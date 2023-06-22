Weekender Eastern Iowa! Rock of Ages | Roe V. Wade Benefit Concert | Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

This weekend’s full to bursting with awesome events for you and for your family! Have an intimate evening at the Englert with guitarists Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque, check out the James Theatre’s first-ever art market or learn all about ham radio at Hickory Hill Park. Top pick: Head down to the Old Neighborhood Pub on Saturday night for a benefit concert marking the one-year anniversary of the overturn of Roe V. Wade. All proceeds go to support the Emma Goldman clinic.
The Weekender is sponsored by:
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Brilliant Bohemian Garnets
Jun 17 – Jan 14 – 9:30am
Brilliant Bohemian Garnets is a one-of-a-kind exhibition of nearly 200 priceless antique and modern garnets from the National Museum in Prague.
More info >>
Jasper Winery
2023 Summer Concert Series
Jun 22 – 6:00pm
Please join us on Thursday nights from 6pm-9pm for our Summer Concert Series.
More info >>
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Evening Alt-Tails: Alcohol-Free Drinks and Socializing
Jun 22 – 6:30pm
Join Sober CR and Old Neighborhood Pub owner Draya VanHoeck to learn how to mix summer-inspired Alcohol-Free Alt-Tails (Alternative Cocktails).
More info >>
Public Space One
Brazilian Social Dance: The Samba
Jun 22 – 7:30pm
Looking for an active way to be physically, intellectually, and emotionally involved with classmates? Want to learn about a Social Dance from Brazil?
More info >>
Riverside Festival Stage
Free Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night
Jun 22 – 7:30pm
Riverside Theatre returns to Lower City Park for our free show, Twelfth Night! Shakespeare’s iconic and hilarious play, set in a resort paradise, will make this a summer you’ll never forget.
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Disney’s Frozen JR, June 23–25, 2023 | a Young Footliters production at the CCPA
Jun 23 – 7:00pm
Disney’s Frozen JR., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the CCPA stage.
More info >>
Riverside Theatre
MusicIC: Anonymous Was a Woman
Jun 23 – 7:30pm
Drawing connections between two powerhouse women: Prominent English author and feminist icon, Virginia Woolf, and composer Dame Ethel Smyth – the first female composer to be granted a damehood.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Goran Ivanovic & Fareed Haque
Jun 23 – 7:30pm
This concert is an Intimate On-Stage Seating event. Intimate events at The Englert (approx. 50 audience members) bring both the audience and the performers onstage together.
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Rock of Ages
Jun 23 – 7:30pm
Book by Chris D’Arienzo
More info >>
Brucemore
Gianni Schicchi & American Gothical: Cedar Rapids Opera at Brucemore
Jun 23 – 7:30pm
Double the opera, double the fun!
More info >>
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Adriane Hall
Jun 23 – 9:00pm
Singing and dancing had always been a passion of Adriane Hall’s. At twelve years old, she began singing for the Boot Hill variety show.
More info >>
The James Theater
Art Market
Jun 24 – 9:00am
In the Market for Art? The James has just the thing for you! Explore vendor booths ranging from painting to zines to hand crafted jewelry.
More info >>
Public Space One
Children's Storytime with author Mia Story
Jun 24 – 10:00am
Join us for a morning of fairies, storytelling, art and more with local author and illustrator Mia Story!
More info >>
Hickory Hill Park
Ham Radio
Jun 24 – Jun 25 – 1:00pm
The Iowa City Amateur Radio club will be participating in a Ham Radio event June 24th 1pm to June 25th 3pm. Hickory Hill Park, North Entrance via Conklin Lane off Rt. 1.
More info >>
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Old Neighborhood Pub
Roe Fell, But We're Still Fighting, Benefit Concert
Jun 24 – 6:00pm
Join us on the anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade as we gather in solidarity and celebrate the organizations still fighting for reproductive rights!
More info >>
Northside Marketplace
Marc Janssen & the Locals
Jun 24 – 6:30pm
Marc Janssen is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from rural Johnson County, IA.
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Joe Kilgallon
Jun 24 – 8:00pm
Born and raised in Chicago, comedian Joe Kilgallon recently moved to Los Angeles, where he immediately found work as a stay at home dog dad.
More info >>
Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Sunday Bluegrass Jam
Jun 25 – 12:00pm
Join us for our weekly Bluegrass Jam hosted by Annie Savage and Friends!
More info >>
CSPS
John Daversa and Tal Cohen: The Art of Duo
Jun 25 – 7:00pm
Multi-Grammy award winneing trumpeter John Daversa has teamed up with acclaimed jazz pianist Tal Cohen, creating an open vessel of musical imagination and creativity within a modern duo setting.
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Jun 25 – 7:30pm
A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums.
More info >>
Gabe's
MC Davo
Jun 25 – 8:00pm
‘David Sierra Treviño better known by his stage name MC Davo, is a Mexican rapper, singer and composer signed with Warner Music Group.
More info >>
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
Mike and The Moonpies w/ Brit Taylor/ Willie Tea Taylor & The Turkey Buzzards
Jun 25 – 8:00pm
Mike and The Moonpies w/ Brit Taylor/ Willie Tea Taylor & The Turkey Buzzards
More info >>
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Amber Hansen – In Concert
Jun 26 – 6:00pm
Intended for adults and families, this performance will feature singer-songwriter Amber Hansen with a full band.
More info >>
The James Theater
Community Assembly Series
Jun 26 – 7:30pm
The Community Assembly Series is an effort to bring community members together to build friendships, trust and collaborations designed to enhance our shared community.
More info >>
Post navigation