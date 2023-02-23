Weekender Eastern Iowa! Mardi Gras Beer Dinner | Black-Owned Business Market | Englert Local Showcase Series

|
The final weekend of February is packed with events for eastern Iowans. Locals have an array of performances to pick from including I Left My Dignity In My Other Purse at Mirror Box Theatre in Cedar Rapids as well as a Prairie Lights virtual event featuring New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Makkai. Pick of the week: On Friday evening, Prairie Lights is hosting a reading of On Becoming An American Writer: Essays & Nonfiction, the posthumous publication of James Alan McPherson, a longtime Iowa City resident and the first Black author to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Readers for the event include Rachel McPherson and Writers’ Workshop director, Lan Samantha Chang.
Big Grove Brewery
Mardi Gras Beer Dinner
Feb 23 – 5:00pm
Street parties, masked balls, and lavish dinners…sound familiar?
Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center
26th Annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser
Feb 23 – 5:30pm
The “Souper Bowl” was created by DVIP Executive Director, Kristie Fortmann-Doser, to challenge the myth that more violence occurs against women around the NFL Super Bowl.
The Englert Theatre
The Soft Stuff: A Spoken Word Event
Feb 23 – 6:30pm
Iowa poets, Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey, Kelsey Bigelow, and Hannah/Charlie Hall will share their powerful & soft spoken word poetry with everyone.
University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art
Spriestersbach Lecture w/Oliver Lee Jackson
Feb 23 – 7:00pm
Over the span of five decades, Oliver Lee Jackson has developed a singular body of work, creating complex and layered paintings in which figural forms meld with abstract fields of vivid color.
Iowa City Public Library
Driving While Black: a Black History Month film
Feb 23 – 7:00pm
The film examines the history of African Americans on the road from the depths of the Depression to the height of the Civil Rights movement and beyond.
Iowa Theatre, IMU
A Year of War: Commemorating the Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
Feb 24 – 5:15pm
The European Studies Group (ESG) will present a panel discussion that will engage leading experts from Midwestern universities in a conversation about Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
James Alan McPherson’s On Becoming An American Writer Group Reading
Feb 24 – 6:00pm
Please join us for a special reading in honor of the posthumous publication of James Alan McPherson’s On Becoming An American Writer: Essays & Nonfiction.
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
My Best Friend is Black Comedy Showcase
Feb 24 – 9:30pm
Join us for My Best Friend is Black comedy showcase at Joystick.
NewBo City Market
Black-Owned Business Market at NewBo City Market
Feb 25 – 10:00am
Celebrate Black History Month at NewBo City Market by supporting black-owned businesses!
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Poetry, Music, and the Environment with Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart
Feb 25 – 10:30am
Join us for an entertaining morning of poetry, music, and storytelling with Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart.
NewBo City Market
Nerdy People Cooking: Avatar – The Last Airbender
Feb 25 – 3:00pm
In this weeks episode of Nerdy People Cooking, we will earth bend our way into Avatar: The Last Airbender!
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
GIDEON w/ For The Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerilla Warfare, Phantom Threat & Atlas Take Charge
Feb 25 – 7:00pm
GIDEON w/ For The Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerilla Warfare, Phantom Threat & Atlas Take Charge
The ArtiFactory
"the fog comes on little cat feet"
Feb 25 – 7:30pm
World Premiere! Overnight in the waiting room of a veterinary emergency room. The TV volume is f*cked, the vending machine is out of Diet Coke, and tonight’s a new moon.
The Englert Theatre
Englert Local Showcase Series
Feb 25 – 7:30pm
Sean Tyler, The Wilted, and 24thankyou perform at the Englert!
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
The Pork Tornadoes
Feb 25 – 8:00pm
The Pork Tornadoes are one of the most popular cover bands in the Midwest, known for putting a unique spin on all of your favorite songs, spanning 5 decades and 4 different genres.
Mirrorbox Theatre
I Left My Dignity in My Other Purse
Feb 26 – 2:30pm
Ah, retirement! The time we all look forward to – until it goes to hell in a handcart.
University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art
Write at the Stanley w/DK Nnuro
Feb 26 – 3:00pm
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Feb 26 – 3:00pm
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop by the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 26, 2023 during the coast-to-coast U.S. tour.
PS1—Close House
iHearIC: Mars Hojilla, dropbear, Rachel Saint, Robyn Groth
Feb 26 – 7:30pm
The free local concert series is back! Dancehall (upstairs) at Close House – FREE ADMISSION (please donate if able)
FilmScene—Chauncey
Black is… Black Ain’t
Feb 27 – 7:00pm
Marlon Riggs’ final documentary explores the wide spectrum of Black experience.
