Weekender Eastern Iowa! Mission Creek Festival | Salt Fox | The Play that Goes Wrong

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
It’s Mission Creek weekend, and there’s a ton of opportunities to catch the hottest local and national musicians, writers, and artists of the year. If you’re looking more low-key, take a date down to the IC FabLab tonight and craft yourself your new fave coffee receptacle, or refresh your wardrobe for spring at NewBo City Market’s Sunday Swap! Top pick: I.C.E. C.R.E.A.M. at Public Space One’s Close House, the sixth annual Mission Creek zine fair (it’s free to check out!)
The Englert Theatre

Mission Creek Festival 2023

Apr 6 – Apr 8 –

Mission Creek Festival returns live and in-person on April 6–8, 2023, presenting an array of world-class and local artists and writers to celebrate the finest of music and literature. Various venues.


More info >>




Coralville Community Food Pantry

Food Pantry Grand Opening

Apr 6 – 4:00pm

It’s official: the new Coralville Community Food Pantry building is complete and open to the public.


More info >>




IC FabLab

Ceramics: Wheel Throwing

Apr 6 – 5:30pm

Learn pottery basics! This class will teach you about wedging your clay, centering, throwing, trimming, engobes/finishing, glazing, and firing.


More info >>




The Ideal Social Hall

Wine & Dine with Aidan Gray of Funkatude

Apr 6 – 6:00pm

It’s time for Wine & Dine!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Thursday Night Trivia

Apr 6 – 7:00pm

Thursday Night Trivia is one of NewBo City Market’s premier Fall/Winter entertainment events!


More info >>




University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

Grant Wood Fellow Talk: Kieron Dwayne Sargeant

Apr 6 – 7:00pm

The Fusion of African Retentive and Continued Trinbagonian dances and Contemporary American dance for the classroom and stage


More info >>




La wine bar & restaurant

Dave Helmer Trio

Apr 7 – 7:00pm


More info >>




Elray's Live & Dive

Salt Fox

Apr 7 – 8:00pm

Indie-pop comes to Iowa City – for fans of Tame Impala, The Gorrilaz, Childish Gambino, and Cannons


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

The Play That Goes Wrong

Apr 8 – 2:30pm

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Jazzed Up Comedy

Apr 8 – 9:30pm

The best comedians around do their set accompanied by musicians!


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T

Apr 8 – 10:00pm


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market

Apr 9 – 11:00am

Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Trivia @ Lucky Cat

Apr 9 – 5:30pm

Three rounds of ten questions each. One final question where you can wager any or all of your points.


More info >>




The Green House

Planty Hour – Plant Exchange & Happy Hour

Apr 10 – 6:00pm

Join us for our weekly plant-themed Happy Hour!


More info >>

Wayback tours: Simon & Garfunkel sang ‘The Sound of Silence’ but a blown speaker made Paul cry out

by Jay Goodvin, Apr 5
On Friday, it will be 55 years since Simon & Garfunkel played the University of Iowa Field House. Bill Rohret still remembers that night clearly. It was his first concert.




Five questions with: Katherine Paul a.k.a. Black Belt Eagle Scout, bringing ‘The Land, The Water, The Sky’ to Mission Creek

by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 5
Black Belt Eagle Scout was scheduled to play the Mission Creek Festival that never happened.
It’s been three years since that 2020 appointment—at the time postponed and then, ultimately, canceled—but Katherine Paul, who also goes by KP and performs under the title Black Belt Eagle Scout, is at last making their way to Iowa City.