Weekender Eastern Iowa! Fourth of July, FemmeDecks, John Hopkins Record Sale

Celebrate your freedom this weekend the best way you know how, whether that be taking in the fireworks show or marching in defense of your rights. You can also catch one of countless kickass shows! Top pick of the weekend? The one-two punch on Friday of a discussion with KYRUH and WTCHCRFT at PS1 Close, followed by their FemmeDecks sets at Gabe’s. If you’re willing to venture east, stop by Wake Brewing on Saturday or Sunday for the be-all, end-all of record sales, as Ragged Records helps the family of the late John Hopkins navigate the sale of his prodigious collection.
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
I'm Melting!
Jun 30 – 1:00pm
Discover and create art with different melting mediums.
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Blake Shaw Trio At Wilson's Orchard & Farm!
Jun 30 – 6:00pm
Blake Shaw Trio performs at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm.
More info >>
Riverside Festival Stage
Henry V
Jun 30 – 7:30pm
Riverside’s Free Shakespeare in Lower City Park returns with Henry V.
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Mamma Mia!
Jun 30 – 7:30pm
Mamma Mia: A mother, a daughter, and three possible fathers!
More info >>
Downtown Iowa City
Iowa City Jazz Festival
Jul 1 – Jul 3 –
Iowa City Jazz Festival: Three days of live jazz performances.
More info >>
Greene Square Park
Roe vs Wade Protest
Jul 1 – 6:00pm
Protest march runs from Greene Square Park to the U.S. District Court House.
More info >>
Public Space One
Discussions with KYRUH and WTCHCRFT
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
Highly acclaimed Brooklyn techno artists, KYRUH and WTCHCRFT will discuss their artistry, personal journeys and inspiration through sharing tracks that have informed them as artists.
More info >>
Gabe's
KYRUH & WTCHCRFT :: Techno :: FemmeDecks
Jul 1 – 9:00pm
Hard, gritty, and high caliber techno.
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Tongue Depressor + Austin Lark w/Christine Burke and Death Bag
Jul 1 – 9:00pm
More info >>
Revival
Fireworks Day Bakesale for Reproductive Freedom
Jul 2 – 11:00am
Join your local repro activists for a bakesale! All proceeds will be divided between two local reproductive health organizations.
More info >>
Pepperwood Plaza
Diversity Market
Jul 2 – 1:00pm
Diversity Market: Shop and support local entrepreneurs from underestimated populations: women, BIPOC, Immigrants & Refugees, Returning Citizens
More info >>
Wake Brewing
Ragged Records Presents: The John D. Hopkins & Reed Mullin Collection Sale at Wake Brewing
Jul 2 – Jul 3 – 3:00pm
Ragged Records would like to thank the Hopkins family for their graciousness and for letting them facilitate the sales of this collection. The majority of proceeds will go to the Hopkins family.
More info >>
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
The Zombies
Jul 2 – 8:00pm
Iconic British psychedelic pop legends The Zombies perform at Codfish Hollow.
More info >>
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Iowa City Fireworks
Jul 2 – 9:30pm
The annual fireworks show a part of the Summer of the Arts’ Iowa City Jazz Festival.
More info >>
PorchLight
Demand/Prayer: A Writing and Art Making Workshop
Jul 3 – 1:00pm
A free workshop led by artist India Johnson and writer Jennifer Colville on using words and images to create from our pandemic experiences. Free; registration requested.
More info >>
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Taxi Driver
Jul 3 – 8:00pm
Rooftop Showing: Taxi Driver at FilmScene
More info >>
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-eastern-iowa-fourth-of-july-femmedecks-john-hopkins-record-sale/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="211"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>