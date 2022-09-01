Weekender Eastern Iowa! Honeycrisp Apple Season | Wings | Remembrance Park Dedication

Welcome, September! We’re still a few weeks out from the start of fall, but this weekend DOES mark the start of Honeycrisp apple season out at Wilson’s Orchard. Get that first teasing taste of autumn, then relax through your Labor Day weekend with theater, comedy, art and more. Top pick? Head out to the corner of Sand Rd and Napoleon St in Iowa City on Labor Day itself for the dedication of Johnson County’s newest historical site, Remembrance Park, celebrated with music, poetry and a reminder that this section of Iowa was founded on a “spirit of diversity.”