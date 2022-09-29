Weekender Eastern Iowa! Nakatani Gong Orchestra | Anastasia | Beowulf

From the start of the Iowa City Book Festival to a political revolution via puppet circus, you’ll be running all over to catch it all this crisp fall weekend! Top pick? The Witching Hour series (a program of Little Village and the Englert Theatre) is collaborating with Public Space One and Feed Me Weird Things to present the phenomenal Tatsuya Nakatani and his (locally sourced) gong orchestra!
The Weekender is sponsored by:
University of Iowa Obermann Center
Obermann Humanities 3-Minute Thesis Competition
Sep 29 – 4:00pm
Watch humanities grad students pitch their research in only 3 minutes!
More info >>
Coralville Public Library
The Paul Engle Award Ceremony
Sep 29 – 7:00pm
The Paul Engle Award Ceremony Featuring Rebecca Solnit in Conversation with Lyz Lenz
More info >>
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Anastasia
Sep 29 – 7:30pm
Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Cedar Rapids at last!
More info >>
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Dolněmčanka Concert
Sep 30 – 7:00pm
The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library welcomes the 18-piece brass band Dolněmčanka for an evening performance.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Randall Munroe
Sep 30 – 7:00pm
The IC Book Festival and Prairie Lights Books presents Randall Munroe
More info >>
The James Theater
BEOWULF with John Heimbuch
Sep 30 – 7:30pm
The Iowa City Book Festival & Crooked Path Productions present… Valor! Strength! Monsters! Hear the tale of Beowulf!
More info >>
Giving Tree Theater
GTT Comedy Night: Andy Hendrickson
Oct 1 – 7:00pm
Andy Hendrickson is a comedian, writer and actor that built his career in New York City.
More info >>
CSPS Hall
Treesreach and Halfloves with Maaaze
Oct 1 – 7:30pm
Three Iowa bands performing together for one night of indie rock, fun, and excitement.
More info >>
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Lady Franklyn Improv Show
Oct 1 – 7:30pm
Come out and see WCTC’s original house team and Iowa City’s first professional improv team, Lady Franklyn, deliver an incredible night of improv!
More info >>
Gabe's
Be Our Guest: The Unofficial DJ Disney Night
Oct 1 – 9:00pm
Disney Lovers, 90s Kids, or anyone who just wants to “Let It Go…”
More info >>
Mercer Park
Bread & Puppet: The Apocalypse Defiance Circus
Oct 2 – 2:00pm
Vermont-based Bread & Puppet Theater is on their fall tour with their latest production, Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: Apocalypse Defiance.
More info >>
Iowa City Public Library
Co-Crafting the Just City: A panel with Jim Throgmorton
Oct 2 – 2:00pm
In this session a moderated panel of readers will discuss former Iowa City mayor Jim Throgmorton’s new book, Co-crafting the Just City.
More info >>
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Carnifex w/ Spite, Oceano, Left To Suffer, Crown Magnetar
Oct 2 – 5:15pm
More info >>
Gabe's
Josh Fudge w/ Sophie Mitchell and Her Hot Nasties
Oct 2 – 6:00pm
Josh Fudge with Sophie Mitchell and Her Hot Nasties
More info >>
The James Theater
Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra
Oct 2 – 7:00pm
University of Northern Iowa Professor and award-winning jazz composer Mike Conrad brings Iowa’s premiere large jazz ensemble to Iowa City for a special performance at the James Theater.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Vino Vérité: Hidden Letters
Oct 2 – 7:00pm
Vino Vérité returns in October with a remarkable portrait of two women in contemporary China drawn together by a secret language handed down through generations.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Nakatani Gong Orchestra
Oct 2 – 7:30pm
Nakatani’s distinctive music centers around his adapted bowed gong, supported by an array of drums, cymbals, and singing bowls.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Les Misérables film
Oct 3 – 6:30pm
Les Misérables film (France, 1958) with talkback with Anna Barker and Ben Delgado
More info >>
A community read of ‘Les Miserables’ drives a thread of ICBF programming
by Rob Cline, Sep 29
Anna Barker hadn’t even made it into her chair in the patio seating area of the downtown Java House for our interview before she posed a question. “Thirteen hundred pages in 92 days? Who does that?”
Crooked Path Theatre to bring its off-beat productions to Prairie Lights, The James this fall
by Saunia Powell, Sep 19
It can be hard to keep up with the absolute explosion of theater happening in the Corridor. Talent and passion keep sprouting in this fertile Iowan soil, and “so much theater” is an incredibly delightful (and coveted) problem for any town to have.
Five questions with: Andy Colpitts, touring cast member in Bread and Puppet Theatre
by Lily DeTaeye, Sep 29
Founded in 1963 as a way to tell neighborhood stories of New York City’s Lower East Side,
Bread & Puppet Theatre
is considered one of the oldest, non-profit, politically-driven theater companies in the country.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-eastern-iowa-nakatani-gong-orchestra-anastasia-beowulf/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="16"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>