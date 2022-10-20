Weekender Eastern Iowa! Recycle Gala | Chromic Duo | FilmScream

The Recycle Gala returns, FilmScream is here to keep you awake at night and Combined Efforts joins forces with ICCT to reimagine a seminal piece of 18th century theater. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Top pick this weekend? Delight to tiny pianos and the magic of play with Chromic Duo, the latest Witching Hour offering.
The Weekender is sponsored by:
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Haunted Prague
Oct 20 – 12:00pm
Join Michele Patrick, author of “Haunted Prague: Stories of Spirits, Sorcerers, and the Supernatural,” for a journey through magical Prague.
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
The Golden Hour: Art For Conservation Photo Fest
Oct 20 – 5:30pm
A picture is worth a thousand words: Photo exhibit to benefit Eastern Iowa outdoors.
More info >>
Olympic South Side Theater
Recycle Gala
Oct 20 – 6:00pm
Join us at the Olympic South Side Theater in Cedar Rapids for a night of fun celebrating recycled wear!
More info >>
Rozz-Tox
Book Release: Searching for Petco by Skylar Alexander
Oct 20 – 7:00pm
Book Release Party for Skylar Alexander’s Searching for Petco featuring readings from Lauren Haldeman, Ryan Collins, KayLee Chie Kuehl, and hosted by burlesque troupe Bawdy Ha Ha
More info >>
Gabe's
Good Habits, TV Cop, Soup Riot
Oct 20 – 7:00pm
Tite punk show on a Thursday night. DJ Crimson Mask spinning records after. No cover.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Mark Normand
Oct 20 – 7:30pm
Mark Normand performs at the Englert.
More info >>
Beadology Iowa
11th Annual Bead Challenge Opening Reception & Exhibit
Oct 21 – Oct 27 – All day
Come see the entries in this year’s Bead Challenge. The picture is of the kit used by each artist.
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Comedy Roulette
Oct 21 – 7:00pm
A comedy game show for comedians and audiences alike!
More info >>
The James Theater
Chromic Duo
Oct 21 – 7:30pm
Chromic Duo blend classical music, toy piano, and electronics into genre-fluid performances and installations
More info >>
Johnson County Fairgrounds
The Beggar’s Musical
Oct 21 – 7:30pm
Save the dates: the last two weekends of October, Combined Efforts and Iowa City Community Theatre celebrate inclusive theatre with The Beggar’s Musical
More info >>
Willow Creek Theatre Company
The Boys Are Back In Town
Oct 21 – 8:00pm
The boys are back in town! Join two of Iowa City’s comedy legends, Evan Hull and Joe Marino, to hear all about their time away in Chicago!
More info >>
Gabe's
Slim Chance & The Can't Hardly Playboys with Katie & The Honky-Tonks
Oct 21 – 8:00pm
Boy howdy, there will be bootin and scootin at Gabe’s come Oct. 21.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Filmscream 2022
Oct 21 – 8:00pm
The screams are coming from inside FilmScene at the Chauncey at our sixth annual 12-hour fright fest!
More info >>
Prairie Lights Bookstore
Margo Price
Oct 22 – 2:00pm
Country singer Margo Price will read from and talk about her new memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It.
More info >>
The James Theater
A Punk Show in Support of DVIP
Oct 22 – 6:30pm
A Punk Show in Support of DVIP at the James.
More info >>
Prairie Lights Bookstore
Crooked Path Presents: 'Ghost-Writer'
Oct 22 – 7:00pm
Iowa City’s nomadic, found-space theater company Crooked Path settles in to Prairie Lights for an eerie tale of jealousy, literature and possibly the supernatural.
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra w/Wynton Marsalis
Oct 22 – 7:30pm
With Orchestra Iowa and 120 voice campus/community choir.
More info >>
CSPS Hall
Iowa Roots Round
Oct 22 – 8:00pm
Join songwriters Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty and Royce Johns for a rare demonstration of Midwest songcraft at the Iowa Roots Round show.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Evil Dead II
Oct 22 – 10:00pm
The lone survivor of an onslaught of flesh-possessing spirits holes up in a cabin with a group of strangers while the demons continue their attack.
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Cedar Rapids Hot Cider Hustle
Oct 23 – 8:30am
Join us at the Cedar Rapids Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
More info >>
Public Space One
Iowa City Flea Market
Oct 23 – 11:00am
The Iowa City Flea Market: Art, Vintage, Clothing, Furniture, Handmade & Music
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
MINKA, Part Time Vegan, Sophie Mitchell
Oct 23 – 7:00pm
Join us for an evening of bangers.
More info >>
The James Theater
Wave Cage + Caleb "The Negro Artist" Rainey
Oct 23 – 7:30pm
Join Wave Cage and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey for a special cross-genre event.
More info >>
Riverside Theatre
Amber Tamblyn
Oct 24 – 7:00pm
Amber Tamblyn lecture and book signing, featuring discussion with Rachel Yoder.
More info >>
Who tells the story? Madhushree Ghosh speaks on science and the arts at the Examined Life Conference
by Sarah Elgatian, Oct 20
Madhushree Ghosh returned to California from Belgium on Friday and will fly to Iowa this week to be the featured presenter at the 16th annual
Examined Life Conference
, hosted by the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine. The conference focuses on the links between medicine and the arts.
Raise a glass, brave the cold and face your fears for Riverside’s ‘The Weir’
by Saunia Powell, Oct 20
Winding my way through the Ped Mall to Riverside Theatre, for opening night of Irish playwright Conor McPherson’s
The Weir, I was glad I chose that day to crack open my big tub of winter sweaters. I was alone because my housemates weren’t free, and I hugged my warm sweater around my ribs against the blowing, and rather startling, misty chill of night.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-eastern-iowa-recycle-gala-chromic-duo-filmscream/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="160"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>