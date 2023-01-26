Weekender Eastern Iowa! Tiny Art Workshop | Backcountry Film Festival | Reflecting Fools

It’s a great weekend for art lovers! Stop by the CRMA for the Tiny Art Workshop and make your own masterpiece, or get inspired by puppeteer, printmaker and sculptor Johanna Winters at the Stanley. If art’s not your speed, get active with the LGBTQ+ Intro to Pickleball, catch Capitol Steps successors DC’s Reflecting Fools at the Englert or take the kids to the Science & Technology House Party at Robert A. Lee Rec Center. Top pick: Dive deep into human-powered winter activities with the Backcountry Film Festival (at Big Grove or Indian Creek Nature Center): short films of skiing, avalanche control, winter mountain climbing and more!