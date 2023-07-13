Weekender Eastern Iowa! Illiterati Fest | Funniest Person in Iowa | Monarch Fest

Get your shoes on for going out this weekend — there’s plenty for everyone. Laugh it up at the Lucky Cat’s Funniest Person in Iowa Contest or at Willow Creek Theatre Company with Iowa City’s only professional improv team, Lady Franklyn. More of a bookworm? Hit up Prairie Lights tonight for a reading of ‘A Boob’s Life,’ tune into some local writers at Sanctuary for the Writers’ Rooms’ latest anthology release or get your YA on at Sidekick Coffee and Books with Tirzah Price’s new novel, ‘Manslaughter Park.’ Top pick: Run, don’t walk, to the James Theater for the second Illiterati Fest, featuring a banger lineup including Penny Peach, Anthony Worden, Lex Leto and much more. Plus, all proceeds from the festival go to charities in the Iowa City community — wins all around!