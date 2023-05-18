Weekender Eastern Iowa! Marion Arts Fest | Houby Days | Hanson | Plant Sale

Now that Mother’s Day has past, it’s (theoretically) safe to get out there and start working your green thumb! The Johnson County Master Gardeners’ Club is here to help with a massive plant sale at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. If you’re the type who’s been spending months imprinting the image of morels into your mind, Czech Village’s Houby Days is the festival for you. Not much for growing? Don’t worry, this weekend’s also chock-full of events to tickle your nostalgia, whether it’s a live rendition of Whose Line is it Anyway? at the Englert or Hanson mmmBopping it up at the Riverside Casino. Top pick? The Marion Arts Festival is putting over 50 different artists on display this Saturday with live music, a food court featuring local eateries and the Emerging Artist Program!