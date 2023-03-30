Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Trans Day of Visibility Event | Trevor Lee Hopkins Tribute | The Play That Goes Wrong

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
There’s a veritable smorgasbord of events all over eastern Iowa this weekend. Hang out in Iowa City if you want to check out Frequências, a three day symposium focused on Brazilian films’ relationship with the Black Diaspora, or honor former LV staffer and all-around icon Trevor Lee Hopkins at Friday and Saturday tribute shows at La Wine Bar. If you’re in Cedar Rapids, you can check out The Play that Goes Wrong at Theatre Cedar Rapids, a Transgender Panel Discussion at the library with CRPride or the Friends of the Library’s April Fool’s Day book sale at the Cherry Building. Top Pick: The Agape Breakfast Fundraiser is the place to be if you’re looking for a Saturday morning breakfast that benefits a good cause. This marks the first time since the pandemic the Agape Cafe has held this fundraiser breakfast, which supports Agape’s free meal operations throughout the year. It also marks 30 years of the Agape Cafe in Iowa City.




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Memoryscape

Jan 18 – May 6 – 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon. – Sat.

Czech photographer Honza Sakar’s photographs capture iconic points of interest in South Moravia using the wet-collodion photography process.


Online

Frequências: Contemporary Afro-Brazilian Cinema & the Black Diaspora

Mar 30 – Apr 1 – All day

2022-23 Obermann Humanities Symposium


Hancher Auditorium

Children of the Light: Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, & Brian Blade

Mar 30 – 6:30pm

Children of the Light: Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, & Brian Blade


Public Space One

Los Performers | Juan Correa

Mar 31 – Apr 29 – 4:00pm

Juan Correa (b. 1994) is an artist & printmaker currently located in Iowa City, Iowa. Correa grew up in Los Angeles, a place that heavily influenced his work. Fridays 4-6p & Saturdays 12-3p


National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Moravian Folk Motifs Opening

Mar 31 – 4:00pm

Join us for the opening of “Moravian Folk Motifs” to experience stunning examples of this colorful Moravian tradition.


Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Blue Top Ridge Opening Day

Mar 31 – All day

Opening Day is almost here!


An Open Space

The Picturesque Grotesque: Oil Paintings by Ezra Edgerton

Mar 31 – 6:00pm

Three rooms of paintings


University of Iowa Pentacrest

Trans Day of Visibility Event

Mar 31 – 6:00pm

Meeting at the Pentacrest briefly for some opening remarks, music, and celebration before heading to the Wesley Center for a community meal, speakers, access to resources, and more!


The James Theater

Apahm Concert: Justin Park, Pictoria Vark, Eli, mars hojilla

Mar 31 – 7:00pm

20th Anniversary of the University of Iowa APACC!


La wine bar & restaurant

Trevor Lee Hopkins Tribute: Sam Knutson. Nikki Lunden. Dave Zollo. J Knight. Jamie and Matt Kearney

Mar 31 – 7:00pm

Day 1 of a 2 day event. La Wine was Trevor’s most recent effort to help create a new live music venue in downtown Iowa City. Pay tribute to Trevor and his vision for a new live music venue.


Theatre Cedar Rapids

The Play That Goes Wrong

Mar 31 – 7:30pm

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields


Old Brick

Agape Cafe Breakfast Fundraiser

Apr 1 – 7:30am

Celebrate 30 years of the best free breakfast in town!


Cherry Building

Friends Of the Cedar Rapids Public Library April Fools Book Sale

Apr 1 – 9:00am

Purchase new books and support the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library.


Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Transgender Panel Discussion

Apr 1 – 1:30pm

In conjunction with Transgender Visibility Day held annually on March 31, CR Pride is proud to host a panel discussion focusing on transgender issues.


Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Family Discovery Day

Apr 1 – 3:00pm

This popular adaption of two Classical Kids stories features Mozart’s young son, Karl, who longs to be taken from his boarding school to spend more time with his famous father.


Scanlon Gymnasium/Mercer Aquatic Center

Roller Derby! OCCRD vs Rockford Rage

Apr 1 – 5:30pm

Old Capitol City RolleR Derby
takes on Rockford Rage in this fun April Fools Day themed bout.


Willow Creek Theatre Company

Girlies for Emma Goldman: A Comedy Show with Jen Kuhle

Apr 1 – 6:30pm

A Comedy Show Benefitting the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City with Jen Kuhle, Karen Sanchez Dougall, Emma Dowding, Val Cumming, and Hannah Gerson! Hosted by Brigid Martin.


Public Space One

Fluid Spaces: Sonic Experience by Guillermo Galindo

Apr 1 – 7:00pm

Fluid Spaces: A sonic experience by Guillermo Galindo, Post-Mexican composer/artist


La wine bar & restaurant

Trevor Lee Hopkins Tribute: Ben Schmidt, Ryan & Sean. Dave Moore. Tom Spielbauer. Scott Cochran

Apr 1 – 7:00pm

Day 2 of a 2 day event. La Wine was Trevor’s most recent effort to help create a new live music venue in downtown Iowa City. Pay tribute to Trevor and his vision for a new live music venue.


The Ideal Social Hall

I Can See Clearly Now: Dance Party w/DJ Eight Ten

Apr 1 – 8:00pm

DJ Eight Ten Presents: I Can See Clearly Now

A Public Dance Party in preparation of a Full Moon over Mt. Trashmore


PS1—Close House

Fool for Poetry

Apr 2 – 1:00pm

Be a Fool for Poetry! The Writers’ Rooms and Public Space One are kicking off National Poetry Month with a


GreenState Family Fieldhouse

Indoor Easter Egg Extravaganza

Apr 2 – 1:00pm

Join us for this INDOOR family favorite featuring fun Easter-themed games, crafts & activities, photos with the Easter Bunny, and a GIANT EGG GRAB of 5,000+ eggs!


Q&A: Snail Mail speaks to influences and favorite songs ahead of Mission Creek and her Valentine Tour

By Adria Carpenter, March 30, 2023

Lindsey Jordan’s music is sometimes soft and innocent, sometimes loud and gut-wrenching, but always heartfelt. In the six years since the release of her first EP, the singer-songwriter and guitarist has an intimate sound, reminiscent of bygone days. READ MORE >




Time Capsule Dale: Laundry day at Duds N Suds

By Jay Goodvin, March 24, 2023

Meet LV’s newest columnist — a Gen X townie who goes to bed in the ’90s and wakes up in modern day IC/CR. The early months of 1996 have been a whirlwind for Hawk fans. Carver once again proved to be a menace to Bobby Knight and his gang of Hoosiers on Sunday as Russ Millard repeatedly found Chris Kingsbury open on the wings while trouncing the General with a 26-point rout. Indiana’s good luck charm — a team meal at the Lark Supper Club in Tiffin — turned out to be just another steak night. READ MORE >