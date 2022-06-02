Weekender Eastern Iowa! Summer Gallery Walk, Pride, Iowa Farm Sanctuary Fundraiser

Happy Pride, Eastern Iowa! The first weekend of Pride Month kicks things off in style with CR Pride’s inaugural parade on Saturday in Cedar Rapids. Get ready to stay busy all weekend, with the Iowa Arts Festival taking over downtown Iowa City as well, kicking off Friday with the Summer Gallery Walk. Top pick of the weekend? We love a WIP! Catch a staged reading of a new musical about Nikola Tesla at Brucemore Friday or Saturday night.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Cinema Salon – Downton Abbey: A New Era
Jun 2 – 2:00pm
Join for a special Cinema Salon screening of Downton Abbey: A New Era with a post-screening discussion with Senior Center member and former teacher Lynne Puritz-Fine
Public Space One
Irish Fiddle and Harp Workshop
Jun 2 – 3:00pm
Irish Fiddle and Harp workshops at PS1.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Step Sister, Nonnie Parry, Deathbag
Jun 2 – 9:00pm
An evening of dark music: Step Sister, Nonnie Parry, Deathbag
Downtown Iowa City
Iowa Arts Festival
Jun 3 – Jun 5 –
The Iowa Arts Festival is a weekend-long community celebration featuring over 110 local and national visual artists.
Schwiebert Riverfront Park
Quad Cities Pride Fest
Jun 3 – Jun 4 – 4:00pm
A community celebration to empower and bring awareness to the lives of the LGBTQ+ and its allies.
Downtown Iowa City
2022 Summer Gallery Walk
Jun 3 – 5:00pm
The Iowa City Gallery Walk is back for another year! For over 20 years, this event has taken over downtown and filled your favorite businesses with wonderful works of art.
FilmScene—Chauncey
The Godfather: 50th Anniversary
Jun 3 – 7:00pm
Francis Ford Coppola’s epic masterpiece is a chilling portrait of the Corleone family’s rise and near fall from power in America, masterfully showing us both sides of the Sicilian clan’s lives.
Brucemore
Live from the Artisan Studio: Tesla
Jun 3 – 7:00pm
Take a peek behind the curtain and witness music in the making at Brucemore’s Live from the Artisan Studio series.
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Treesreach, Wave Cage, Hot Kunch, Seth Cloe and the Silver Liners
Jun 3 – 8:00pm
Treesreach, Wave Cage, Hot Kunch, Seth Cloe and the Silver Liners at Wildwood
Downtown Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Farmers Market
Jun 4 – 7:30am
Every first & third Saturday from June-September you will find fresh produce, unique gifts, and delicious prepared foods and beverages, all in support of local Iowa businesses.
Iowa City Bike Library
Pride Ride
Jun 4 – 10:00am
Come in your greatest costume and dress up your bike too. Bring your family and friends. Get ready for a fun and easy ride with built in photo stops and a secret donut stop!
Pepperwood Plaza
Diversity Market
Jun 4 – 1:00pm
Diversity Market: Shop and support local entrepreneurs from underestimated populations: women, BIPOC, Immigrants & Refugees, Returning Citizens
NewBo District
CRPride "30 Years of Pride" Inaugural Pride Parade
Jun 4 – 1:00pm
CRPride “30 Years of Pride” Inaugural Pride Parade
Wetherby Park
Wear Orange!
Jun 4 – 2:00pm
Moms Demand Action welcomes survivors of gun violence, community members, faith partners, and community leaders as we recognize National Gun Violence Awareness and Wear Orange 2022.
Mays Island
June Jam
Jun 4 – 5:00pm
June Jam returns Saturday, June 4th! Connect, celebrate and experience the mission of Tanager Place at this simple summer social.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Iowa Farm Sanctuary Fundraiser
Jun 4 – 6:00pm
SloMoBop is playing at the Trumpet Blossom on June 4, 6 to 8 PM to raise money for the Iowa Farm Sanctuary. Greg and Susan Dirks are also playing from 8 to 9 PM.
Terry Trueblood Recreation Area
Kids Pedal Power Event at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area
Jun 5 – 1:00pm
Join Iowa City Parks and Recreation for the second annual Pedal Power event on Sunday, June 5 at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area!
Indian Creek Nature Center
The Log Project: Writing the Iowa Derecho
Jun 5 – 1:00pm
The Log Project will host an artistic and writing Experience w/ The Indian Creek Nature Center.
Iowa Arts Council launching program to help small arts nonprofits with organization, financial resources
by Paul Brennan, May 26
The
Iowa Arts Council
(IAC) is now taking applications for a program designed to help small arts and cultural nonprofits with getting their finances in order and developing new organizational skills. The
Iowa Cultural Leadership Cohort
will be a two-year program, starting this summer on July 1 and running through June 30, 2024.
Downtown street closures and bus route changes start Thursday for the Iowa Arts Festival
by Paul Brennan, Jun 1
The first act at
Iowa Arts Festival
in downtown Iowa City won’t take the stage until 7 p.m. on Friday, but streets will start closing early Thursday afternoon to set the stage. Starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Clinton Street from Jefferson to Washington and Iowa Avenue from Clinton to Dubuque will be closed. The streets will not reopen until Sunday night.
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>