Weekender Eastern Iowa! Pot O’Laughs | Jeremy Young | David Cross

St. Patrick’s Day arrives and Iowa goodbye to the winter season. Drink to the holiday at the The Green House in Iowa City or sing hello to spring with a Steven Curtis Chapman concert at Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids. Pick of the Week: If you’re at all interested in Iowa City’s punk scene, Gabe’s is the place to be on Saturday night. Local band Basketball Divorce Court will be celebrating the release of its latest album. The evening will also include performance from fellow musical artists Penny Peach, Careful Gaze and Early Girl.