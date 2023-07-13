Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Illiterati Fest | Funniest Person in Iowa | Monarch Fest

Get your shoes on for going out this weekend — there’s plenty for everyone. Laugh it up at the Lucky Cat’s Funniest Person in Iowa Contest or at Willow Creek Theatre Company with Iowa City’s only professional improv team, Lady Franklyn. More of a bookworm? Hit up Prairie Lights tonight for a reading of ‘A Boob’s Life,’ tune into some local writers at Sanctuary for the Writers’ Rooms’ latest anthology release or get your YA on at Sidekick Coffee and Books with Tirzah Price’s new novel, ‘Manslaughter Park.’ Top pick: Run, don’t walk, to the James Theater for the second Illiterati Fest, featuring a banger lineup including Penny Peach, Anthony Worden, Lex Leto and much more. Plus, all proceeds from the festival go to charities in the Iowa City community — wins all around!




Graduate Iowa City

Graduate Sessions: Blake Shaw Quartet

Jul 13 – 7:00pm

Join us every second and fourth Thursday for live jazz music from the Blake Shaw Quartet at Graduate Food Hall at Graduate Iowa City.


Prairie Lights Bookstore

A Boob's Life: How America's Obsession Shaped Me…and You

Jul 13 – 7:00pm

At turns funny and heartbreaking, A Boob’s Life explores both the joys and hazards inherent to living in a woman’s body.


City Park Pool

Food Truck Fridays at the Pool

Jul 14 – 6:00pm

Grab food from some of our region’s finest food truck vendors and enjoy a summer night at the pool with us!


La wine bar & restaurant

Nikki Lunden

Jul 14 – 7:00pm

Nikki Lunden bringing the high energy folk rock and roll!
No cover charge.


Mirrorbox Theatre

The United Plays of America: Midwest Edition

Jul 14 – 7:30pm

Playwright Claudia Haas (Out the Box Almost Mary) has created a delightful collection of short plays, ranging from humorous to poignant, that “travel” across all 50 states (plus Washington D.C.).


Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Disney's High School Musical

Jul 14 – 7:30pm

It’s the first day after winter break at East High, and the school’s cliques are about to collide.


Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Casper McWade

Jul 14 – 8:00pm

Casper McWade at Wildwood!


The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Comedy: Prelims – Funniest Person in Iowa

Jul 14 – 8:00pm

The Funniest Person in Iowa Contest is BACK this July! Watch the best comics in Iowa compete for the title of Funniest Person in Iowa.


Elray's Live & Dive

Malek and the Vibez

Jul 14 – 8:00pm

Kansas City R&B/Rock group with strong midwestern influences. Listeners have compared their songwriting style to the likes of Daniel Caesar, John Mayer, H.E.R, and Tori Kelly


Rhythm City Casino Resort

Tracy Hannemann

Jul 14 – Jul 15 – 8:30pm

Tracy Hannemann has music in her bones!


Boggs’ Hull Avenue Tap

They Watch Us From the Moon + Resurrection Mary + The Burning Sons

Jul 14 – 9:00pm


Public Space One

Multicolor Linocut Printing

Jul 15 – 9:00am

This workshop is designed for people who have basic linocut knowledge and are wanting to expand their printing making methods.


Downtown Ottumwa

Bizarre Bazaar

Jul 15 – 10:00am

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 15, and the Bizarre Bazaar will be an eclectic gathering of artists, crafters, and makers.


Indian Creek Nature Center

Monarch Fest

Jul 15 – 10:00am

Celebrate Monarch Butterflies and their importance to our natural world!


Sidekick Coffee and Books

A Conversation w/Tirzah Price and Becky Vardaman

Jul 15 – 1:00pm

Join us on July 15 at 1pm for a reading and conversation with author Tirzah Price and author Becky Vardaman to discuss Tirzah’s new YA novel “Manslaughter Park!”


Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Maker Room Open House

Jul 15 – 1:00pm

See a demonstration of the library’s 3D printers, Glowforge, and Cricut machine. Find out how to use the room. View a gallery of projects created by other makers and make a personalized button.


The James Theater

Illiterati Fest 2

Jul 15 – 5:00pm

Join us for the second annual Illiterati Fest at the James Theatre in Iowa City, IA. All proceeds from the festival go to benefit charities in the Iowa City community.


CSPS

Camp Yesandia Showcase

Jul 15 – 6:30pm

Camp Yesandia is back and better than ever for a second year of workshops! This year, over the course of three days, improv students of all ages will journey through different games and skills!


Sanctuary Pub

Writers of the Loam Book Launch!

Jul 15 – 7:00pm

Join us on Saturday, July 15th at 7pm at Sanctuary Pub in Iowa City for our anthology launch of Writers of the Loam!


Willow Creek Theatre Company

Lady Franklyn Show

Jul 15 – 7:30pm

Lady Franklyn is Iowa City’s one and only professional improv team. A night of entertainment you’ll never forget!


Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

Sunny Sweeney & Lauren Morrow

Jul 15 – 8:00pm

Sunny Sweeney / Lauren Morrow


Public Space One

Iowa City Flea Market

Jul 16 – 11:00am

Iowa City Flea Summer Market #1. Outside Public Space One Close House. Art, Clothing, Vintage, Handmade. 30+ vendors!


Public Space One

Open House

Jul 16 – 2:00pm

Come to our Open House to talk with our Leadership team, check-out books, and learn more about volunteering!


Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Sunday Funday with the Dandelion Stompers

Jul 16 – 3:00pm

Free Live Outdoor Music


Prairie Lights Bookstore

Harry and Sue: A Story of Love and Ghosts.

Jul 16 – 3:00pm

Join us with Iowa City author Larry Baker, who will read from his latest novel, Harry and Sue: A Story of Love and Ghosts.


CSPS

Dom Martin

Jul 16 – 7:00pm

Although a young man relatively new to the scene, it would be wrong to think Dom Martin hasn’t paid his life and musical dues.


ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Book Review: ‘The Language of Love and Loss’ by Bart Yates

by Mike Kuhlenbeck, Jul 13
As Noah York says of his mother: “Of course I love her, but that’s beside the point.” She is the “most complicated person” he knows, “running the gamut from holy woman to gargoyle, depending on the day.”




Book Review: ‘Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State’ by Kerry Howley

by Emma McClatchey, Jul 7
Kerry Howley, you had me the title.
Maybe your brain hasn’t been colonized but internet worms for the better part of three decades, but I for one recognized immediately the reference to a viral video from 2014 in which a middle-aged white woman presents a practiced two-minute spiel, including visual aids, breaking down all the alleged satanic symbolism on a can of Monster Energy drink.




Album Review: Widow7 — ‘Our New Doomsday’

by Isaac Hamlet, Jul 11
There were a handful of years when I had a strange fixation on the post-grunge band Breaking Benjamin. Strange only because my general taste would grow to bend toward alternative and folk music, though a selection of Breaking Benjamin songs have never gone out of rotation for me.
I’d never quite pinned down what drew me to those songs, but this week, Widow7 helped me figure it out.