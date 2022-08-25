Weekender Eastern Iowa! Stanley Museum Grand Opening | Jazz Under the Stars | Hancher’s 50th

This is the weekend to go big! There’s monumental happenings taking place, as the Stanley Museum has its grand opening, Hancher kicks off its golden anniversary season and the Iowa City Farmers Market celebrates 50 years as well! Top pick of the weekend? You’ve got two chances to check out Blake Shaw’s BIG(ish) Band: Thursday in Cedar Rapids at Jazz Under the Stars and Friday in Iowa City at Trumpet Blossom. This weekend is kind of a BIG deal!
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Ingrid Streitz at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Aug 25 – 6:00pm
Free outdoor live music
More info >>
Noelridge Park
Jazz Under The Stars
Aug 25 – 6:30pm
Cedar Rapids’ only jazz concert series!
Each August, Jazz 88.3 KCCK presents free Thursday night concerts in Cedar Rapids’ Noelridge Park.
More info >>
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Righting a Wrong Scholars Panel
Aug 25 – 7:00pm
A panel of scholars will discuss the historical significance Executive Order 9066 had on Japanese Americans and nationals and the lingering issues that continue to plague our society today.
More info >>
Gabe's
Soultru, Sturtz, Jim Swim, Ion Alexakis
Aug 25 – 9:00pm
Soultru and his newest band members will be bringing their soulful sound through Iowa City for the first time. Bringing along friends from Boulder, Colorado Sturtz.
More info >>
The James Theater
A Curious Tale of Magic, Mischief, and Music
Aug 26 – 7:00pm – 9:00pm
Join us at The James for an exciting new storybook ballet presented by Nolte Academy!
More info >>
Gibson Square Park
Stanley Museum of Art Opening Celebration
Aug 26 – 3:00pm
Join as we celebrate the opening of the new Stanley Museum of Art!
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
Dana Kunze’s Watershow Productions
Aug 26 – 5:30pm
One weekend, eight performances, 50 golden years! Hancher kicks off its 50th anniversary season with high dive hijinks to astound and delight.
More info >>
The Jobsite
Cobras at the Jobsite
Aug 26 – 6:00pm
Cedar County Cobras play an outdoor show in the beer garden at The Jobsite Tavern.
More info >>
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Screendance 2022
Aug 26 – 7:00pm
An evening where film meets dance with a series of short works. ScreenDance is a genre that combines choreography and moving image.
More info >>
Gabe's
Norma Jean
Aug 26 – 7:00pm
Norma Jean with Idle Threat, Manhattan Blockade & Phantom Threat at Gabe’s
More info >>
McGrath Amphitheatre
Boz Scaggs w/the Robert Cray Band
Aug 26 – 7:30pm
Boz Scaggs w/the Robert Cray Band at the McGrath Amphitheatre
More info >>
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Living Improverty
Aug 26 – 7:30pm
A young and spirited improv group based out of Cedar Rapids. Come to see an array of short-form, long-form and musical improv bits in a night of comedy!
More info >>
Brucemore
Once
Aug 26 – 7:30pm
Performed live and outdoors at Brucemore’s Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater.
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
Too Many Zooz
Aug 26 – 7:30pm
The members of Too Many Zooz—King of Sludge (drums), Matt Doe (trumpet), and Leo P. (baritone saxophone)—call their music “brasshouse.”
More info >>
Elray's Live & Dive
Tigirlily
Aug 26 – 8:00pm
Nashville recording artists live in Iowa City
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Blake Shaw BIG(ish) Band
Aug 26 – 9:15pm
The Blake Shaw BIG(ish) Band plays music composed and/or arranged by Blake Shaw spanning across many of your favorite genres of music using a scaled down jazz big band ensemble format.
More info >>
Iowa City Farmer's Market
50th Anniversary Celebration: Iowa City Farmers Market
Aug 27 – 7:30am
Celebrate 50 years of local produce and arts, fresh foods, and community at the Iowa City Farmers Market, a project of the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department!
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
core4 gravel
Aug 27 – 8:00am
core4 is Iowa City’s new premier cycling event. But this is not only a cycling event. It’s a celebration of community, opportunity, recreation, and engagement.
More info >>
Velvet Lotus Tattoo
Tats for Ten!
Aug 27 – 11:00am
Join Antelope Lending Library and Velvet Lotus Tattoo in celebrating with a fundraiser and all-ages event.
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Latino Fest
Aug 27 – 12:00pm
Latino Fest in Downtown Iowa City
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
The Philadelphia Story
Aug 27 – 3:30pm
Formidable Philadelphia socialite Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn) butts heads against various romantic foils, chief among them her charismatic ex-husband.
More info >>
The James Theater
Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha presents Carnival Nocturne
Aug 27 – 8:00pm
Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha brings the best of burlesque in the Midwest to The James for “Carnival Nocturne,” a carnival themed burlesque and variety show.
More info >>
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Chris Higgins
Aug 27 – 9:30pm
Chris Higgins is a native of Boulder, CO, and a Chicago-based stand-up comic. He’s a cast member at the Lincoln Lodge and released his first album “Good Boy” this year.
More info >>
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Rooftop Screening: Black Dynamite
Aug 28 – 8:30pm
Eleven Sundays (and one full moon Wednesday), summer through fall, featuring well-loved classics, beneath the stars and above the streets of Iowa City
More info >>
