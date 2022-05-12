Weekender Eastern Iowa! Punk at PS1, Houby Days, Private at Mirrorbox Theatre

It’s all about balance. Punk and opera, gallery shows and fresh air hikes, mushroom mayhem and one of the season’s first music festivals—this weekend offers a feast for all your spring senses. Top pick? The latest Iowa premiere from Mirrorbox Theatre, featuring some of the region’s greatest stage performers. Get out there and fill your heart!
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Kevin Burt at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
May 12 – 6:00pm
Kevin Burt has won many awards and played many festivals both solo and with his band. Enjoy free music at Wilson’s Orchard and Farm outside!
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
May in May: A New Leaf
May 12 – 7:00pm
FilmScene presents May in May: A New Leaf. For four weeks, FilmScene 101 will watch the films of Elaine May to celebrate her work and legacy.
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Mirrorbox Theatre: Private
May 12 – 7:30pm
PRIVATE is a funny and gripping near-future morality tale about a couple grappling with what they’re willing to share – especially with each other.
More info >>
Cherry Building
Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Big Book Sale
May 13 – May 15 – Friday: Noon to 6 pm Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm Sunday: 10 am to 2 pm
After two years of pandemic related cancellations, the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library big book sale is back!
More info >>
Public Space One
Drivers | Laura Napier
May 13 – Jun 4 – Thurs 4-6p, Fri 3-6p, Sat 12-3p
an exhibition that maps systems of dirty power through installation, video, and a collaboratively created diagram of ethanol-related objects
More info >>
Czech Village/New Bohemia Main Street District
Houby Days 2022
May 13 – May 15 – 3:30pm
Celebrate Czech and Slovak traditions as well seeing what new Czech Village has to offer. We will have live music and entertainment, food and craft vendors, classes, costume walk, and Kolaches.
More info >>
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Merge
Writers of Color Reading Series
May 13 – 6:00pm
Writers of Color Reading Series at MERGE. The series offers a dedicated presentation space in Iowa City for local Black, Indigenous, and other writers of color.
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert Series: Iowa Steel Band
May 13 – 6:30pm
Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert Series: Iowa Steel Band. The Iowa Steel Band, under the direction of Dr. Dan Moore, is perhaps the most active ensemble from The UI School of Music.
More info >>
Brucemore
For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday
May 13 – 7:30pm
TCR and Brucemore Present For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Live and Outdoors at Brucemore’s Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater.
More info >>
4th Floor Balcony, CRST Building
La voix humaine
May 13 – 7:30pm
CROpera favorite, Janara Kellerman, stars in this devastating, one-woman monodrama that explores grief, denial, anger, and unrequited love – all through a one-sided phone call.
More info >>
Iowa City Community Theatre
Romeo and Juliet
May 13 – 7:30pm
It’s the classic story of boy meets girl, girl’s family hates boy’s family, boy’s family hates girl’s family, boy kills girl’s cousin, and it all ends in a horrible tragedy, all within a week.
More info >>
The Olympic South Side Theater
Brinton Surprise: Red Cedar Chamber Music
May 13 – 8:00pm
Red Cedar Chamber Music presents silent films with chamber music accompaniment.
More info >>
Public Space One
Punk Show w/SHROUD, Public Opinion, Bovinophobic Bile Puddle & Pest House
May 13 – 8:00pm
Public Space One is lending us freaks their lovely new abode, which happens to be the historical Iowa City Close House. Yes that’s right, a punk show in a literal mansion built in 1874.
More info >>
Wickiup Hill Outdoor Learning Center
Spring Hike w/Queer Hikers Group
May 14 – 9:30am
Join Queer Hikers and Linn County Conservation on May 14th at Wickiup Hill Learning Center for a fun morning of learning, hiking, and a picnic.
More info >>
Raven Wolf Productions
Fest at the Farm
May 14 – 2:00pm
Fest at the Farm: Six Local Iowa Bands! Riverbottom Ramblers, Kellen O’Collum, O’Keith & McFiddle, Cedar County Cobras, Blame Not The Bard and A Rogue Wave!
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Family Folk Machine Spring 2022 Concert
May 14 – 3:00pm
Iowa City’s Family Folk Machine presents their spring concert “Sing a Song: To Noisemaking!”
More info >>
Chauncey Swan Park
Distillations Premiere
May 14 – 8:00pm
Distillations is a thirty-minute foray into the ground state of the juggling universe.
More info >>
Gabe's
Dizzy Wright
May 15 – 8:00pm
Dizzy Wright performs at Gabe’s.
More info >>
Why we love the Middle Ages — and still have things to learn from them
by Michael E. Moore, May 9
An enormous forest extends for thousands of miles in every direction, with rivers that the traveler — whether pilgrim or trader — must cross on foot, leading a tired horse. The tracks of bears and wolves are often seen. Elk swim in the cold lakes. There is an eerie absence of people.
Faire play: On the road with a traveling troupe of pirates, bards and jesters
by Elisabeth Chretien, May 10
Spring has come around again! That can mean different things to different people; for me, spring signals the return of Renaissance faire season.
North Liberty Blues & BBQ festival brings the War and Treaty, Lilly Hiatt and more
by Sid Peterson, May 11
After a two-year hiatus,
North Liberty’s Blues & BBQ festival
is making its return in July for its 14th event. Get ready to indulge in your favorite barbecue and spend an entire day listening to blues and blues-inspired musicians. Yesterday, the festival announced the performers who’ll be taking the stage at Centennial Park.
The once and future king: Riverside Theatre’s Katy Hahn on embodying Henry V and gender-bending Shakespeare
by Katy Hahn, May 11
In Riverside Theatre’s
upcoming return to Lower City Park
(June 17-July 3, free), I will revisit a role I played first in 2019: Henry Plantagenet, who will have graduated from Prince of Wales (
Henry IV Part 1
) to King of England (
Henry V
), a position he held from 1413-1422.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-eastern-iowa-punk-at-ps1-houby-days-private-at-mirrorbox-theatre/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="153"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>