Weekender Eastern Iowa! Tiny Art Workshop | Backcountry Film Festival | Reflecting Fools

It’s a great weekend for art lovers! Stop by the CRMA for the Tiny Art Workshop and make your own masterpiece, or get inspired by puppeteer, printmaker and sculptor Johanna Winters at the Stanley. If art’s not your speed, get active with the LGBTQ+ Intro to Pickleball, catch Capitol Steps successors DC’s Reflecting Fools at the Englert or take the kids to the Science & Technology House Party at Robert A. Lee Rec Center. Top pick: Dive deep into human-powered winter activities with the Backcountry Film Festival (at Big Grove or Indian Creek Nature Center): short films of skiing, avalanche control, winter mountain climbing and more!
FilmScene—Chauncey
The Picture Show: An American Tail
Jan 26 – 3:30pm
A young mouse named Fievel Mousekewitz and his family emigrate from Russia to the United State by boat after their home is destroyed by cats.
Cedar Rapids Museum Of Art
Tiny Art Workshop: Teen & Adult
Jan 26 – 6:30pm
Join us at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art to create a piece for the Tiny Art Show.
University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art
Grant Wood Fellow Talk: Johanna Winters
Jan 26 – 7:00pm
Staging Grounds for Desire: Mimesis, Precarity, and the Puppet Body
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan
Jan 26 – 7:30pm
HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.
Mirrorbox Theatre
the wish
Jan 26 – 7:30pm
In “the wish”, two performers will lead volunteer audience members through a group reading of this stunning, informative, and funny collection of scenes focused on reproductive rights.
The Englert Theatre
DC’s Reflecting Fools
Jan 26 – 7:30pm
The stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by The Capitol Steps continues upward with DC’s Reflecting Fools—the new musical parody show!
Riverside Theatre
A Walk in the Woods
Jan 26 – 7:30pm
Two superpower arms negotiators in the 1980s go on a series of nature walks as they try to solve nuclear proliferation – and prevent the next great conflict. A story of the past, now eerily prescient.
Big Grove Brewery
Backcountry Film Festival
Jan 27 – 6:00pm
Spend an evening at the Nature Center (or Big Grove Brewery’s Iowa City Taproom) as we host the Winter Wildland Alliance Backcountry Film Festival.
Iowa City Community Theatre
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Jan 27 – 7:30pm
Join ICCT for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike to see an eccentric set of family dynamics playing out across the stage! Directed by Barry Schreier, this is a show you won’t want to miss!
Smithfield Tennis and Pickleball Center
LGBTQ+ Intro to Pickleball
Jan 28 – 3:00pm
Come learn how to play pickleball. Connect with other members of the LGBTQ+ Community.
Willow Creek Theatre Company
The Sadie Hawkins Comedy Show
Jan 28 – 8:00pm
Ladies and Gaydies invite a date to this comedy event! Headlining is Sara Dirks, a chicago based comedian taking the scene by storm.
Robert A. Lee Rec Center
Science & Technology House Party
Jan 29 – 2:00pm
Get up close and personal with the coolest scientific tools out there at this STEAM event hosted by the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department.
CSPS
Irish Winterfest
Jan 29 – 4:30pm
A joyful celebration of Irish culture that will make your heart sing and get your toes tapping.
Hancher Auditorium
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Jan 29 – 7:30pm
Consistently counted among the world’s greatest orchestras, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra thrills audiences at home and in great concert halls around the world.
