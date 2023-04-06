Weekender Eastern Iowa! Mission Creek Festival | Salt Fox | The Play that Goes Wrong

It’s Mission Creek weekend, and there’s a ton of opportunities to catch the hottest local and national musicians, writers, and artists of the year. If you’re looking more low-key, take a date down to the IC FabLab tonight and craft yourself your new fave coffee receptacle, or refresh your wardrobe for spring at NewBo City Market’s Sunday Swap! Top pick: I.C.E. C.R.E.A.M. at Public Space One’s Close House, the sixth annual Mission Creek zine fair (it’s free to check out!)
Mission Creek Festival 2023
Apr 6 – Apr 8 –
Mission Creek Festival returns live and in-person on April 6–8, 2023, presenting an array of world-class and local artists and writers to celebrate the finest of music and literature. Various venues.
Five questions with: Katherine Paul a.k.a. Black Belt Eagle Scout, bringing ‘The Land, The Water, The Sky’ to Mission Creek
by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 5
Black Belt Eagle Scout was scheduled to play the Mission Creek Festival that never happened.
It’s been three years since that 2020 appointment—at the time postponed and then, ultimately, canceled—but Katherine Paul, who also goes by KP and performs under the title Black Belt Eagle Scout, is at last making their way to Iowa City.