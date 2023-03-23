Weekender Eastern Iowa! Poetry Slam | Willy Porter | The Mystery Hour

|
Music is rocking through eastern Iowa this weekend. From Cedar Rapids where A.J. Croce, son of folk-rocker Jim, will be playing his fathers work along with some of his own, to Iowa City where the Englert Theatre will offer a taste of what the Iowa Arts Festival has in store with a benefit concert. Top Pick: The Mystery Hour with Jeff Houghton is a touring performance done in the style of a talk show. As Houghton, an Iowa City native, told Little Village, “We were definitely heavily influenced by the old Letterman Late Night days … when he would do fun, odd things just to do them.” Tickets for the show benefit Inside Out Reentry Community, an Iowa City-based nonprofit that helps support those who have been involved with the criminal legal system re-enter the community.
Brucemore
In Her Steps: Women's History Tour
Mar 23 – 5:30pm
Join us for a specialty tour to learn about the women who shaped Brucemore’s storied history.
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
I Love the 1990s Trivia Night
Mar 23 – 6:00pm
The ’90s are seeing a renaissance in today’s pop culture, or whatever. Let’s sink into the nostalgia of the 1990s and reminisce about major events, movies, toys, games and so much more.
E105 Adler Journalism Building
Annual William Anthony Conservation Lecture with Yasmeen Khan
Mar 23 – 6:00pm
Hear from trained book conservator Yasmeen Khan as she recounts her experience treating manuscripts and books from various cultures and periods.
Press Coffee
Whimsey Wanderings: Art Reception at Press Coffee
Mar 23 – 6:00pm
Explore the fantastical art of Iowa City illustrator Candice Broersma. The display will feature over forty pieces of originals and prints from her personal projects and commercial work.
PS1—Close House
Iowa Poetry Association Poetry Slam
Mar 23 – 7:00pm
Welcome to the first ever Iowa Poetry Association (IPA) poetry slam!
CSPS Hall
Willy Porter
Mar 23 – 7:00pm
Rock musician and singer-songwriter
The Englert Theatre
TellersBridge presents: Lucky
Mar 23 – 7:00pm
Open Mic Live Storytelling: There is always a sympathetic audience at TellersBridge.
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Croce Plays Croce
Mar 23 – 7:30pm
A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce and some of his own tunes.
Gabe's
The Ultimate TayTay Party
Mar 23 – 10:00pm
The Ultimate TayTay Party: Taylor Swift Night at Gabe’s
860 Quarry Road
Literary Giants
Mar 24 – 6:00pm
Literary Giants is an evening in celebration of our community’s rich literary tradition.
Public Space One
mythicPotentialities [plus q&a with artist Lawrence Andrews]
Mar 24 – 7:00pm
Focused on the murder of Emmett Till and the trial that followed, this sound-based artwork examines the way events are filtered through Civil Rights documentaries.
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Beauty and the Beast
Mar 24 – 7:00pm
Enjoy a twist on the classic fairytale with the world premiere tour of Beauty and the Beast, presented by Des Moines Metro Opera!
La wine bar & restaurant
Live music-The Swampland Jewels at La Wine
Mar 24 – 7:30pm
Come hang with us on Burlington St!
Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre Presents: Fefu and Her Friends
Mar 24 – 7:30pm
Revolutions start when women come together. This seminal play of the 20th century explores feminism and sexuality through the intimate lives of eight New England women in the 1930s. In a unique twist,
The Englert Theatre
The Mystery Hour
Mar 24 – 7:30pm
Jeff is the Emmy winning host of the New York Times reviewed stage/TV show “The Mystery Hour” (themysteryhour.com).
Iowa City Public Library
#fREADom to Read
Mar 25 – 12:00pm
Celebrate the #fREADom to read while learning about current & historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. Live music, crafts & more on the Ped Mall! (Rain location: inside the ICPL.)
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Italian Red Wine Tasting
Mar 25 – 7:00pm
Join NCSML Sommelier Dr. Steven Greif for an evening of Italian red wine tasting and delicious food pairings.
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Comedian Darius Daye At Willow Creek Theatre
Mar 25 – 7:30pm
Comedian Darius Daye, a TikTok sensation with 70K followers and millions of views brings his hilarity and charisma to Iowa City!
Iowa City Community Theatre
All in a Day, All in a Chaise Play Fest
Mar 25 – 7:30pm
The All in a Day Play Fest is back, this time with a special guest star, the famous Chaise Lounge!
It’s…All in a Day, All in a Chaise Play Fest!
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Chapel Hart – Glory Days Tour
Mar 25 – 8:00pm
Chapel Hart has found a way to gift wrap their Mississippi roots & Louisiana spice and share it with listeners around the world.
CSPS Hall
Knights of the Round Pasties: What's Your Game?
Mar 25 – 8:00pm
Absassin, Magenta Moxie, Ginny Tonic, and Eden Draconis
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Iowa City Free Lunch Program Benefit show
Mar 25 – 9:00pm
FMWT & Trumpet Blossom Cafe Present: Iowa City Free Lunch Program Benefit show, featuring: Younger / Alex Body / FIBERGLASS (members of Aseethe and New Standard Men). $10-20 donation
Craft'd
What'cha Reading Book Club
Mar 26 – 1:00pm
Join us for our What’cha Reading Book Club. This book club just encourages you to read and then come share what you’ve read recently.
The Englert Theatre
Summer of the Arts Benefit Concert
Mar 26 – 2:00pm
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Iowa Arts Festival with an eclectic cast of local all-stars! Ft. the Beaker Brothers, Dandelion Stompers, the Savage Hearts, Dave Zollo and more.
Meet the three queer women of color headlining Mission Creek Festival’s lit section this year
By Sarah Elgatian, March 21, 2023
Camonghne Felix, Shelley Wong and Michelle Zauner are among the most innovative writers working today and all happen to be queer women of color which, historically, may have kept them from the spotlight. READ MORE >
Theater Review: A Doll’s House(s) in Cedar Rapids
By Karle Meyers, March 16, 2023
I entered the Grandon Theatre at Theatre Cedar Rapids to see A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen (written in 1879), and as I passed the veiled Victorian frames and black molded walls, I was transported to another time and place. Knowing I’d see A Doll’s House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath (written in 2017) the next evening was an added treat.. READ MORE >