Weekender Eastern Iowa! Honeycrisp Apple Season | Wings | Remembrance Park Dedication

Welcome, September! We’re still a few weeks out from the start of fall, but this weekend DOES mark the start of Honeycrisp apple season out at Wilson’s Orchard. Get that first teasing taste of autumn, then relax through your Labor Day weekend with theater, comedy, art and more. Top pick? Head out to the corner of Sand Rd and Napoleon St in Iowa City on Labor Day itself for the dedication of Johnson County’s newest historical site, Remembrance Park, celebrated with music, poetry and a reminder that this section of Iowa was founded on a “spirit of diversity.”
CSPS
Iowa Through the Lens
Sep 1 – 4:00pm
Join us for the gallery opening of The Iowa City Camera Club’s exhibit “Iowa Through the Lens”.
Brucemore
Once
Sep 1 – 7:30pm
Performed live and outdoors at Brucemore’s Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater.
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Honeycrisp Weekend at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Sep 2 – 9:00am
Join for Wilson’s annual Honeycrisp Weekend!
Backpocket
FRYfest
Sep 2 – 12:00pm
Join us in the Iowa River Landing to celebrate FRYfest and to kick-off the Hawkeye football season!
Iowa City Public Library
IWP Panel Discussion Series: Cultures in Conflict
Sep 2 – 12:00pm
A conversation between three IWP 2022 Fall Residency writers on the theme of “Cultures in Conflict: What Is the Writer’s Place?”
Coralville Community Food Pantry
Free Produce Stand
Sep 2 – 4:00pm
Join Table to Table, the Coralville Community Food Pantry, and the Coralville Public Library for free produce stands the 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month from 4-5:30pm.
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Wings
Sep 2 – 7:00pm
Visit a world where teenagers come of age by getting their wings to fly high. Along the way they discover that wings can also hurt others. One teen chooses to fight tradition and find a new way to fly
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Luca Ferro
Sep 2 – 9:30pm
Luca Ferro is a Chicago based standup comedian, and producer of South Paw Comedy Productions.
Ladd Library
Neighborhood Artist Kickoff
Sep 3 – 10:00am
Meet our resident artist, Harper Folsom, as we kick off our fall programming season.
NewBo City Market
Women's Arts Festival
Sep 3 – 11:00am
The 2022 Women’s Arts Festival is honored to celebrate women through musical performances, visual art demonstrations, culinary arts, a large arts guest vendor market, and much more!
FilmScene—Chauncey
Norma Rae
Sep 3 – 7:45pm
A Labor Day Presentation; Free and open to the public
Remembrance Park
Remembrance Park Dedication
Sep 5 – 10:30am
Remembrance Park is devoted to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents, the Meskwaki tribe; to Jenny, a Native American woman; to Mogawk, an African American man; and others.
Photo Gallery and Video: Opening day at the Stanley Museum of Art
by Adria Carpenter, Aug 30
The University of Iowa
Stanley Museum of Art
officially opened on Friday, Aug. 26, more than 14 years after the university’s previous art museum was rendered uninhabitable by the flood of 2008. The $50 million building has three floors, a light well in the center and two terraces. The first floor features the lobby and event space, the second floor is where the galleries are located, and the third floor is office and education suites.
New play ‘Wings’ takes flight at the CCPA
by Chris DeLine, Sep. 1
“This play is really about gun violence,”
Wings writer and director Matt Falduto told Little Village. “It was inspired by the student advocates after different school shootings that have happened.”
Wings, which opens Friday, Sept. 2 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, is set in a world “where teenagers come of age by getting their wings to fly high,” Falduto said, though it’s also a world where those teenagers have chosen to “fight tradition and find a new way to fly.”
