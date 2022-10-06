Weekender Eastern Iowa! Iowa City Book Festival | ReFocus Film Festival | Gallery Walk

Fall is in full swing, and Eastern Iowa is ready to take advantage of it! There’s plenty of opportunities to wander, from the Gallery Walk to the Refocus Film Festival to the continuing Iowa City Book Festival (a few events are highlighted here, but be sure to check out our full collection). For a top pick, though, it’s got to be the perfect Halloween season kickoff event: master storyteller Darrin Crow performing Edgar Allan Poe at the University of Iowa Libraries. It’s time to get creepy!
FilmScene—Chauncey
Refocus Film Festival
Oct 6 – Oct 9 –
Refocus Film Festival will include films, conversations, multi-disciplinary performances, and art inspired by the work of adaptation, transforming one art form into another.
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Dine with Zombie
Oct 6 – 5:00pm
Join us for a fun evening of dinner with Zombies! In honor of our Zombie Awakening (Black Ale with Coffee) with Scream Acres at Bloomsbury Farm!
University of Iowa Theatre Building
A Conversation with Rick Cleveland
Oct 6 – 5:00pm
The UI Department of Theatre Arts welcomes 1995 MFA grad Rick Cleveland, Emmy Award-winning writer/producer, playwright, and monologuist
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Mental Health Equity: Let's Talk About It
Oct 6 – 5:30pm
Free in-person event with online attendance option.
Iowa City Public Library
Anna Barker: Teaching Classics on Facebook
Oct 7 – 4:00pm
A session with Professor Anna Barker.
Merge
Fall Gallery Walk
Oct 7 – 5:00pm
Support your favorite Iowa City small businesses and see the work of Ceramics at Iowa students at the 2022 Fall Gallery Walk hosted by the Iowa City Downtown District
PS1—Close House
Iowa Dance Festival Cx3
Oct 7 – 7:00pm
Interdisciplinary, experimental performance, and reception.
Pappajohn Business Building, W10
One Community, One Book Author Keynote With Alex Kotlowitz
Oct 7 – 7:00pm
Join us for an evening with best-selling author, journalist, and documentary filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz as he discusses his latest novel.
The Englert Theatre
Broken Social Scene
Oct 7 – 7:30pm
Broken Social Scene perform at the Englert
Uptown Marion
Chocolate Walk
Oct 7 – 7:30pm
What could be more delightful than shopping and chocolate? Adding a fall night in Uptown Marion!
The ArtiFactory
Monstersongs
Oct 7 – 8:00pm
Run of the Mill Theatre Presents: Monstersongs
Merge
Book Fair
Oct 8 – 10:00am
Iowa City Book Festival’s Book Fair!
Northside Marketplace
Northside Oktoberfest
Oct 8 – 11:00am
Your favorite beer festival returns this fall!
Public Space One
Celebrate Your Inner Authority: An InterPlay Playshop
Oct 8 – 2:00pm
Celebrate Your Inner Authority: An InterPlay Playshop
Iowa City Public Library
Cristalle “Psalm One” Bowen
Oct 8 – 4:00pm
ICBF: Cristalle “Psalm One” Bowen at the Iowa City Public Library
Indian Creek Nature Center
Nature's Best Hope
Oct 8 – 6:30pm
Dr. Doug Tallamy will discuss simple steps that each of us can and must take to reverse declining biodiversity and will explain why we, ourselves, are nature’s best hope.
The James Theater
Iowa Dance Festival Concert
Oct 8 – 7:00pm
The Iowa Dance Festival seeks to promote the performance and collaboration of dancers, choreographers, composers, musicians and writers in Iowa.
The Englert Theatre
David Huckfelt & Pieta Brown w/Bo Ramsey
Oct 8 – 7:30pm
David Huckfelt & Pieta Brown w/Bo Ramsey at the Englert Theatre
PS1—Close House
Iowa City Flea Market
Oct 9 – 11:00am
First IC Flea Market in the October series!
Iowa City Public Library
Poetry in Public Reading
Oct 9 – 12:00pm
Poetry in Public celebrates our community’s rich literary tradition and local writing talent by displaying poems by writers of all ages.
Iowa City Public Library
Iowa Intersections Interview Screening
Oct 9 – 2:30pm
ICBF Presents: “Iowa Intersections” Interview Screening
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Reproduction Rights Rally
Oct 9 – 4:00pm
Take part in the national weekend of action for repro justice from here in Iowa City on Sun, Oct 9th
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Dryad, Vide, Saidan, Sinner Frenz
Oct 9 – 7:30pm
Dryad, Vide, Saidan, Sinner Frenz
Main Library Gallery, University of Iowa Libraries
Morbid Curiosities & Mabbott Poe
Oct 10 – 6:30pm
An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe.
