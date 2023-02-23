Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Mardi Gras Beer Dinner | Black-Owned Business Market | Englert Local Showcase Series

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
The final weekend of February is packed with events for eastern Iowans. Locals have an array of performances to pick from including I Left My Dignity In My Other Purse at Mirror Box Theatre in Cedar Rapids as well as a Prairie Lights virtual event featuring New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Makkai. Pick of the week: On Friday evening, Prairie Lights is hosting a reading of On Becoming An American Writer: Essays & Nonfiction, the posthumous publication of James Alan McPherson, a longtime Iowa City resident and the first Black author to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Readers for the event include Rachel McPherson and Writers’ Workshop director, Lan Samantha Chang.
Big Grove Brewery

Mardi Gras Beer Dinner

Feb 23 – 5:00pm

Street parties, masked balls, and lavish dinners…sound familiar?


More info >>




Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center

26th Annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser

Feb 23 – 5:30pm

The “Souper Bowl” was created by DVIP Executive Director, Kristie Fortmann-Doser, to challenge the myth that more violence occurs against women around the NFL Super Bowl.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

The Soft Stuff: A Spoken Word Event

Feb 23 – 6:30pm

Iowa poets, Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey, Kelsey Bigelow, and Hannah/Charlie Hall will share their powerful & soft spoken word poetry with everyone.


More info >>




University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

Spriestersbach Lecture w/Oliver Lee Jackson

Feb 23 – 7:00pm

Over the span of five decades, Oliver Lee Jackson has developed a singular body of work, creating complex and layered paintings in which figural forms meld with abstract fields of vivid color.


More info >>




Iowa City Public Library

Driving While Black: a Black History Month film

Feb 23 – 7:00pm

The film examines the history of African Americans on the road from the depths of the Depression to the height of the Civil Rights movement and beyond.


More info >>




Iowa Theatre, IMU

A Year of War: Commemorating the Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Feb 24 – 5:15pm

The European Studies Group (ESG) will present a panel discussion that will engage leading experts from Midwestern universities in a conversation about Russia’s war against Ukraine.


More info >>




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

James Alan McPherson’s On Becoming An American Writer Group Reading

Feb 24 – 6:00pm

Please join us for a special reading in honor of the posthumous publication of James Alan McPherson’s On Becoming An American Writer: Essays & Nonfiction.


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

My Best Friend is Black Comedy Showcase

Feb 24 – 9:30pm

Join us for My Best Friend is Black comedy showcase at Joystick.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Black-Owned Business Market at NewBo City Market

Feb 25 – 10:00am

Celebrate Black History Month at NewBo City Market by supporting black-owned businesses!


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Poetry, Music, and the Environment with Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart

Feb 25 – 10:30am

Join us for an entertaining morning of poetry, music, and storytelling with Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Nerdy People Cooking: Avatar – The Last Airbender

Feb 25 – 3:00pm

In this weeks episode of Nerdy People Cooking, we will earth bend our way into Avatar: The Last Airbender!


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

GIDEON w/ For The Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerilla Warfare, Phantom Threat & Atlas Take Charge

Feb 25 – 7:00pm

GIDEON w/ For The Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerilla Warfare, Phantom Threat & Atlas Take Charge


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

"the fog comes on little cat feet"

Feb 25 – 7:30pm

World Premiere! Overnight in the waiting room of a veterinary emergency room. The TV volume is f*cked, the vending machine is out of Diet Coke, and tonight’s a new moon.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Englert Local Showcase Series

Feb 25 – 7:30pm

Sean Tyler, The Wilted, and 24thankyou perform at the Englert!


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

The Pork Tornadoes

Feb 25 – 8:00pm

The Pork Tornadoes are one of the most popular cover bands in the Midwest, known for putting a unique spin on all of your favorite songs, spanning 5 decades and 4 different genres.


More info >>




Mirrorbox Theatre

I Left My Dignity in My Other Purse

Feb 26 – 2:30pm

Ah, retirement! The time we all look forward to – until it goes to hell in a handcart.


More info >>




University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

Write at the Stanley w/DK Nnuro

Feb 26 – 3:00pm


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Feb 26 – 3:00pm

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop by the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 26, 2023 during the coast-to-coast U.S. tour.


More info >>




PS1—Close House

iHearIC: Mars Hojilla, dropbear, Rachel Saint, Robyn Groth

Feb 26 – 7:30pm

The free local concert series is back! Dancehall (upstairs) at Close House – FREE ADMISSION (please donate if able)


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Black is… Black Ain’t

Feb 27 – 7:00pm

Marlon Riggs’ final documentary explores the wide spectrum of Black experience.


More info >>



