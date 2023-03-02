Weekender Eastern Iowa! PS1’s Annual Art Auction: Infinite Weave | Downtown Spring Gallery Walk | A Doll’s House

|
Eastern Iowans have a slew of events to choose from this weekend. From culinary classes to theater and readings to live music, these a something for nearly everyone happening as we welcome the month of March. Pick of the Week: Dual live staging of A Doll’s House and A Doll’s House Part II play at Theatre Cedar Rapids. Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening both offer a rare opportunity to see the 150-year-old Ibsen classic paired with its 2017 sequel—kudos to anyone that brave!
Online
Everyday Black Living in Early America: A Discussion with Tara Bynum and Kabria Baumgartner
Mar 2 – 2:30pm (CST)
Please come join us for this interesting conversation about Tara Bynum’s book, where she writes about four early African American writers and how it has impact writers today.
NewBo City Market
Culinary Class: Sourdough 201 – Jam & Bread
Mar 2 – 6:00pm
Instructor Chef Mama K of Grandma’s Root Cellar (located in NewBo City Market) will teach students about the fundamentals of sourdough bread baking.
University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art
What is a Campus Art Museum and How to Become One
Mar 2 – 7:00pm
with Pamela Franks, director of the Williams College Museum of Art
Online
PS1's Annual Art Auction: INFINITE WEAVE
Mar 2 – 8:00pm
PS1’s annual art auction is an opportunity to support our year-round programming and resources by bidding on — and if the stars align, taking home — diverse work by dozens of amazing artists!
Iowa City Community Theatre
ICCT Presents: The Pillowman
Mar 3 – Mar 5 – Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:00pm
Iowa City Community Theatre presents Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman – a must-see for theatre lovers in the corridor.
Downtown Iowa City
2023 Downtown Spring Gallery Walk
Mar 3 – 5:00pm
Join in one of the best downtown traditions: Iowa City Gallery Walk. For over 25 years, this event has taken over downtown and filled businesses with wonderful works of art.
Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center
Celebrate Play Gala
Mar 3 – 5:30pm
Throw on some sneakers or dress up in heels as we celebrate PLAY!
Museum of Natural History
Art & Write Night
Mar 3 – 6:00pm
Professional, aspiring, and amateur artists alike, make our museum your muse. Join the long tradition of artists creating in our spaces.
NewBo City Market
Culinary: Make Your Own Artisanal Pizza!
Mar 3 – 6:00pm
This cooking class is the perfect Friday night activity for you and a loved one!
La wine bar & restaurant
Dave Zollo and Coop
Mar 3 – 7:00pm
Live local music, no cover charge!
Gabe's
Telepathy Club, Good Morning Midnight & More
Mar 3 – 8:00pm
Telepathy Club, Good Morning Midnight, Zap Tura and Penny Peach Jr at Gabe’s
Theatre B, UI Theatre Building
Something Rotten!
Mar 3 – 8:00pm
Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell
Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick
Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick
Theatre Cedar Rapids
A Dolls House
Mar 4 – 2:30pm
By Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Joanie Schultz
The Englert Theatre
Gaelic Storm
Mar 4 – 7:30pm
Chart topping Celtic band: 7 times billboard #1 world music, on tour 200+ days a year for 20+ years! More fun than a barrel of drunken monkeys.
Theatre Cedar Rapids
A Dolls House Part 2
Mar 4 – 7:30pm
By Lucas Hnath
The Ideal Social Hall
I Can See Clearly Now: Dance Party w/DJ Eight Ten
Mar 4 – 8:00pm
DJ Eight Ten Presents: I Can See Clearly Now
A Public Dance Party in preparation of a Full Moon over Mt. Trashmore
The Green House
Candle Pour Bar
Mar 5 – 2:00pm
Want to create your own custom candle in a sun filled plant oasis?
Cornell College Kimmel Theatre
Evita
Mar 5 – 2:00pm
This large-scale production will be co-produced by the theatre and dance and the music departments and features Cornell’s orchestra, band, and choirs along with actors, singers, and dancers.
