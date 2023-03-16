Weekender Eastern Iowa! Pot O’Laughs | Jeremy Young | David Cross

|
|
|
|
St. Patrick’s Day arrives and Iowa goodbye to the winter season. Drink to the holiday at the The Green House in Iowa City or sing hello to spring with a Steven Curtis Chapman concert at Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids. Pick of the Week: If you’re at all interested in Iowa City’s punk scene, Gabe’s is the place to be on Saturday night. Local band Basketball Divorce Court will be celebrating the release of its latest album. The evening will also include performance from fellow musical artists Penny Peach, Careful Gaze and Early Girl.
|
|
Gabe's
Smidley with Dominic Angelella
Mar 16 – 7:00pm
Smidley with Dominic Angelella
More info >>
|
|
The Green House
Pot O’Laughs: St. Patrick’s Day Eve Comedy Show
Mar 16 – 7:30pm
Get a head start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and come to Pot O’ Laughs: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase!
More info >>
|
|
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Jok-E-oke
Mar 16 – 9:30pm
Comedy open mic followed by karaoke! Sign up before 9:30pm
More info >>
|
|
NewBo City Market
Friday Night Bingo
Mar 17 – 6:00pm
Friday Night Bingo is one of NewBo City Market’s premier Fall/Winter entertainment events.
More info >>
|
|
Public Space One
Jeremy Young | Sketches for 42 Magnetic Tape Loops
Mar 17 – 7:00pm
Jeremy Young’s August Tape Sketches is a work of tonal collage rooted in the exercise of balancing improvisational haptics with focused restraint.
More info >>
|
|
Opus Concert Cafe
Orchestra Iowa Shuttleworth Chamber Series: Strumming Strings
Mar 17 – 7:30pm
Chamber music is a form of classical music that is composed for a small group of instruments—traditionally a group that could fit in a palace chamber or a large room.
More info >>
|
|
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Just a Matter of Time: A New Musical
Mar 17 – 7:30pm
A new musical created by Willow Creek’s own devising team.
More info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
David Cross – Worst Daddy In The World Tour
Mar 17 – 8:00pm
On February 12, 2022, David premiered his comedy special, David Cross: I’m From The Future, as a livestream event available internationally on his website.
More info >>
|
|
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Steven Curtis Chapman
Mar 18 – 7:00pm
Steven Curtis Chapman is bringing brand new music on his upcoming tour, “Still”.
More info >>
|
|
The ArtiFactory
Lady Franklyn Improv Show
Mar 18 – 7:30pm
Willow Creek Theatre’s house team hits the road around IC!
More info >>
|
|
CSPS Hall
Brandon Santini
Mar 18 – 8:00pm
American roots-rock and blues harmonica player.
More info >>
|
|
Gabe's
Basketball Divorce Court Album Release Show
Mar 18 – 8:00pm
Basketball Divorce Court Album Release Show with Early Girl, Penny Peach Jr and Careful Gaze
More info >>
|
|
NewBo City Market
Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market
Mar 19 – 11:00am
Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.
More info >>
|
|
FilmScene—Chauncey
The Picture Show: The Secret of Kells
Mar 19 – 11:00am
More info >>
|
|
Robert A. Lee Rec Center
Spring Equinox Celebration
Mar 19 – 1:00pm
Celebrate the start of spring! At this family friendly event we will learn about the science of the equinox, plant seeds, and explore the awakening of the Discovery Garden.
More info >>
|
|
The Green House
Candle Pour Bar
Mar 19 – 2:00pm
Want to create your own custom candle in a sun filled plant oasis?
More info >>
|
|
The Ideal Social Hall
The Log Jam with John Lage
Mar 19 – 5:00pm
Musicians, join John Lage and his merry band of jammers at the weekly Log Jam!
More info >>
|
|
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Trivia @ Lucky Cat
Mar 19 – 5:30pm
Three rounds of ten questions each. One final question where you can wager any or all of your points.
More info >>
|
|
Q&A: mars hojilla talks Mission Creek, indie music and importance of representation
By Isaac Hamlet, March 15, 2023
Between biomedical engineering classes at the University of Iowa, Myles Evangelista has made time for his first Mission Creek Festival. Performing under the name mars hojilla—the title of Evangelista’s recent musical project—the alt-rock artist spoke with Little Village about learning to read out of spite, falling in love with music, and what performing at MCF means to him. READ MORE >