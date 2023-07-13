Weekender Eastern Iowa! Illiterati Fest | Funniest Person in Iowa | Monarch Fest

Get your shoes on for going out this weekend — there’s plenty for everyone. Laugh it up at the Lucky Cat’s Funniest Person in Iowa Contest or at Willow Creek Theatre Company with Iowa City’s only professional improv team, Lady Franklyn. More of a bookworm? Hit up Prairie Lights tonight for a reading of ‘A Boob’s Life,’ tune into some local writers at Sanctuary for the Writers’ Rooms’ latest anthology release or get your YA on at Sidekick Coffee and Books with Tirzah Price’s new novel, ‘Manslaughter Park.’ Top pick: Run, don’t walk, to the James Theater for the second Illiterati Fest, featuring a banger lineup including Penny Peach, Anthony Worden, Lex Leto and much more. Plus, all proceeds from the festival go to charities in the Iowa City community — wins all around!
Graduate Iowa City
Graduate Sessions: Blake Shaw Quartet
Jul 13 – 7:00pm
Join us every second and fourth Thursday for live jazz music from the Blake Shaw Quartet at Graduate Food Hall at Graduate Iowa City.
Book Review: ‘The Language of Love and Loss’ by Bart Yates
by Mike Kuhlenbeck, Jul 13
As Noah York says of his mother: “Of course I love her, but that’s beside the point.” She is the “most complicated person” he knows, “running the gamut from holy woman to gargoyle, depending on the day.”
Book Review: ‘Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State’ by Kerry Howley
by Emma McClatchey, Jul 7
Kerry Howley, you had me the title.
Maybe your brain hasn’t been colonized but internet worms for the better part of three decades, but I for one recognized immediately the reference to a viral video from 2014 in which a middle-aged white woman presents a practiced two-minute spiel, including visual aids, breaking down all the alleged satanic symbolism on a can of Monster Energy drink.
There were a handful of years when I had a strange fixation on the post-grunge band Breaking Benjamin. Strange only because my general taste would grow to bend toward alternative and folk music, though a selection of Breaking Benjamin songs have never gone out of rotation for me.
I’d never quite pinned down what drew me to those songs, but this week, Widow7 helped me figure it out.