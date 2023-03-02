Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! PS1’s Annual Art Auction: Infinite Weave | Downtown Spring Gallery Walk | A Doll’s House

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Eastern Iowans have a slew of events to choose from this weekend. From culinary classes to theater and readings to live music, these a something for nearly everyone happening as we welcome the month of March. Pick of the Week: Dual live staging of A Doll’s House and A Doll’s House Part II play at Theatre Cedar Rapids. Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening both offer a rare opportunity to see the 150-year-old Ibsen classic paired with its 2017 sequel—kudos to anyone that brave!




Online

Everyday Black Living in Early America: A Discussion with Tara Bynum and Kabria Baumgartner

Mar 2 – 2:30pm (CST)

Please come join us for this interesting conversation about Tara Bynum’s book, where she writes about four early African American writers and how it has impact writers today.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Culinary Class: Sourdough 201 – Jam & Bread

Mar 2 – 6:00pm

Instructor Chef Mama K of Grandma’s Root Cellar (located in NewBo City Market) will teach students about the fundamentals of sourdough bread baking.


More info >>




University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

What is a Campus Art Museum and How to Become One

Mar 2 – 7:00pm

with Pamela Franks, director of the Williams College Museum of Art


More info >>




Online

PS1's Annual Art Auction: INFINITE WEAVE

Mar 2 – 8:00pm

PS1’s annual art auction is an opportunity to support our year-round programming and resources by bidding on — and if the stars align, taking home — diverse work by dozens of amazing artists!


More info >>




Iowa City Community Theatre

ICCT Presents: The Pillowman

Mar 3 – Mar 5 – Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:00pm

Iowa City Community Theatre presents Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman – a must-see for theatre lovers in the corridor.


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

2023 Downtown Spring Gallery Walk

Mar 3 – 5:00pm

Join in one of the best downtown traditions: Iowa City Gallery Walk. For over 25 years, this event has taken over downtown and filled businesses with wonderful works of art.


More info >>




Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center

Celebrate Play Gala

Mar 3 – 5:30pm

Throw on some sneakers or dress up in heels as we celebrate PLAY!


More info >>




Museum of Natural History

Art & Write Night

Mar 3 – 6:00pm

Professional, aspiring, and amateur artists alike, make our museum your muse. Join the long tradition of artists creating in our spaces.


More info >>
NewBo City Market

Culinary: Make Your Own Artisanal Pizza!

Mar 3 – 6:00pm

This cooking class is the perfect Friday night activity for you and a loved one!


More info >>




La wine bar & restaurant

Dave Zollo and Coop

Mar 3 – 7:00pm

Live local music, no cover charge!


More info >>




Gabe's

Telepathy Club, Good Morning Midnight & More

Mar 3 – 8:00pm

Telepathy Club, Good Morning Midnight, Zap Tura and Penny Peach Jr at Gabe’s


More info >>




Theatre B, UI Theatre Building

Something Rotten!

Mar 3 – 8:00pm

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell
Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick
Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

A Dolls House

Mar 4 – 2:30pm

By Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Joanie Schultz


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Gaelic Storm

Mar 4 – 7:30pm

Chart topping Celtic band: 7 times billboard #1 world music, on tour 200+ days a year for 20+ years! More fun than a barrel of drunken monkeys.


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

A Dolls House Part 2

Mar 4 – 7:30pm

By Lucas Hnath


More info >>




The Ideal Social Hall

I Can See Clearly Now: Dance Party w/DJ Eight Ten

Mar 4 – 8:00pm

DJ Eight Ten Presents: I Can See Clearly Now

A Public Dance Party in preparation of a Full Moon over Mt. Trashmore


More info >>




The Green House

Candle Pour Bar

Mar 5 – 2:00pm

Want to create your own custom candle in a sun filled plant oasis?


More info >>




Cornell College Kimmel Theatre

Evita

Mar 5 – 2:00pm

This large-scale production will be co-produced by the theatre and dance and the music departments and features Cornell’s orchestra, band, and choirs along with actors, singers, and dancers.


More info >>



