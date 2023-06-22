Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Rock of Ages | Roe V. Wade Benefit Concert | Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

THE WEEKENDER

This weekend’s full to bursting with awesome events for you and for your family! Have an intimate evening at the Englert with guitarists Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque, check out the James Theatre’s first-ever art market or learn all about ham radio at Hickory Hill Park. Top pick: Head down to the Old Neighborhood Pub on Saturday night for a benefit concert marking the one-year anniversary of the overturn of Roe V. Wade. All proceeds go to support the Emma Goldman clinic.
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Brilliant Bohemian Garnets

Jun 17 – Jan 14 – 9:30am

Brilliant Bohemian Garnets is a one-of-a-kind exhibition of nearly 200 priceless antique and modern garnets from the National Museum in Prague.


More info >>




Jasper Winery

2023 Summer Concert Series

Jun 22 – 6:00pm

Please join us on Thursday nights from 6pm-9pm for our Summer Concert Series.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Evening Alt-Tails: Alcohol-Free Drinks and Socializing

Jun 22 – 6:30pm

Join Sober CR and Old Neighborhood Pub owner Draya VanHoeck to learn how to mix summer-inspired Alcohol-Free Alt-Tails (Alternative Cocktails).


More info >>




Public Space One

Brazilian Social Dance: The Samba

Jun 22 – 7:30pm

Looking for an active way to be physically, intellectually, and emotionally involved with classmates? Want to learn about a Social Dance from Brazil?


More info >>




Riverside Festival Stage

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night

Jun 22 – 7:30pm

Riverside Theatre returns to Lower City Park for our free show, Twelfth Night! Shakespeare’s iconic and hilarious play, set in a resort paradise, will make this a summer you’ll never forget.


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Disney’s Frozen JR, June 23–25, 2023 | a Young Footliters production at the CCPA

Jun 23 – 7:00pm

Disney’s Frozen JR., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the CCPA stage.


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

MusicIC: Anonymous Was a Woman

Jun 23 – 7:30pm

Drawing connections between two powerhouse women: Prominent English author and feminist icon, Virginia Woolf, and composer Dame Ethel Smyth – the first female composer to be granted a damehood.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Goran Ivanovic & Fareed Haque

Jun 23 – 7:30pm

This concert is an Intimate On-Stage Seating event. Intimate events at The Englert (approx. 50 audience members) bring both the audience and the performers onstage together.


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

Rock of Ages

Jun 23 – 7:30pm

Book by Chris D’Arienzo


More info >>




Brucemore

Gianni Schicchi & American Gothical: Cedar Rapids Opera at Brucemore

Jun 23 – 7:30pm

Double the opera, double the fun!


More info >>




Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Adriane Hall

Jun 23 – 9:00pm

Singing and dancing had always been a passion of Adriane Hall’s. At twelve years old, she began singing for the Boot Hill variety show.


More info >>




The James Theater

Art Market

Jun 24 – 9:00am

In the Market for Art? The James has just the thing for you! Explore vendor booths ranging from painting to zines to hand crafted jewelry.


More info >>




Public Space One

Children's Storytime with author Mia Story

Jun 24 – 10:00am

Join us for a morning of fairies, storytelling, art and more with local author and illustrator Mia Story!


More info >>




Hickory Hill Park

Ham Radio

Jun 24 – Jun 25 – 1:00pm

The Iowa City Amateur Radio club will be participating in a Ham Radio event June 24th 1pm to June 25th 3pm. Hickory Hill Park, North Entrance via Conklin Lane off Rt. 1.


More info >>
Old Neighborhood Pub

Roe Fell, But We're Still Fighting, Benefit Concert

Jun 24 – 6:00pm

Join us on the anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade as we gather in solidarity and celebrate the organizations still fighting for reproductive rights!


More info >>




Northside Marketplace

Marc Janssen & the Locals

Jun 24 – 6:30pm

Marc Janssen is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from rural Johnson County, IA.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Joe Kilgallon

Jun 24 – 8:00pm

Born and raised in Chicago, comedian Joe Kilgallon recently moved to Los Angeles, where he immediately found work as a stay at home dog dad.


More info >>




Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Sunday Bluegrass Jam

Jun 25 – 12:00pm

Join us for our weekly Bluegrass Jam hosted by Annie Savage and Friends!


More info >>




CSPS

John Daversa and Tal Cohen: The Art of Duo

Jun 25 – 7:00pm

Multi-Grammy award winneing trumpeter John Daversa has teamed up with acclaimed jazz pianist Tal Cohen, creating an open vessel of musical imagination and creativity within a modern duo setting.


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Jun 25 – 7:30pm

A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums.


More info >>




Gabe's

MC Davo

Jun 25 – 8:00pm

‘David Sierra Treviño better known by his stage name MC Davo, is a Mexican rapper, singer and composer signed with Warner Music Group.


More info >>




Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

Mike and The Moonpies w/ Brit Taylor/ Willie Tea Taylor & The Turkey Buzzards

Jun 25 – 8:00pm

Mike and The Moonpies w/ Brit Taylor/ Willie Tea Taylor & The Turkey Buzzards


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Amber Hansen – In Concert

Jun 26 – 6:00pm

Intended for adults and families, this performance will feature singer-songwriter Amber Hansen with a full band.


More info >>




The James Theater

Community Assembly Series

Jun 26 – 7:30pm

The Community Assembly Series is an effort to bring community members together to build friendships, trust and collaborations designed to enhance our shared community.


More info >>