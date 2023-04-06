Weekender Eastern Iowa! Mission Creek Festival | Salt Fox | The Play that Goes Wrong

It’s Mission Creek weekend, and there’s a ton of opportunities to catch the hottest local and national musicians, writers, and artists of the year. If you’re looking more low-key, take a date down to the IC FabLab tonight and craft yourself your new fave coffee receptacle, or refresh your wardrobe for spring at NewBo City Market’s Sunday Swap! Top pick: I.C.E. C.R.E.A.M. at Public Space One’s Close House, the sixth annual Mission Creek zine fair (it’s free to check out!)