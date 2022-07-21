Weekender Eastern Iowa! Hedwig and the Angry Inch | This Compost! | Mutual Aid Potluck

It’s high July and you’re probably ready for anything that can beat this heat. Fear not! The options this weekend are endless, whether you want to slather on the sunscreen and go berry picking or experience music, literature, film and more while relaxing in A/C comfort. Top pick? You don’t want to miss the chance to commune with nature by exploring Walt Whitman’s “green poetics” and its relationship to your own writing with This Compost!, a collab between Backyard Abundance and IC Poetry nestled in the welcoming Whitman’s Grove at Harvest Preserve.
Fossil Dig Day
Jul 21 – 1:00pm
Learn all about fossils and do some digging of your own.
More info >>
Merge
Conejo en la Luna Press
Jul 21 – 6:00pm
Merge presents La tercera luz: A Poetic Journey Through Spain by local poet/memorist Corinne Stanley
More info >>
Northside Marketplace
Live Music in the Street
Jul 21 – 6:30pm
Live Music in the Street on the Northside
More info >>
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Pride: Desert Hearts
Jul 21 – 7:00pm
Pride: Desert Hearts at FilmScene
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.
Jul 22 – 7:00pm
Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas! A blockbuster for the whole family!
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Headliner: Reena Calm
Jul 22 – 7:00pm
Comedy with headliner Reena Calm. Living out of a tricked out Prius, this pun-slinger travels the country on her signature #Calmedy tours. She’s on a mission to make people laugh in all 50 States.
More info >>
PorchLight
Adam Edelman Chapbook Release Reading
Jul 22 – 7:00pm
It’s Becoming A Lot More Difficult To Feel Unchanged: Adam Edelman Chapbook Release Reading. Featuring Eric Roalson, Micah Bateman, Danielle Wheeler and Sarah McGuirk
More info >>
PS1—Close House
Prevention, Direct Measure, PSYOP, Death Kill Overdrive
Jul 22 – 7:30pm
Prevention, Direct Measure, PSYOP, Death Kill Overdrive perform at PS1 Close House
More info >>
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Jul 22 – 7:30pm
The hit Off-Broadway rock musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask about Hedwig and her “Angry Inch.”
More info >>
Gabe's
The Ross Clowser Ensemble, Lex Leto x The Christine Burke Ensemble, Alyx Rush, Ion Alexakis
Jul 22 – 8:00pm
Get ready for a local bill like no other, STRANGE MEETING, featuring some of the most in demand, most odd, most interesting, most soulful music in Iowa City.
More info >>
City Park Pool
Sunrise to Sunset
Jul 23 – 6:15am
Admissions go towards the RecAssist Scholarship Program, which provides free swim lessons to children and adults with financial need.
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Blueberry Bonanza
Jul 23 – 11:00am
Please join us for our Blueberry Bonanza!
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
CCAN-Con Community Engagement Fair
Jul 23 – 12:00pm
Learn how to create positive change in the Corridor helping with issues that matter to you, in ways that work for you!
More info >>
Mirrorbox Theatre
Mirrorbox Theatre Party
Jul 23 – 5:00pm
Curious to see what’s going on behind our doors? Come to an evening of fun and fundraising!
More info >>
Olympic South Side Theater
One World: The Uniphonics and Jumbies
Jul 23 – 6:30pm
This is a live music series celebrating various types of music with strong cultural ties around the globe.
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Old Thrashers Reunion 2022 United Action for Youth Benefit
Jul 23 – 7:00pm
The return of the long-running local punk/noise/metal/weirdo music showcase benefiting United Action for Youth.
More info >>
The James Theater
TellersBridge: Summer Stories
Jul 23 – 7:30pm
Young, hot-blooded, and free as a bird, but possessing a not-fully-developed frontal lobe guarantees you’ll have some killer summertime stories to tell later in life.
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Raspberry Picking at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Jul 24 –
Please join us for Raspberry Season at the farm! We expect to be picking berries into late July.
More info >>
Online
IWP Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience
Jul 24 – 8:00am
Join IWP online for a reading with acclaimed writers from North Macedonia, India, Bulgaria, and the U.S. all in one session!
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
National Theatre Live: Prima Facie
Jul 24 – 1:00pm
Jodie Comer (The Last Duel) makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play.
More info >>
Harvest Preserve
This Compost: Green Whitman
Jul 24 – 1:00pm
Relax into the calming energy of Whitman’s Glade at Harvest Preserve as you participate in a guided discussion of Walt Whitman’s ecological consciousness and journey into your own writing experience.
More info >>
Wetherby Park
Iowa City Mutual Aid Potluck
Jul 24 – 6:30pm
Come relax and enjoy some food!
More info >>
CSPS Hall
The Collection
Jul 24 – 7:00pm
The Collection is a 2019 NPR Tiny Desk Judge’s Pick and have released three records independently
More info >>
PS1—Close House
Wombat, David Hurlin, Christine Burke
Jul 25 – 7:00pm
Wombat is on tour, for real this time.
David Hurlin is playing.
Christine Burke is too.
More info >>
‘Make art. Shoot a video. Play in a band.’ Gen X rockers reunite in Iowa City to encourage the next generation
by Kembrew McLeod, Jul 11
“At the Old Threshers Reunion this summer, you’re going to come across some old pumps, tractors and hay balers, and there’ll be too-cute nanny goats and freckled girls in pigtails,” said musician David Murray, summing up the annual festival in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa that celebrates the state’s agricultural heritage. “If you go to the Old Thrashers Reunion, you’ll see a lot of old grumps, hackers and nay-sayers with good intentions.”
The org tables are the stars at CCAN-Con, a volunteering and activism fair taking over the Ped Mall Saturday
by Sumner Wallace, Jul 18
Corridor Community Action Network will host its second-ever CCAN-Con on Saturday at the Ped Mall. The convention, last held right before the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020, is a community engagement and volunteer fair
founded by CCAN Director Mandi Nichols
. Local organizations will be tabling, as well as providing various workshops and training.
Book Review: ‘A Playbill For Sunset’ by Dan Campion
by Sarah Elgatian, Jul 15
Formulaic poetry seems to be simultaneously under- and overrated, something force-fed us by teachers and then never seen again — as though only the archaic men of our textbooks were allowed to use the respective forms. Truthfully, formulaic poems have never actually left the literary milieu.
Book Review: ‘Endlessly Ever After’ by Laurel Snyder, ill. by Dan Santat
by Genevieve Trainor, Jul 15
Poet Laurel Snyder, an Iowa Writers’ Workshop alum, is a Geisel Award-winning children’s book author.
Endlessly Ever After is her first collaboration with Caldecott Award-winning illustrator Dan Santat (beloved in my home for his work on Corey Rosen Schwartz’s The Three Ninja Pigs). It is not, however, her first pick-your-path book.
