Weekender Eastern Iowa! Tournament of Drums | Screwball Summer | Healing & Psychic Fair

Cedar Rapids bookers are in the pocket this weekend, with a stellar slate of events, from the start of August’s Jazz under the Stars series, to the raucous thunder of the Tournament of Drums, to comedy at Lucky Cat, a Healing & Psychic Fair and so much more. But our top pick of the weekend gets you in out of the heat down in Iowa City, as FilmScene kicks off Screwball Summer, celebrating the zany comedies of Cary Grant, with 1937s’ ‘The Awful Truth,’ co-starring Irene Dunn and Ralph Bellamy. Pick your joy and enjoy your weekend!