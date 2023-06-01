Weekender Eastern Iowa! SotA | Gallery Walk | Open Air Media Festival

It’s not summer yet, but it’s in the air! Summer of the Arts kicks things off with the Iowa Arts Festival this weekend, offering a multitude of musical acts, visual arts booths and food vendors galore. You can also catch the second weekend of the Iowa Renaissance Festival, stock up on summer reads at the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library book sale, walk around downtown Iowa City for the 25th Gallery Walk, and much more. Top pick for the weekend? You won’t want to miss the screenings, installations and performances of Public Space One’s Open Air Media Festival.