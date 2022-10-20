Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Recycle Gala | Chromic Duo | FilmScream

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
The Recycle Gala returns, FilmScream is here to keep you awake at night and Combined Efforts joins forces with ICCT to reimagine a seminal piece of 18th century theater. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Top pick this weekend? Delight to tiny pianos and the magic of play with Chromic Duo, the latest Witching Hour offering.
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Haunted Prague

Oct 20 – 12:00pm

Join Michele Patrick, author of “Haunted Prague: Stories of Spirits, Sorcerers, and the Supernatural,” for a journey through magical Prague.


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

The Golden Hour: Art For Conservation Photo Fest

Oct 20 – 5:30pm

A picture is worth a thousand words: Photo exhibit to benefit Eastern Iowa outdoors.


More info >>




Olympic South Side Theater

Recycle Gala

Oct 20 – 6:00pm

Join us at the Olympic South Side Theater in Cedar Rapids for a night of fun celebrating recycled wear!


More info >>




Rozz-Tox

Book Release: Searching for Petco by Skylar Alexander

Oct 20 – 7:00pm

Book Release Party for Skylar Alexander’s Searching for Petco featuring readings from Lauren Haldeman, Ryan Collins, KayLee Chie Kuehl, and hosted by burlesque troupe Bawdy Ha Ha


More info >>




Gabe's

Good Habits, TV Cop, Soup Riot

Oct 20 – 7:00pm

Tite punk show on a Thursday night. DJ Crimson Mask spinning records after. No cover.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Mark Normand

Oct 20 – 7:30pm

Mark Normand performs at the Englert.


More info >>




Beadology Iowa

11th Annual Bead Challenge Opening Reception & Exhibit

Oct 21 – Oct 27 – All day

Come see the entries in this year’s Bead Challenge. The picture is of the kit used by each artist.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Comedy Roulette

Oct 21 – 7:00pm

A comedy game show for comedians and audiences alike!


More info >>




The James Theater

Chromic Duo

Oct 21 – 7:30pm

Chromic Duo blend classical music, toy piano, and electronics into genre-fluid performances and installations


More info >>




Johnson County Fairgrounds

The Beggar’s Musical

Oct 21 – 7:30pm

Save the dates: the last two weekends of October, Combined Efforts and Iowa City Community Theatre celebrate inclusive theatre with The Beggar’s Musical


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

The Boys Are Back In Town

Oct 21 – 8:00pm

The boys are back in town! Join two of Iowa City’s comedy legends, Evan Hull and Joe Marino, to hear all about their time away in Chicago!


More info >>




Gabe's

Slim Chance & The Can't Hardly Playboys with Katie & The Honky-Tonks

Oct 21 – 8:00pm

Boy howdy, there will be bootin and scootin at Gabe’s come Oct. 21.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Filmscream 2022

Oct 21 – 8:00pm

The screams are coming from inside FilmScene at the Chauncey at our sixth annual 12-hour fright fest!


More info >>




Prairie Lights Bookstore

Margo Price

Oct 22 – 2:00pm

Country singer Margo Price will read from and talk about her new memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It.


More info >>




The James Theater

A Punk Show in Support of DVIP

Oct 22 – 6:30pm

A Punk Show in Support of DVIP at the James.


More info >>




Prairie Lights Bookstore

Crooked Path Presents: 'Ghost-Writer'

Oct 22 – 7:00pm

Iowa City’s nomadic, found-space theater company Crooked Path settles in to Prairie Lights for an eerie tale of jealousy, literature and possibly the supernatural.


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra w/Wynton Marsalis

Oct 22 – 7:30pm

With Orchestra Iowa and 120 voice campus/community choir.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Iowa Roots Round

Oct 22 – 8:00pm

Join songwriters Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty and Royce Johns for a rare demonstration of Midwest songcraft at the Iowa Roots Round show.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Evil Dead II

Oct 22 – 10:00pm

The lone survivor of an onslaught of flesh-possessing spirits holes up in a cabin with a group of strangers while the demons continue their attack.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Cedar Rapids Hot Cider Hustle

Oct 23 – 8:30am

Join us at the Cedar Rapids Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon, 10K & 5K


More info >>




Public Space One

Iowa City Flea Market

Oct 23 – 11:00am

The Iowa City Flea Market: Art, Vintage, Clothing, Furniture, Handmade & Music


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

MINKA, Part Time Vegan, Sophie Mitchell

Oct 23 – 7:00pm

Join us for an evening of bangers.


More info >>




The James Theater

Wave Cage + Caleb "The Negro Artist" Rainey

Oct 23 – 7:30pm

Join Wave Cage and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey for a special cross-genre event.


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

Amber Tamblyn

Oct 24 – 7:00pm

Amber Tamblyn lecture and book signing, featuring discussion with Rachel Yoder.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Who tells the story? Madhushree Ghosh speaks on science and the arts at the Examined Life Conference

by Sarah Elgatian, Oct 20
Madhushree Ghosh returned to California from Belgium on Friday and will fly to Iowa this week to be the featured presenter at the 16th annual Examined Life Conference, hosted by the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine. The conference focuses on the links between medicine and the arts.




Raise a glass, brave the cold and face your fears for Riverside’s ‘The Weir’

by Saunia Powell, Oct 20
Winding my way through the Ped Mall to Riverside Theatre, for opening night of Irish playwright Conor McPherson’s The Weir, I was glad I chose that day to crack open my big tub of winter sweaters. I was alone because my housemates weren’t free, and I hugged my warm sweater around my ribs against the blowing, and rather startling, misty chill of night.

