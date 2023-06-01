Weekender Eastern Iowa! SotA | Gallery Walk | Open Air Media Festival

It’s not summer yet, but it’s in the air! Summer of the Arts kicks things off with the Iowa Arts Festival this weekend, offering a multitude of musical acts, visual arts booths and food vendors galore. You can also catch the second weekend of the Iowa Renaissance Festival, stock up on summer reads at the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library book sale, walk around downtown Iowa City for the 25th Gallery Walk, and much more. Top pick for the weekend? You won’t want to miss the screenings, installations and performances of Public Space One’s Open Air Media Festival.
House of Large Sizes returns to the stage in Cedar Falls with swagger for first shows in 10 years
by Fred Love, Jun 1
CEDAR FALLS – It takes serious swagger to pull off the kind of rock and roll House of Large Sizes became known for over 35 years ago.
The intricate, machine-gun timing of the songs, the energetic delivery and the ear-splitting volume all rely on a certain confidence and attitude to pull off convincingly. At a pair of shows at Octopus College Hill in Cedar Falls on May 26 and 27, the local band’s first live performances since 2013, that characteristic swagger remained intact.
Book Review: ‘The Behavior of Words’ by Efe Duyan, transl. Aron Aji
by Sarah Elgatian, May 31
In the translator’s note, Aron Aji — director of MFA in Literary Translation at the University of Iowa — gives some insights on his methodology and experience as both a reader and translator of Efe Duyan’s The Behavior of Words (White Pine Press, 2023). “Given the infamous incommensurability of English and Turkish grammars, the process often required forcing the natural Turkish syntax … on the English in order to foreground the physical direction of the verse and the gradual accretion of meaning.”