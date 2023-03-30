Weekender Eastern Iowa! Trans Day of Visibility Event | Trevor Lee Hopkins Tribute | The Play That Goes Wrong

There’s a veritable smorgasbord of events all over eastern Iowa this weekend. Hang out in Iowa City if you want to check out Frequências, a three day symposium focused on Brazilian films’ relationship with the Black Diaspora, or honor former LV staffer and all-around icon Trevor Lee Hopkins at Friday and Saturday tribute shows at La Wine Bar. If you’re in Cedar Rapids, you can check out The Play that Goes Wrong at Theatre Cedar Rapids, a Transgender Panel Discussion at the library with CRPride or the Friends of the Library’s April Fool’s Day book sale at the Cherry Building. Top Pick: The Agape Breakfast Fundraiser is the place to be if you’re looking for a Saturday morning breakfast that benefits a good cause. This marks the first time since the pandemic the Agape Cafe has held this fundraiser breakfast, which supports Agape’s free meal operations throughout the year. It also marks 30 years of the Agape Cafe in Iowa City.