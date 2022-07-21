Weekender Eastern Iowa! Hedwig and the Angry Inch | This Compost! | Mutual Aid Potluck

It’s high July and you’re probably ready for anything that can beat this heat. Fear not! The options this weekend are endless, whether you want to slather on the sunscreen and go berry picking or experience music, literature, film and more while relaxing in A/C comfort. Top pick? You don’t want to miss the chance to commune with nature by exploring Walt Whitman’s “green poetics” and its relationship to your own writing with This Compost!, a collab between Backyard Abundance and IC Poetry nestled in the welcoming Whitman’s Grove at Harvest Preserve.