Weekender Eastern Iowa! PS1’s Annual Art Auction: Infinite Weave | Downtown Spring Gallery Walk | A Doll’s House

Eastern Iowans have a slew of events to choose from this weekend. From culinary classes to theater and readings to live music, these a something for nearly everyone happening as we welcome the month of March. Pick of the Week: Dual live staging of A Doll’s House and A Doll’s House Part II play at Theatre Cedar Rapids. Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening both offer a rare opportunity to see the 150-year-old Ibsen classic paired with its 2017 sequel—kudos to anyone that brave!