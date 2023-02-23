Weekender Eastern Iowa! Mardi Gras Beer Dinner | Black-Owned Business Market | Englert Local Showcase Series

The final weekend of February is packed with events for eastern Iowans. Locals have an array of performances to pick from including I Left My Dignity In My Other Purse at Mirror Box Theatre in Cedar Rapids as well as a Prairie Lights virtual event featuring New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Makkai. Pick of the week: On Friday evening, Prairie Lights is hosting a reading of On Becoming An American Writer: Essays & Nonfiction, the posthumous publication of James Alan McPherson, a longtime Iowa City resident and the first Black author to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Readers for the event include Rachel McPherson and Writers’ Workshop director, Lan Samantha Chang.