Weekender Eastern Iowa! Pot O’Laughs | Jeremy Young | David Cross

St. Patrick’s Day arrives and Iowa goodbye to the winter season. Drink to the holiday at the The Green House in Iowa City or sing hello to spring with a Steven Curtis Chapman concert at Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids. Pick of the Week: If you’re at all interested in Iowa City’s punk scene, Gabe’s is the place to be on Saturday night. Local band Basketball Divorce Court will be celebrating the release of its latest album. The evening will also include performance from fellow musical artists Penny Peach, Careful Gaze and Early Girl.




Gabe's

Smidley with Dominic Angelella

Mar 16 – 7:00pm

Smidley with Dominic Angelella


The Green House

Pot O’Laughs: St. Patrick’s Day Eve Comedy Show

Mar 16 – 7:30pm

Get a head start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and come to Pot O’ Laughs: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase!


Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Jok-E-oke

Mar 16 – 9:30pm

Comedy open mic followed by karaoke! Sign up before 9:30pm


NewBo City Market

Friday Night Bingo

Mar 17 – 6:00pm

Friday Night Bingo is one of NewBo City Market’s premier Fall/Winter entertainment events.


Public Space One

Jeremy Young | Sketches for 42 Magnetic Tape Loops

Mar 17 – 7:00pm

Jeremy Young’s August Tape Sketches is a work of tonal collage rooted in the exercise of balancing improvisational haptics with focused restraint.


Opus Concert Cafe

Orchestra Iowa Shuttleworth Chamber Series: Strumming Strings

Mar 17 – 7:30pm

Chamber music is a form of classical music that is composed for a small group of instruments—traditionally a group that could fit in a palace chamber or a large room.


Willow Creek Theatre Company

Just a Matter of Time: A New Musical

Mar 17 – 7:30pm

A new musical created by Willow Creek’s own devising team.


The Englert Theatre

David Cross – Worst Daddy In The World Tour

Mar 17 – 8:00pm

On February 12, 2022, David premiered his comedy special, David Cross: I’m From The Future, as a livestream event available internationally on his website.


Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Steven Curtis Chapman

Mar 18 – 7:00pm

Steven Curtis Chapman is bringing brand new music on his upcoming tour, “Still”.


The ArtiFactory

Lady Franklyn Improv Show

Mar 18 – 7:30pm

Willow Creek Theatre’s house team hits the road around IC!


CSPS Hall

Brandon Santini

Mar 18 – 8:00pm

American roots-rock and blues harmonica player.


Gabe's

Basketball Divorce Court Album Release Show

Mar 18 – 8:00pm

Basketball Divorce Court Album Release Show with Early Girl, Penny Peach Jr and Careful Gaze


NewBo City Market

Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market

Mar 19 – 11:00am

Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.


FilmScene—Chauncey

The Picture Show: The Secret of Kells

Mar 19 – 11:00am


Robert A. Lee Rec Center

Spring Equinox Celebration

Mar 19 – 1:00pm

Celebrate the start of spring! At this family friendly event we will learn about the science of the equinox, plant seeds, and explore the awakening of the Discovery Garden.


The Green House

Candle Pour Bar

Mar 19 – 2:00pm

Want to create your own custom candle in a sun filled plant oasis?


The Ideal Social Hall

The Log Jam with John Lage

Mar 19 – 5:00pm

Musicians, join John Lage and his merry band of jammers at the weekly Log Jam!


The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Trivia @ Lucky Cat

Mar 19 – 5:30pm

Three rounds of ten questions each. One final question where you can wager any or all of your points.


Q&A: mars hojilla talks Mission Creek, indie music and importance of representation

By Isaac Hamlet, March 15, 2023
Between biomedical engineering classes at the University of Iowa, Myles Evangelista has made time for his first Mission Creek Festival. Performing under the name mars hojilla—the title of Evangelista’s recent musical project—the alt-rock artist spoke with Little Village about learning to read out of spite, falling in love with music, and what performing at MCF means to him. READ MORE >