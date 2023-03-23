Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Poetry Slam | Willy Porter | The Mystery Hour

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Music is rocking through eastern Iowa this weekend. From Cedar Rapids where A.J. Croce, son of folk-rocker Jim, will be playing his fathers work along with some of his own, to Iowa City where the Englert Theatre will offer a taste of what the Iowa Arts Festival has in store with a benefit concert. Top Pick: The Mystery Hour with Jeff Houghton is a touring performance done in the style of a talk show. As Houghton, an Iowa City native, told Little Village, “We were definitely heavily influenced by the old Letterman Late Night days … when he would do fun, odd things just to do them.” Tickets for the show benefit Inside Out Reentry Community, an Iowa City-based nonprofit that helps support those who have been involved with the criminal legal system re-enter the community.




Brucemore

In Her Steps: Women's History Tour

Mar 23 – 5:30pm

Join us for a specialty tour to learn about the women who shaped Brucemore’s storied history.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

I Love the 1990s Trivia Night

Mar 23 – 6:00pm

The ’90s are seeing a renaissance in today’s pop culture, or whatever. Let’s sink into the nostalgia of the 1990s and reminisce about major events, movies, toys, games and so much more.


More info >>




E105 Adler Journalism Building

Annual William Anthony Conservation Lecture with Yasmeen Khan

Mar 23 – 6:00pm

Hear from trained book conservator Yasmeen Khan as she recounts her experience treating manuscripts and books from various cultures and periods.


More info >>




Press Coffee

Whimsey Wanderings: Art Reception at Press Coffee

Mar 23 – 6:00pm

Explore the fantastical art of Iowa City illustrator Candice Broersma. The display will feature over forty pieces of originals and prints from her personal projects and commercial work.


More info >>




PS1—Close House

Iowa Poetry Association Poetry Slam

Mar 23 – 7:00pm

Welcome to the first ever Iowa Poetry Association (IPA) poetry slam!


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Willy Porter

Mar 23 – 7:00pm

Rock musician and singer-songwriter


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

TellersBridge presents: Lucky

Mar 23 – 7:00pm

Open Mic Live Storytelling: There is always a sympathetic audience at TellersBridge.


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Croce Plays Croce

Mar 23 – 7:30pm

A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce and some of his own tunes.


More info >>




Gabe's

The Ultimate TayTay Party

Mar 23 – 10:00pm

The Ultimate TayTay Party: Taylor Swift Night at Gabe’s


More info >>




860 Quarry Road

Literary Giants

Mar 24 – 6:00pm

Literary Giants is an evening in celebration of our community’s rich literary tradition.


More info >>




Public Space One

mythicPotentialities [plus q&a with artist Lawrence Andrews]

Mar 24 – 7:00pm

Focused on the murder of Emmett Till and the trial that followed, this sound-based artwork examines the way events are filtered through Civil Rights documentaries.


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Beauty and the Beast

Mar 24 – 7:00pm

Enjoy a twist on the classic fairytale with the world premiere tour of Beauty and the Beast, presented by Des Moines Metro Opera!


More info >>




La wine bar & restaurant

Live music-The Swampland Jewels at La Wine

Mar 24 – 7:30pm

Come hang with us on Burlington St!


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre Presents: Fefu and Her Friends

Mar 24 – 7:30pm

Revolutions start when women come together. This seminal play of the 20th century explores feminism and sexuality through the intimate lives of eight New England women in the 1930s. In a unique twist,


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

The Mystery Hour

Mar 24 – 7:30pm

Jeff is the Emmy winning host of the New York Times reviewed stage/TV show “The Mystery Hour” (themysteryhour.com).


More info >>




Iowa City Public Library

#fREADom to Read

Mar 25 – 12:00pm

Celebrate the #fREADom to read while learning about current & historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. Live music, crafts & more on the Ped Mall! (Rain location: inside the ICPL.)


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Italian Red Wine Tasting

Mar 25 – 7:00pm

Join NCSML Sommelier Dr. Steven Greif for an evening of Italian red wine tasting and delicious food pairings.


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

Comedian Darius Daye At Willow Creek Theatre

Mar 25 – 7:30pm

Comedian Darius Daye, a TikTok sensation with 70K followers and millions of views brings his hilarity and charisma to Iowa City!


More info >>




Iowa City Community Theatre

All in a Day, All in a Chaise Play Fest

Mar 25 – 7:30pm

The All in a Day Play Fest is back, this time with a special guest star, the famous Chaise Lounge!

It’s…All in a Day, All in a Chaise Play Fest!


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Chapel Hart – Glory Days Tour

Mar 25 – 8:00pm

Chapel Hart has found a way to gift wrap their Mississippi roots & Louisiana spice and share it with listeners around the world.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Knights of the Round Pasties: What's Your Game?

Mar 25 – 8:00pm

Absassin, Magenta Moxie, Ginny Tonic, and Eden Draconis


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Iowa City Free Lunch Program Benefit show

Mar 25 – 9:00pm

FMWT & Trumpet Blossom Cafe Present: Iowa City Free Lunch Program Benefit show, featuring: Younger / Alex Body / FIBERGLASS (members of Aseethe and New Standard Men). $10-20 donation


More info >>




Craft'd

What'cha Reading Book Club

Mar 26 – 1:00pm

Join us for our What’cha Reading Book Club. This book club just encourages you to read and then come share what you’ve read recently.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Summer of the Arts Benefit Concert

Mar 26 – 2:00pm

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Iowa Arts Festival with an eclectic cast of local all-stars! Ft. the Beaker Brothers, Dandelion Stompers, the Savage Hearts, Dave Zollo and more.


More info >>

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT





Meet the three queer women of color headlining Mission Creek Festival’s lit section this year

By Sarah Elgatian, March 21, 2023

Camonghne Felix, Shelley Wong and Michelle Zauner are among the most innovative writers working today and all happen to be queer women of color which, historically, may have kept them from the spotlight. READ MORE >




Theater Review: A Doll’s House(s) in Cedar Rapids

By Karle Meyers, March 16, 2023

I entered the Grandon Theatre at Theatre Cedar Rapids to see A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen (written in 1879), and as I passed the veiled Victorian frames and black molded walls, I was transported to another time and place. Knowing I’d see A Doll’s House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath (written in 2017) the next evening was an added treat.. READ MORE >