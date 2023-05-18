Weekender Eastern Iowa! Marion Arts Fest | Houby Days | Hanson | Plant Sale

Now that Mother’s Day has past, it’s (theoretically) safe to get out there and start working your green thumb! The Johnson County Master Gardeners’ Club is here to help with a massive plant sale at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. If you’re the type who’s been spending months imprinting the image of morels into your mind, Czech Village’s Houby Days is the festival for you. Not much for growing? Don’t worry, this weekend’s also chock-full of events to tickle your nostalgia, whether it’s a live rendition of Whose Line is it Anyway? at the Englert or Hanson mmmBopping it up at the Riverside Casino. Top pick? The Marion Arts Festival is putting over 50 different artists on display this Saturday with live music, a food court featuring local eateries and the Emerging Artist Program!
Tyrant w/ Frontal Assault, Toxic Messiah, Dark Ent
May 18 – 7:00pm
Album Review: Kelsie James — ‘Songs About Daisies’
by Tom Buckolz, May 18
Not many teenagers can say they’ve already made a dent in their career bucket list. But since performing at a music festival for thousands of people and releasing her five-song EP, 16-year-old Urbandale musician Kelsie James has bagged two of her goals.
Book Review: ‘The Witch of Woodland’ by Laurel Snyder
by Genevieve Trainor, May 15
If I were Zipporah Chava McConnell, writing an essay about The Witch of Woodland (the newest middle grade novel from Laurel Snyder, published by Walden Pond Press) for class, I’d probably talk a lot about the themes of Silence and Space. Any theme that recurs is worth mentioning, right? And isn’t it strange? A book about a 7th grader, centered on the last two things you’d ever think to associate with the cusp of the teenage years?