy’s Volta Youth Music and Art Festival. There’s also theater galore this weekend, with several shows opening and Riverside Theatre’s clamorous Henry V continuing. Top pick of the weekend? Vanilla Beans & Daydreams returns to in-person classes with a cookie-decorating course! Delicious fun!