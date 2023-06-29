Weekender Eastern Iowa! Iowa City Jazz Festival | | Summer Pop Ups | Kevin Burt

It’s Independence Day weekend, and there’s events galore for you to explore! Whether you’re hitting up the Iowa City Jazz Festival, with Blake Shaw Quartet, Benny Benack III and more, or you’re celebrating the Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids, it’s going to be a good weekend. Try out Shakespeare in Iowa City’s Lower City Park followed by fireworks or take a jaunt over to the Green House’s summer pop-up series on Saturday and then catch Isaac Rudd and the Revolvers at Wildwood. Top pick: head down to Club 76 in North Liberty and get an earful of blues master Kevin Burt this Sunday.