Weekender Eastern Iowa! James Tutson | Jack and the Giant Beanstalk | Fefu and Her Friends

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
If there’s been one week of 2023 so far that’s full to bursting with live theater in eastern Iowa, it’s this one. Not only are there holdovers from past weeks like ‘Something Rotten!’ at the University of Iowa Theater Building, but you can also find new productions like ‘Just a Matter of Time’ and ‘Fefu and Her Friends’ popping up at Willow Creek Theatre Company and Riverside Theatre respectively. In Cedar Rapids, folk-rock artist Mark Erelli bringing his songs to CSPS Hall on Friday night and the NCSML celebrates the penultimate weekend of its Magic and Mystery: Mardi Gras and Carnival Traditions exhibit with kids activities, light refreshments and a sale on carnival merch at their store. Pick of the Week: If theater isn’t your thing, make your way to Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon on Sunday to listen to the blues rock styling of Eric Gales a.k.a. Raw Dog.




Iowa City Senior Center

Beginning Ukulele Class

Mar 9 – 2:00pm

Learn basic ukulele with Orchestra Iowa


More info >>




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

Eleanor Catton

Mar 9 – 7:00pm

Man Booker Prizewinning author of The Luminaries and Writers’ Workshop Graduate Eleanor Catton will read from and talk about her new book, Birnam Wood.


More info >>




Theatre B, UI Theatre Building

Something Rotten!

Mar 9 – 8:00pm

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell
Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick
Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick


More info >>




Iowa City Community Theatre

ICCT Presents: The Pillowman

Mar 10 – Mar 12 – Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:00pm

Iowa City Community Theatre presents Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman – a must-see for theatre lovers in the corridor.


More info >>
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Tai Chi Series

Mar 10 – 10:00am

Participants are invited to learn and practice the gentle forms of Tai Chi in this 10 week series with Bryan Bruner of Heritage Area Agency on Aging.


More info >>




Beadology Iowa

Gyrls Night Out: Cosmic Flora Earrings

Mar 10 – 5:30pm

Make these fun, fast, and fabulous earrings.


More info >>




La wine bar & restaurant

James Tutson

Mar 10 – 7:00pm

Live local music in downtown Iowa City! Please join us for James Tutson’s debut performance at La Wine! No cover charge. All ages.


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Jack and the Giant Beanstalk

Mar 10 – 7:00pm

All your favorite beanstalk characters are present, plus more adventure and mystery than your storybook told you!


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Crash Test Dummies

Mar 10 – 7:30pm

“Touring again was not something we’d planned on, but surprisingly – at least to me – there are lots of people who many years later, still want to come and hear us.”


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

Fefu and Her Friends

Mar 10 – 7:30pm

Revolutions start when women come together. This seminal play of the 20th century explores feminism and sexuality through the intimate lives of eight New England women in the 1930s. In a unique twist,


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

NonGrata, Dark Agenda, Grave Corps

Mar 10 – 8:00pm

NonGrata, Dark Agenda and Grave Corps at Wildwood


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Mark Erelli

Mar 10 – 8:00pm

American singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and touring folk musician.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Masma Dream World + New Standards Men

Mar 10 – 9:00pm

Masma Dream World is the solo recording project of multi-disciplinary artist and degree Sound therapist Devi Mambouka.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Pied Piper

Mar 11 – 9:30am

Join us for a monthly concert by members of Orchestra Iowa, designed for preschool-aged children.


More info >>




Public Space One

IC Press Co-op Open Studio

Mar 11 – 12:00pm

We are thrilled to announce ICPC will now be offering a monthly Open Studio session on the second Saturday from 12-4pm. Swipe for details!


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Magic & Mystery Closing Event

Mar 11 – 1:00pm

Join us for a festive event celebrating “Magic and Mystery: Mardi Gras and Carnival Traditions” before the exhibition closes on March 19.


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

Just a Matter of Time: A New Musical

Mar 11 – 7:30pm

A new musical created by Willow Creek’s own devising team.


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Verdi's Requiem

Mar 11 – 7:30pm

The monumental Requiem by Guiseppe Verdi is an epic showpiece for orchestra, choir and soloists that takes the audience on a journey.


More info >>




Brucemore

Brucemore Guided Mansion Tour

Mar 12 – 3:30pm

Discover over a century of history at Brucemore!


More info >>




Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon

Eric Gales

Mar 12 – 8:00pm

Since 1991, the Memphis-born guitarist has blazed a path reinvigorating the blues with a virtuosity and rock swagger that have him being heralded as the second coming of Jimi Hendrix.


More info >>

UI alumni, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, return to Iowa with new movie, talking dinosaurs and Adam Driver

By Isaac Hamlet, March 9, 2023
For Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, working on their latest $45 million dinosaur movie was reminiscent of their student film days. “The scope of the film is massive compared to anything else we’ve done, and yet at the same time it doesn’t feel much different from when we were at the University of Iowa,” said Beck, who co-wrote and co-directed 65, starring Adam Driver in a prehistoric, dinosaur-infested Earth. READ MORE >




Album Review: Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops — ‘Manic Fever’

By Genevieve Trainor, March 8, 2023
You didn’t realize you were waiting for this moment. But I promise you, you were. Later this month, on March 24, just a couple weeks ahead of their appearance at Iowa City’s Mission Creek Festival, Des Moines punkers Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops will drop their debut full-length, Manic Fever. READ MORE >



