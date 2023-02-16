Weekender Eastern Iowa! Sam Locke Ward | Dan + Claudia Zanes | OHYUNG

The persistence of winter has not interrupted things to do this weekend in eastern Iowa. From album release parties to a Winter Gardener Fair and a Cedar Rapids staging of Cabaret, here’s some highlights from through the corridor for the weekend ahead. Pick of the week: While there’s plenty of musical events to pick from over the weekend, Dan + Claudia Zane’s appearance at Hancher Auditorium (141 E. Park Rd.) this Saturday promises a fun, all-ages, folk music event that wraps up in time for you to enjoy the evening.