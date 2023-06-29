Weekender Eastern Iowa! Iowa City Jazz Festival | | Summer Pop Ups | Kevin Burt

It’s Independence Day weekend, and there’s events galore for you to explore! Whether you’re hitting up the Iowa City Jazz Festival, with Blake Shaw Quartet, Benny Benack III and more, or you’re celebrating the Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids, it’s going to be a good weekend. Try out Shakespeare in Iowa City’s Lower City Park followed by fireworks or take a jaunt over to the Green House’s summer pop-up series on Saturday and then catch Isaac Rudd and the Revolvers at Wildwood. Top pick: head down to Club 76 in North Liberty and get an earful of blues master Kevin Burt this Sunday.
CSPS
Namoli Brennet
Jun 29 – 7:00pm
Namoli Brennet has been writing, recording, touring, and releasing albums since the age of Napster. Country Queer calls her latest release, Light It Up.
Riverside Festival Stage
Free Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night
Jun 29 – 7:30pm
Riverside Theatre returns to Lower City Park for our free show, Twelfth Night! Shakespeare’s iconic and hilarious play, set in a resort paradise, will make this a summer you’ll never forget.
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Rock of Ages
Jun 29 – 7:30pm
Book by Chris D’Arienzo
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Fit For An Autopsy & The Acacia Strain
Jun 29 – 8:00pm
Over the past year, Fit For An Autopsy has grown into a monster.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Mama's Broke with Iris Mae
Jun 29 – 8:30pm
Mama’s Broke have spent the past eight years in a near-constant state of transience, pounding the transatlantic tour trail.
Elray's Live & Dive
Payton Smith
Jun 29 – 10:00pm
At just 23 years old, Louisiana native singer-songwriter and self-taught guitarist, Payton Smith, has a lot to celebrate.
Downtown Iowa City
Iowa City Jazz Festival
Jun 30 – Jul 2 –
Join us for the Iowa City Jazz Festival in downtown Iowa City June 30- July 2.
Cedar Ridge Winery
Red, White and Bourbon
Jun 30 – Jul 2 – 5:00pm
The Distillery will host free, live music all weekend long with amazing food and cocktail specials and no shortage of Fourth of July celebrations!
Iowa Arts Fest Main Stage
Jon Ailabuoni
Jun 30 – 6:00pm
Steeped in Western European classical and Black American jazz traditions, Jon’s creative work focuses on instrumental composition and improvisation that uses deeply felt stories as a focal point.
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Jonny Craig w/ Keepmysecrets, Shaker & More
Jun 30 – 6:30pm
Jonny Craig with Keepmysecrets, Shaker, Switchblade Saturdays and The Forty Twos
Iowa Arts Fest Main Stage
Benny Benack III Quartet
Jun 30 – 8:00pm
Third in a generational line of Pittsburgh jazz notables, Benny follows in the footsteps of his trumpeter/bandleader grandfather, Benny Benack, Sr. (1921-86), and his father Benny Benack, Jr.
CSPS
Laura Rain and the Caesars
Jun 30 – 8:00pm
R&B/soul group from Detroit
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Friends Of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Farmers Market Sale
Jul 1 – 7:30am
Visit the Urban Plaza outside the Downtown Library to purchase new or gently used books in support of literacy programs during the Downtown Farmers Market.
The Green House
A Summer Pop-Up Series
Jul 1 – 10:00am
Drinks. Goods. Community.
Over the Top Games
Dodos Riding Dinos Tournament
Jul 1 – 12:00pm
Come play in Draco Studios’ Dodos Riding Dinos tournament! Dodos Riding Dinos is a 1-6 player, competitive family dexterity game that presents a crazy race.
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Freedom Festival Music at the Museum
Jul 1 – 6:00pm
There will be a double headliner show starting with the infamous Amy Friedl Stoner and ending with the ever popular band Birdchild!
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers
The Ideal Social Hall
I Can See Clearly Now: Dance Party w/DJ Eight Ten
Jul 1 – 8:00pm
DJ Eight Ten Presents: I Can See Clearly Now
A Public Dance Party in preparation of a Full Moon over Mt. Trashmore
City Park
Iowa City Fireworks
Jul 1 – 9:30pm
Our annual fireworks show is yet again a part of the Summer of the Arts’ amazing Iowa City Jazz Festival!
Club 76 The Lodge
Sunday Concert Series with Kevin Burt
Jul 2 – 2:00pm
Welcome back our good friend the Soulful and Blues Master Kevin BF Burt. He might even have a friend or two joining him..
Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Sunday Funday with Dogs on Skis
Jul 2 – 3:00pm
Free Live Outdoor Music
Public Space One
Summer Flora Circles
Jul 2 – 7:00pm
A gathering space for wom•xn to collectively create, meditate, journal, and dive deeper into the pillars of a well-lived life: ease, pleasure, empowerment, and creativity.
