Weekender Eastern Iowa! Trans Day of Visibility Event | Trevor Lee Hopkins Tribute | The Play That Goes Wrong

There’s a veritable smorgasbord of events all over eastern Iowa this weekend. Hang out in Iowa City if you want to check out Frequências, a three day symposium focused on Brazilian films’ relationship with the Black Diaspora, or honor former LV staffer and all-around icon Trevor Lee Hopkins at Friday and Saturday tribute shows at La Wine Bar. If you’re in Cedar Rapids, you can check out The Play that Goes Wrong at Theatre Cedar Rapids, a Transgender Panel Discussion at the library with CRPride or the Friends of the Library’s April Fool’s Day book sale at the Cherry Building. Top Pick: The Agape Breakfast Fundraiser is the place to be if you’re looking for a Saturday morning breakfast that benefits a good cause. This marks the first time since the pandemic the Agape Cafe has held this fundraiser breakfast, which supports Agape’s free meal operations throughout the year. It also marks 30 years of the Agape Cafe in Iowa City.
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Memoryscape
Jan 18 – May 6 – 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon. – Sat.
Czech photographer Honza Sakar’s photographs capture iconic points of interest in South Moravia using the wet-collodion photography process.
Online
Frequências: Contemporary Afro-Brazilian Cinema & the Black Diaspora
Mar 30 – Apr 1 – All day
2022-23 Obermann Humanities Symposium
Hancher Auditorium
Children of the Light: Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, & Brian Blade
Mar 30 – 6:30pm
Children of the Light: Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, & Brian Blade
Public Space One
Los Performers | Juan Correa
Mar 31 – Apr 29 – 4:00pm
Juan Correa (b. 1994) is an artist & printmaker currently located in Iowa City, Iowa. Correa grew up in Los Angeles, a place that heavily influenced his work. Fridays 4-6p & Saturdays 12-3p
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Moravian Folk Motifs Opening
Mar 31 – 4:00pm
Join us for the opening of “Moravian Folk Motifs” to experience stunning examples of this colorful Moravian tradition.
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Blue Top Ridge Opening Day
Mar 31 – All day
Opening Day is almost here!
An Open Space
The Picturesque Grotesque: Oil Paintings by Ezra Edgerton
Mar 31 – 6:00pm
Three rooms of paintings
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Trans Day of Visibility Event
Mar 31 – 6:00pm
Meeting at the Pentacrest briefly for some opening remarks, music, and celebration before heading to the Wesley Center for a community meal, speakers, access to resources, and more!
The James Theater
Apahm Concert: Justin Park, Pictoria Vark, Eli, mars hojilla
Mar 31 – 7:00pm
20th Anniversary of the University of Iowa APACC!
La wine bar & restaurant
Trevor Lee Hopkins Tribute: Sam Knutson. Nikki Lunden. Dave Zollo. J Knight. Jamie and Matt Kearney
Mar 31 – 7:00pm
Day 1 of a 2 day event. La Wine was Trevor’s most recent effort to help create a new live music venue in downtown Iowa City. Pay tribute to Trevor and his vision for a new live music venue.
Theatre Cedar Rapids
The Play That Goes Wrong
Mar 31 – 7:30pm
By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields
Old Brick
Agape Cafe Breakfast Fundraiser
Apr 1 – 7:30am
Celebrate 30 years of the best free breakfast in town!
Cherry Building
Friends Of the Cedar Rapids Public Library April Fools Book Sale
Apr 1 – 9:00am
Purchase new books and support the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library.
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Transgender Panel Discussion
Apr 1 – 1:30pm
In conjunction with Transgender Visibility Day held annually on March 31, CR Pride is proud to host a panel discussion focusing on transgender issues.
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Family Discovery Day
Apr 1 – 3:00pm
This popular adaption of two Classical Kids stories features Mozart’s young son, Karl, who longs to be taken from his boarding school to spend more time with his famous father.
Scanlon Gymnasium/Mercer Aquatic Center
Roller Derby! OCCRD vs Rockford Rage
Apr 1 – 5:30pm
Old Capitol City RolleR Derby
takes on Rockford Rage in this fun April Fools Day themed bout.
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Girlies for Emma Goldman: A Comedy Show with Jen Kuhle
Apr 1 – 6:30pm
A Comedy Show Benefitting the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City with Jen Kuhle, Karen Sanchez Dougall, Emma Dowding, Val Cumming, and Hannah Gerson! Hosted by Brigid Martin.
Public Space One
Fluid Spaces: Sonic Experience by Guillermo Galindo
Apr 1 – 7:00pm
Fluid Spaces: A sonic experience by Guillermo Galindo, Post-Mexican composer/artist
La wine bar & restaurant
Trevor Lee Hopkins Tribute: Ben Schmidt, Ryan & Sean. Dave Moore. Tom Spielbauer. Scott Cochran
Apr 1 – 7:00pm
Day 2 of a 2 day event. La Wine was Trevor’s most recent effort to help create a new live music venue in downtown Iowa City. Pay tribute to Trevor and his vision for a new live music venue.
The Ideal Social Hall
I Can See Clearly Now: Dance Party w/DJ Eight Ten
Apr 1 – 8:00pm
DJ Eight Ten Presents: I Can See Clearly Now
A Public Dance Party in preparation of a Full Moon over Mt. Trashmore
PS1—Close House
Fool for Poetry
Apr 2 – 1:00pm
Be a Fool for Poetry! The Writers’ Rooms and Public Space One are kicking off National Poetry Month with a
GreenState Family Fieldhouse
Indoor Easter Egg Extravaganza
Apr 2 – 1:00pm
Join us for this INDOOR family favorite featuring fun Easter-themed games, crafts & activities, photos with the Easter Bunny, and a GIANT EGG GRAB of 5,000+ eggs!
Q&A: Snail Mail speaks to influences and favorite songs ahead of Mission Creek and her Valentine Tour
By Adria Carpenter, March 30, 2023
Lindsey Jordan’s music is sometimes soft and innocent, sometimes loud and gut-wrenching, but always heartfelt. In the six years since the release of her first EP, the singer-songwriter and guitarist has an intimate sound, reminiscent of bygone days. READ MORE >
|
|
Time Capsule Dale: Laundry day at Duds N Suds
By Jay Goodvin, March 24, 2023
Meet LV’s newest columnist — a Gen X townie who goes to bed in the ’90s and wakes up in modern day IC/CR.
The early months of 1996 have been a whirlwind for Hawk fans. Carver once again proved to be a menace to Bobby Knight and his gang of Hoosiers on Sunday as Russ Millard repeatedly found Chris Kingsbury open on the wings while trouncing the General with a 26-point rout. Indiana’s good luck charm — a team meal at the Lark Supper Club in Tiffin — turned out to be just another steak night. READ MORE >