Weekender Eastern Iowa! Rock of Ages | Roe V. Wade Benefit Concert | Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

This weekend’s full to bursting with awesome events for you and for your family! Have an intimate evening at the Englert with guitarists Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque, check out the James Theatre’s first-ever art market or learn all about ham radio at Hickory Hill Park. Top pick: Head down to the Old Neighborhood Pub on Saturday night for a benefit concert marking the one-year anniversary of the overturn of Roe V. Wade. All proceeds go to support the Emma Goldman clinic.