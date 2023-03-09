Weekender Eastern Iowa! James Tutson | Jack and the Giant Beanstalk | Fefu and Her Friends

|
If there’s been one week of 2023 so far that’s full to bursting with live theater in eastern Iowa, it’s this one. Not only are there holdovers from past weeks like ‘Something Rotten!’ at the University of Iowa Theater Building, but you can also find new productions like ‘Just a Matter of Time’ and ‘Fefu and Her Friends’ popping up at Willow Creek Theatre Company and Riverside Theatre respectively. In Cedar Rapids, folk-rock artist Mark Erelli bringing his songs to CSPS Hall on Friday night and the NCSML celebrates the penultimate weekend of its Magic and Mystery: Mardi Gras and Carnival Traditions exhibit with kids activities, light refreshments and a sale on carnival merch at their store. Pick of the Week: If theater isn’t your thing, make your way to Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon on Sunday to listen to the blues rock styling of Eric Gales a.k.a. Raw Dog.
Iowa City Senior Center
Beginning Ukulele Class
Mar 9 – 2:00pm
Learn basic ukulele with Orchestra Iowa
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Eleanor Catton
Mar 9 – 7:00pm
Man Booker Prizewinning author of The Luminaries and Writers’ Workshop Graduate Eleanor Catton will read from and talk about her new book, Birnam Wood.
Theatre B, UI Theatre Building
Something Rotten!
Mar 9 – 8:00pm
Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell
Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick
Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick
Iowa City Community Theatre
ICCT Presents: The Pillowman
Mar 10 – Mar 12 – Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:00pm
Iowa City Community Theatre presents Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman – a must-see for theatre lovers in the corridor.
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Tai Chi Series
Mar 10 – 10:00am
Participants are invited to learn and practice the gentle forms of Tai Chi in this 10 week series with Bryan Bruner of Heritage Area Agency on Aging.
Beadology Iowa
Gyrls Night Out: Cosmic Flora Earrings
Mar 10 – 5:30pm
Make these fun, fast, and fabulous earrings.
La wine bar & restaurant
James Tutson
Mar 10 – 7:00pm
Live local music in downtown Iowa City! Please join us for James Tutson’s debut performance at La Wine! No cover charge. All ages.
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Jack and the Giant Beanstalk
Mar 10 – 7:00pm
All your favorite beanstalk characters are present, plus more adventure and mystery than your storybook told you!
The Englert Theatre
Crash Test Dummies
Mar 10 – 7:30pm
“Touring again was not something we’d planned on, but surprisingly – at least to me – there are lots of people who many years later, still want to come and hear us.”
Riverside Theatre
Fefu and Her Friends
Mar 10 – 7:30pm
Revolutions start when women come together. This seminal play of the 20th century explores feminism and sexuality through the intimate lives of eight New England women in the 1930s. In a unique twist,
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
NonGrata, Dark Agenda, Grave Corps
Mar 10 – 8:00pm
NonGrata, Dark Agenda and Grave Corps at Wildwood
CSPS Hall
Mark Erelli
Mar 10 – 8:00pm
American singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and touring folk musician.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Masma Dream World + New Standards Men
Mar 10 – 9:00pm
Masma Dream World is the solo recording project of multi-disciplinary artist and degree Sound therapist Devi Mambouka.
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Pied Piper
Mar 11 – 9:30am
Join us for a monthly concert by members of Orchestra Iowa, designed for preschool-aged children.
Public Space One
IC Press Co-op Open Studio
Mar 11 – 12:00pm
We are thrilled to announce ICPC will now be offering a monthly Open Studio session on the second Saturday from 12-4pm. Swipe for details!
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Magic & Mystery Closing Event
Mar 11 – 1:00pm
Join us for a festive event celebrating “Magic and Mystery: Mardi Gras and Carnival Traditions” before the exhibition closes on March 19.
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Just a Matter of Time: A New Musical
Mar 11 – 7:30pm
A new musical created by Willow Creek’s own devising team.
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Verdi's Requiem
Mar 11 – 7:30pm
The monumental Requiem by Guiseppe Verdi is an epic showpiece for orchestra, choir and soloists that takes the audience on a journey.
Brucemore
Brucemore Guided Mansion Tour
Mar 12 – 3:30pm
Discover over a century of history at Brucemore!
Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon
Eric Gales
Mar 12 – 8:00pm
Since 1991, the Memphis-born guitarist has blazed a path reinvigorating the blues with a virtuosity and rock swagger that have him being heralded as the second coming of Jimi Hendrix.
UI alumni, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, return to Iowa with new movie, talking dinosaurs and Adam Driver
By Isaac Hamlet, March 9, 2023
For Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, working on their latest $45 million dinosaur movie was reminiscent of their student film days. “The scope of the film is massive compared to anything else we’ve done, and yet at the same time it doesn’t feel much different from when we were at the University of Iowa,” said Beck, who co-wrote and co-directed 65, starring Adam Driver in a prehistoric, dinosaur-infested Earth. READ MORE >
Album Review: Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops — ‘Manic Fever’
By Genevieve Trainor, March 8, 2023
You didn’t realize you were waiting for this moment. But I promise you, you were. Later this month, on March 24, just a couple weeks ahead of their appearance at Iowa City’s Mission Creek Festival, Des Moines punkers Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops will drop their debut full-length, Manic Fever
. READ MORE >