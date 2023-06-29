Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Iowa City Jazz Festival | | Summer Pop Ups | Kevin Burt

THE WEEKENDER

It’s Independence Day weekend, and there’s events galore for you to explore! Whether you’re hitting up the Iowa City Jazz Festival, with Blake Shaw Quartet, Benny Benack III and more, or you’re celebrating the Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids, it’s going to be a good weekend. Try out Shakespeare in Iowa City’s Lower City Park followed by fireworks or take a jaunt over to the Green House’s summer pop-up series on Saturday and then catch Isaac Rudd and the Revolvers at Wildwood. Top pick: head down to Club 76 in North Liberty and get an earful of blues master Kevin Burt this Sunday.
CSPS

Namoli Brennet

Jun 29 – 7:00pm

Namoli Brennet has been writing, recording, touring, and releasing albums since the age of Napster. Country Queer calls her latest release, Light It Up.


Riverside Festival Stage

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night

Jun 29 – 7:30pm

Riverside Theatre returns to Lower City Park for our free show, Twelfth Night! Shakespeare’s iconic and hilarious play, set in a resort paradise, will make this a summer you’ll never forget.


Theatre Cedar Rapids

Rock of Ages

Jun 29 – 7:30pm

Book by Chris D’Arienzo


Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Fit For An Autopsy & The Acacia Strain

Jun 29 – 8:00pm

Over the past year, Fit For An Autopsy has grown into a monster.


Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Mama's Broke with Iris Mae

Jun 29 – 8:30pm

Mama’s Broke have spent the past eight years in a near-constant state of transience, pounding the transatlantic tour trail.


Elray's Live & Dive

Payton Smith

Jun 29 – 10:00pm

At just 23 years old, Louisiana native singer-songwriter and self-taught guitarist, Payton Smith, has a lot to celebrate.


Downtown Iowa City

Iowa City Jazz Festival

Jun 30 – Jul 2 –

Join us for the Iowa City Jazz Festival in downtown Iowa City June 30- July 2.


Cedar Ridge Winery

Red, White and Bourbon

Jun 30 – Jul 2 – 5:00pm

The Distillery will host free, live music all weekend long with amazing food and cocktail specials and no shortage of Fourth of July celebrations!


Iowa Arts Fest Main Stage

Jon Ailabuoni

Jun 30 – 6:00pm

Steeped in Western European classical and Black American jazz traditions, Jon’s creative work focuses on instrumental composition and improvisation that uses deeply felt stories as a focal point.


Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Jonny Craig w/ Keepmysecrets, Shaker & More

Jun 30 – 6:30pm

Jonny Craig with Keepmysecrets, Shaker, Switchblade Saturdays and The Forty Twos


Iowa Arts Fest Main Stage

Benny Benack III Quartet

Jun 30 – 8:00pm

Third in a generational line of Pittsburgh jazz notables, Benny follows in the footsteps of his trumpeter/bandleader grandfather, Benny Benack, Sr. (1921-86), and his father Benny Benack, Jr.


CSPS

Laura Rain and the Caesars

Jun 30 – 8:00pm

R&B/soul group from Detroit


Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Friends Of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Farmers Market Sale

Jul 1 – 7:30am

Visit the Urban Plaza outside the Downtown Library to purchase new or gently used books in support of literacy programs during the Downtown Farmers Market.


The Green House

A Summer Pop-Up Series

Jul 1 – 10:00am

Drinks. Goods. Community.


Over the Top Games

Dodos Riding Dinos Tournament

Jul 1 – 12:00pm

Come play in Draco Studios’ Dodos Riding Dinos tournament! Dodos Riding Dinos is a 1-6 player, competitive family dexterity game that presents a crazy race.


National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Freedom Festival Music at the Museum

Jul 1 – 6:00pm

There will be a double headliner show starting with the infamous Amy Friedl Stoner and ending with the ever popular band Birdchild!


Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers

Jul 1 – 7:00pm

Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers


The Ideal Social Hall

I Can See Clearly Now: Dance Party w/DJ Eight Ten

Jul 1 – 8:00pm

DJ Eight Ten Presents: I Can See Clearly Now

A Public Dance Party in preparation of a Full Moon over Mt. Trashmore


City Park

Iowa City Fireworks

Jul 1 – 9:30pm

Our annual fireworks show is yet again a part of the Summer of the Arts’ amazing Iowa City Jazz Festival!


Club 76 The Lodge

Sunday Concert Series with Kevin Burt

Jul 2 – 2:00pm

Welcome back our good friend the Soulful and Blues Master Kevin BF Burt. He might even have a friend or two joining him..


Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Sunday Funday with Dogs on Skis

Jul 2 – 3:00pm

Free Live Outdoor Music


Public Space One

Summer Flora Circles

Jul 2 – 7:00pm

A gathering space for wom•xn to collectively create, meditate, journal, and dive deeper into the pillars of a well-lived life: ease, pleasure, empowerment, and creativity.


