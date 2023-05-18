Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Marion Arts Fest | Houby Days | Hanson | Plant Sale

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Now that Mother’s Day has past, it’s (theoretically) safe to get out there and start working your green thumb! The Johnson County Master Gardeners’ Club is here to help with a massive plant sale at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. If you’re the type who’s been spending months imprinting the image of morels into your mind, Czech Village’s Houby Days is the festival for you. Not much for growing? Don’t worry, this weekend’s also chock-full of events to tickle your nostalgia, whether it’s a live rendition of Whose Line is it Anyway? at the Englert or Hanson mmmBopping it up at the Riverside Casino. Top pick? The Marion Arts Festival is putting over 50 different artists on display this Saturday with live music, a food court featuring local eateries and the Emerging Artist Program!
The Weekender is sponsored by:








Gabe's

Tyrant w/ Frontal Assault, Toxic Messiah, Dark Ent

May 18 – 7:00pm

Tyrant with Frontal Assault, Phantom Threat, Toxic Messiah and Dark Entity


More info >>




Mirrorbox Theatre

Mirrorbox Theatre Presents OUT, DARN SPOT!

May 18 – 7:30pm

A Shakespearen send-up different than any you may have seen.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Whose Live Anyway?

May 18 – 7:30pm

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Houby Days

May 19 – May 21 –

Czech Village Association presents the 45th Annual Houby Days. This weekend is filled with many activities and lasts Friday through Sunday.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Alex Williams

May 19 – 7:00pm

Alex Williams LIVE at Wildwood


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

The Spongebob Musical

May 19 – 7:30pm

Are you ready kids?


More info >>
The Weekender is sponsored by:








Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Hanson

May 19 – 8:00pm

Founded in 1992 at ages 11, 9 and 6, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac spent their first five years building a fanbase as an independent band in Tulsa, OK.


More info >>




Marion Depot

2023 Marion Arts Festival

May 20 –

Free, outdoor, and family-friendly, the MAF was founded in 1993 and presents 50 nationally sourced artists.


More info >>




IC FabLab

Stained Glass Class: May 20th-27th

May 20 – 9:00am

This class is designed to satiate the thirst for stained glass!


More info >>




Johnson County Fairgrounds

JCMG Plant Sale & Flea Market

May 20 – 9:00am

Gardening enthusiasts call your friends to let them know the Johnson County Master Gardeners (JCMG) will host its 14th annual Plant Sale & Flea Market on Saturday, May 20, from 9 to noon.


More info >>




Amana Colonies

Rhubarb Day in the Amana Colonies

May 20 – 10:00am

Join us for Rhubarb Day, a day dedicated to the Amana Colonies’ favorite pie plant. There will be plenty of great rhubarb foods to eat and some rhubarb wine to sample.


More info >>




Gabe's

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops and NATTY NATION

May 20 – 8:00pm

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops and NATTY NATION


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Orchestra Iowa Masterworks VI: Nordic Passage

May 21 – 2:00pm

World-renowned pianist Garrick Ohlsson joins Orchestra Iowa to perform Edvard Greig’s Piano Concerto. Includes the final of a trio of commissioned pieces.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Rickie Lee Jones

May 21 – 7:30pm

Rickie Lee Jones’ upcoming album Pieces of Treasure is a reunion with her lifelong friend, legendary producer Russ Titelman, co-producer of Jones’ star-making debut and Pirates.


More info >>

﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




Album Review: Kelsie James — ‘Songs About Daisies’

by Tom Buckolz, May 18
Not many teenagers can say they’ve already made a dent in their career bucket list. But since performing at a music festival for thousands of people and releasing her five-song EP, 16-year-old Urbandale musician Kelsie James has bagged two of her goals.




Book Review: ‘The Witch of Woodland’ by Laurel Snyder

by Genevieve Trainor, May 15
If I were Zipporah Chava McConnell, writing an essay about The Witch of Woodland (the newest middle grade novel from Laurel Snyder, published by Walden Pond Press) for class, I’d probably talk a lot about the themes of Silence and Space. Any theme that recurs is worth mentioning, right? And isn’t it strange? A book about a 7th grader, centered on the last two things you’d ever think to associate with the cusp of the teenage years?