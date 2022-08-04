Weekender Eastern Iowa! Tournament of Drums | Screwball Summer | Healing & Psychic Fair

Cedar Rapids bookers are in the pocket this weekend, with a stellar slate of events, from the start of August’s Jazz under the Stars series, to the raucous thunder of the Tournament of Drums, to comedy at Lucky Cat, a Healing & Psychic Fair and so much more. But our top pick of the weekend gets you in out of the heat down in Iowa City, as FilmScene kicks off Screwball Summer, celebrating the zany comedies of Cary Grant, with 1937s’ ‘The Awful Truth,’ co-starring Irene Dunn and Ralph Bellamy. Pick your joy and enjoy your weekend!
Live Music in the Street
Aug 4 – 6:30pm
Live Music in the Street on the Northside
Noelridge Park
Jazz Under The Stars
Aug 4 – 6:30pm
Cedar Rapids’ only jazz concert series!
Each August, Jazz 88.3 KCCK presents free Thursday night concerts in Cedar Rapids’ Noelridge Park.
CSPS
Miss Tess
Aug 4 – 7:00pm
Miss Tess performs at CSPS
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Obvious Child
Aug 4 – 7:00pm
Presented in partnership with the Iowa City DSA Chapter and 40 days of Reproductive Freedom
University of Iowa Pentacrest
We Demand Reproductive Freedom Rally
Aug 5 – 2:00pm
Join us as we close out our 40 Days of Reproductive Freedom. Just because it’s ending, doesn’t mean our fight is over! We’re only getting started!
FilmScene—Ped Mall
The Awful Truth
Aug 5 – 7:00pm
The Awful Truth: Screwball Summer Starring Cary Grant
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Headliner: Kristen Toomey
Aug 5 – 7:00pm
Chicago standup comedian
Kingston Stadium
Tournament of Drums
Aug 5 – 7:00pm
Tournament Of Drums celebrates its sixth year as a Colts-sponsored event in partnership with the Iowa Music & Arts Association.
Brucemore
Music in the Courtyard: Voices
Aug 5 – 7:30pm
VOICES focuses on the beauty of the human voice and how music unifies regardless of culture or background.
Hoover-Ball Courts
Hoover-Ball National Championships
Aug 6 – 9:00am
Hoover-Ball is a unique game invented by President Herbert Hoover’s personal physician, to keep the president fit. Now we play annually at Hoover’s Hometown Days!
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Dingleberry Dash
Aug 6 – 9:30am
Please join us for our 3rd Annual Dingleberry Dash race!
Ramada Hotel & Convention Center
Healing & Psychic Fair
Aug 6 – 10:00am
Cedar Rapids Healing & Psychic Fair
Swamp Fox Bookstore
Storytime with Jenny Baertsch
Aug 6 – 10:30am
Join for story time at Swamp Fox Bookstore and Swamp Fox Kids with children’s author, Jenny Baertsch.
Wilson's Apple Orchard
The Big Summertime Bash 2.0 at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Aug 6 – 11:00am
Please join us for our Big Summertime Bash 2.0!
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Corridor Games on Demand Game Day
Aug 6 – 12:00pm
Come play some games with us or bring your favorite indie TTRPG to share with the group.
Online
Embracing Rewriting Alongside Revision
Aug 6 – 2:00pm
Embracing Rewriting Alongside Revision: A Virtual Poetry Workshop by Iowa City Poetry
Brucemore
Music in the Courtyard: Voices
Aug 6 – 7:30pm
VOICES focuses on the beauty of the human voice and how music unifies regardless of culture or background.
Gabe's
Jim & Ade, Ahzia, Alyx Rush, Paul Ray
Aug 6 – 8:00pm
Jim Swim and ADE will be performing their catalogue of collaborations backed by some of the best players in all the land.
James Alan McPherson Park
SotA Free Movie Series: Big Hero 6
Aug 6 – 8:30pm
Join us for the animated movie Big Hero 6 on August 6th at McPherson Park.
FilmScene—Chauncey
FilmScene in the Park: Porco Rosso
Aug 6 – 8:30pm
FilmScene in the Park: Porco Rosso
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Lady Franklyn Improv Show
Aug 6 – 9:00pm
Come out and see Lady Franklyn, one of WCTC’s original improv teams, deliver an incredible night of improv!
Public Space One
Lawn of the Poetic Everywhere: A Nature Poetry Workshop
Aug 7 – 1:00pm
Lawn of the Poetic Everywhere: A Nature Poetry Workshop
Terry Trueblood Recreation Area
Diversity Market Vendor Celebration & Awards
Aug 7 – 5:30pm
We would like to invite you to our 2nd Annual Vendor Celebration & Awards.
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Headliner: Kristin Lytie
Aug 7 – 7:00pm
One night only!
