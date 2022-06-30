Weekender Eastern Iowa! Fourth of July, FemmeDecks, John Hopkins Record Sale

Celebrate your freedom this weekend the best way you know how, whether that be taking in the fireworks show or marching in defense of your rights. You can also catch one of countless kickass shows! Top pick of the weekend? The one-two punch on Friday of a discussion with KYRUH and WTCHCRFT at PS1 Close, followed by their FemmeDecks sets at Gabe’s. If you’re willing to venture east, stop by Wake Brewing on Saturday or Sunday for the be-all, end-all of record sales, as Ragged Records helps the family of the late John Hopkins navigate the sale of his prodigious collection.