Weekender Eastern Iowa! Stanley Museum Grand Opening | Jazz Under the Stars | Hancher’s 50th

This is the weekend to go big! There’s monumental happenings taking place, as the Stanley Museum has its grand opening, Hancher kicks off its golden anniversary season and the Iowa City Farmers Market celebrates 50 years as well! Top pick of the weekend? You’ve got two chances to check out Blake Shaw’s BIG(ish) Band: Thursday in Cedar Rapids at Jazz Under the Stars and Friday in Iowa City at Trumpet Blossom. This weekend is kind of a BIG deal!