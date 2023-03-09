Weekender Eastern Iowa! James Tutson | Jack and the Giant Beanstalk | Fefu and Her Friends

If there’s been one week of 2023 so far that’s full to bursting with live theater in eastern Iowa, it’s this one. Not only are there holdovers from past weeks like ‘Something Rotten!’ at the University of Iowa Theater Building, but you can also find new productions like ‘Just a Matter of Time’ and ‘Fefu and Her Friends’ popping up at Willow Creek Theatre Company and Riverside Theatre respectively. In Cedar Rapids, folk-rock artist Mark Erelli bringing his songs to CSPS Hall on Friday night and the NCSML celebrates the penultimate weekend of its Magic and Mystery: Mardi Gras and Carnival Traditions exhibit with kids activities, light refreshments and a sale on carnival merch at their store. Pick of the Week: If theater isn’t your thing, make your way to Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon on Sunday to listen to the blues rock styling of Eric Gales a.k.a. Raw Dog.