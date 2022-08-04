Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Tournament of Drums | Screwball Summer | Healing & Psychic Fair

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Cedar Rapids bookers are in the pocket this weekend, with a stellar slate of events, from the start of August’s Jazz under the Stars series, to the raucous thunder of the Tournament of Drums, to comedy at Lucky Cat, a Healing & Psychic Fair and so much more. But our top pick of the weekend gets you in out of the heat down in Iowa City, as FilmScene kicks off Screwball Summer, celebrating the zany comedies of Cary Grant, with 1937s’ ‘The Awful Truth,’ co-starring Irene Dunn and Ralph Bellamy. Pick your joy and enjoy your weekend!
Northside Marketplace

Live Music in the Street

Aug 4 – 6:30pm

Live Music in the Street on the Northside


More info >>




Noelridge Park

Jazz Under The Stars

Aug 4 – 6:30pm

Cedar Rapids’ only jazz concert series!

Each August, Jazz 88.3 KCCK presents free Thursday night concerts in Cedar Rapids’ Noelridge Park.


More info >>




CSPS

Miss Tess

Aug 4 – 7:00pm

Miss Tess performs at CSPS


More info >>




FilmScene—Ped Mall

Obvious Child

Aug 4 – 7:00pm

Presented in partnership with the Iowa City DSA Chapter and 40 days of Reproductive Freedom


More info >>




University of Iowa Pentacrest

We Demand Reproductive Freedom Rally

Aug 5 – 2:00pm

Join us as we close out our 40 Days of Reproductive Freedom. Just because it’s ending, doesn’t mean our fight is over! We’re only getting started!


More info >>




FilmScene—Ped Mall

The Awful Truth

Aug 5 – 7:00pm

The Awful Truth: Screwball Summer Starring Cary Grant


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Headliner: Kristen Toomey

Aug 5 – 7:00pm

Chicago standup comedian


More info >>




Kingston Stadium

Tournament of Drums

Aug 5 – 7:00pm

Tournament Of Drums celebrates its sixth year as a Colts-sponsored event in partnership with the Iowa Music & Arts Association.


More info >>




Brucemore

Music in the Courtyard: Voices

Aug 5 – 7:30pm

VOICES focuses on the beauty of the human voice and how music unifies regardless of culture or background.


More info >>




Hoover-Ball Courts

Hoover-Ball National Championships

Aug 6 – 9:00am

Hoover-Ball is a unique game invented by President Herbert Hoover’s personal physician, to keep the president fit. Now we play annually at Hoover’s Hometown Days!


More info >>




Wilson's Apple Orchard

Dingleberry Dash

Aug 6 – 9:30am

Please join us for our 3rd Annual Dingleberry Dash race!


More info >>




Ramada Hotel & Convention Center

Healing & Psychic Fair

Aug 6 – 10:00am

Cedar Rapids Healing & Psychic Fair


More info >>




Swamp Fox Bookstore

Storytime with Jenny Baertsch

Aug 6 – 10:30am

Join for story time at Swamp Fox Bookstore and Swamp Fox Kids with children’s author, Jenny Baertsch.


More info >>




Wilson's Apple Orchard

The Big Summertime Bash 2.0 at Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Aug 6 – 11:00am

Please join us for our Big Summertime Bash 2.0!


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Corridor Games on Demand Game Day

Aug 6 – 12:00pm

Come play some games with us or bring your favorite indie TTRPG to share with the group.


More info >>




Online

Embracing Rewriting Alongside Revision

Aug 6 – 2:00pm

Embracing Rewriting Alongside Revision: A Virtual Poetry Workshop by Iowa City Poetry


More info >>




Brucemore

Music in the Courtyard: Voices

Aug 6 – 7:30pm

VOICES focuses on the beauty of the human voice and how music unifies regardless of culture or background.


More info >>




Gabe's

Jim & Ade, Ahzia, Alyx Rush, Paul Ray

Aug 6 – 8:00pm

Jim Swim and ADE will be performing their catalogue of collaborations backed by some of the best players in all the land.


More info >>




James Alan McPherson Park

SotA Free Movie Series: Big Hero 6

Aug 6 – 8:30pm

Join us for the animated movie Big Hero 6 on August 6th at McPherson Park.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

FilmScene in the Park: Porco Rosso

Aug 6 – 8:30pm

FilmScene in the Park: Porco Rosso


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

Lady Franklyn Improv Show

Aug 6 – 9:00pm

Come out and see Lady Franklyn, one of WCTC’s original improv teams, deliver an incredible night of improv!


More info >>




Public Space One

Lawn of the Poetic Everywhere: A Nature Poetry Workshop

Aug 7 – 1:00pm

Lawn of the Poetic Everywhere: A Nature Poetry Workshop


More info >>




Terry Trueblood Recreation Area

Diversity Market Vendor Celebration & Awards

Aug 7 – 5:30pm

We would like to invite you to our 2nd Annual Vendor Celebration & Awards.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Headliner: Kristin Lytie

Aug 7 – 7:00pm

One night only!


More info >>

