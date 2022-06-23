Weekender Eastern Iowa! Trek Fest, Volta Youth Music, Henry V

Iowa is well-known for its abundance of quirky festivals, and some of the best are going down this weekend! Dip south to Riverside for the 37th annual Trek Fest or get some tasty sips at the History Museum in CR at their 2nd annual Root Beer Festival. Experience the fifth year of Iowa City’s wild and boisterous Block Party (featuring SCWPro Wrestlers this year). Or get a reminder that the kids are alright at Eastern Iowa Arts Academy’s Volta Youth Music and Art Festival. There’s also theater galore this weekend, with several shows opening and Riverside Theatre’s clamorous Henry V continuing. Top pick of the weekend? Vanilla Beans & Daydreams returns to in-person classes with a cookie-decorating course! Delicious fun!
FilmScene—Chauncey
Mississippi Masala
Jun 23 – 3:30pm
The vibrant cultures of India, Uganda, and the American South are blended and simmered into a rich and fragrant fusion feast in Mira Nair’s luminous look at the complexities of love.
More info >>
Online
JCIC Presentation on Iowa Gun Amendment
Jun 23 – 6:30pm
JCIC is hosting a virtual presentation by Temple Hiatt, a long-time gun violence prevention advocate and activist, on Understanding the Proposed “Right to Firearms” Amendment to Iowa’s Constitution.
More info >>
Figge Art Museum
Ross Gay Keynote Event with Collins Writers' Conference
Jun 23 – 7:00pm
The Midwest Writing Center is thrilled to welcome Ross Gay to the Collins Writers’ Conference as Keynote Speaker. Ross Gay is a poet, essayist, athlete, gardener, and joy enthusiast. Free.
More info >>
Riverside Festival Stage
Henry V
Jun 23 – 7:30pm
Riverside’s Free Shakespeare in Lower City Park returns with Henry V.
More info >>
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Concert in the Commons: Ukulele Tunes with Melissa Caminneci
Jun 24 – 12:00pm
Local performer Melissa Caminneci will perform a ukulele concert in the Commons of the Downtown Library.
More info >>
Hall Park
Trekfest 37- The Riverside Shipyard
Jun 24 – Jun 25 – 4:30pm
Take a journey to a New Frontier as you make The Voyage Home to THE RIVERSIDE SHIPYARD! Celebrity guests include John G. Hertzler (GENERAL MARTOK) and Robert O’Reilly (Chancellor Gowron).
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Friday Night Concert Series: Mektoub and The Hooten Hallers
Jun 24 – 6:30pm
Mektoub performs a variety of Mediterranean folk-jazz and original music by singer/songwriter Nielo Gaglione, an immigrant to Iowa from Southern France.
More info >>
The James Theater
A Punk Show Supporting DVIP
Jun 24 – 7:00pm
A Punk Rock Show in support of Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP).
More info >>
Giving Tree Theater
'The Half-Life of Marie Curie'
Jun 24 – 7:30pm
In 1911, Marie Curie won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. By 1912, she was the object of ruthless gossip over an alleged affair.
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Mamma Mia!
Jun 24 – 7:30pm
Mamma Mia: A mother, a daughter, and three possible fathers!
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
The Ross Clowser Ensemble and M Denney
Jun 24 – 8:30pm
Contemporary jazz and improvised music with inflections of folk, soul, and free jazz.
More info >>
Metro Harley Davidson
Freedom Ride 2022, get out your favorite wheels and roll with us to end human trafficking!
Jun 25 – 9:00am
Motorcycles, cars, trucks, jeeps, classics, are all welcome. Registration begins at 9:00AM, and we will be hitting the road at 10:00AM.
More info >>
The History Center
2nd Annual Root Beer Festival
Jun 25 – 12:00pm
Enjoy live outdoor entertainment by Soul Sherpa, family friendly lawn games and view the History Center’s newest exhibit, Running Toward Danger.
More info >>
James Alan McPherson Park
This Ability-Holistic Dance June
Jun 25 – 1:00pm
This holistic dance class will embody the 5 elements and their geometric shapes, while incorporating it with movement for mental and physical healing.
More info >>
Greene Square Park
Volta Youth Music and Art Festival
Jun 25 – 2:00pm
Join the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy for this incredible community event highlighting young artists, professional area musicians and the young musicians of tomorrow.
More info >>
Downtown Iowa City
Downtown Block Party
Jun 25 – 4:00pm
Downtown Iowa City’s annual summer evening event, the Downtown Block Party returns for the 5th year this summer on June 25th. Everyone is welcome to this
FREE EVENT.
More info >>
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Dreamwell's QueertopIA: an evening of entertainment
Jun 25 – 7:30pm
Join Dreamwell Theatre for an evening of original creations and old favorites, collectively showcasing the talents of some amazing queer folks in the community. $10 suggested donation.
More info >>
Mercer Park
Free Movie Series: Soul
Jun 25 – 9:15pm
We are thrilled to be showing the Disney-Pixar movie Soul at Mercer Park. The storyline, animation and music will definitely fill your Soul.
More info >>
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Block Party Comedy Show
Jun 25 – 9:30pm
Celebrate Iowa City’s 5th annual Downtown Block Party with a night full of laughter at Joystick!
More info >>
City Park
Tulapalooza Benefit Concert
Jun 26 – 12:00pm
Save the date for a luscious community gathering of love, support, and power surrounding the family of Tula Bloom Brickel.
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Art in the Afternoon: Joe McKenna
Jun 26 – 1:00pm
Art in the Afternoon presentation at The ArtiFactory by Joe McKenna, a collage artist living in Iowa City.
More info >>
Urban Acres Real Estate
Retro Summer Cookie Decorating Workshop
Jun 27 – 6:00pm
Vanilla Beans & Daydreams presents their first in-person class in 2 1/2 years! This class offers a comprehensive breakdown of icing and consistency as well as variety of techniques. Teens+Adults
More info >>
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Indigo Girls
Jun 27 – 7:30pm
On their 16th studio album, Indigo Girls tell their origin story.
More info >>
Gabe's
Good Morning Midnight, TV Cop, In Lieu, New Confusion
Jun 27 – 7:30pm
Music starts promptly at 7:30. $10 suggested donation for the touring bands. All ages.
More info >>
