Weekender Eastern Iowa! folkjord | Lyndsey Scott | The Claudettes

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Mother’s Day is upon us! Whether it’s your mom or favorite motherly figure, the mother of your kids, or just a friend with Big Mom Energy, make this the weekend you take ’em out to all the cool stuff that’s happening this weekend! There’s folkjord, the newest exhibit opening this weekend at the NCSML; musician, artis and ritual maker Lyndsey Scott’s event at PS1 Close House, celebrating all things that make up a mother, good and bad, and a Mother’s Day farmers market in Kalona. Riding solo this weekend? Drop by CSPS and check out roots musicians the Claudettes or dazzle at the Smoke & Mirrors Ball at the Ideal.
Theatre Cedar Rapids

The Spongebob Musical

May 11 – 7:30pm

Are you ready kids?


NewBo City Market

ViceBox – NewBo Rock the Block

May 12 – 6:00pm

“Rock the Block” with ViceBox


Arts IC | ArtiFactory

Gallery Reception

May 12 – 7:00pm

Foil Group Show


Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Dancing at Lughnasa

May 12 – 7:30pm

In an Irish town you’ve never heard of, meet five sisters you will never forget.
A haunting masterpiece and winner of the Tony Award for Best Play.


Olympic South Side Theater

Iowa Hip Hop Showcase

May 12 – 8:00pm

The Award Winning Iowa Hip Hop Showcase is coming to Cedar Rapids, IA. This will be the showcases first time in Cedar Rapids and will be showcasing artists from all across Iowa.


The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Comedy: Mat Alano-Martin

May 12 – 8:30pm

Mat Alano-Martin has spent the last 13 years on the road telling jokes and sharing stories all across America.


National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

folkjord

May 13 – Aug 13 – Tues. – Sat. 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The prints in the exhibition celebrate the similarities of major known or unknown sights in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, to places around the world, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa.


Downtown Kalona

Mother's Day Market

May 13 – 9:00am

Shop with or for the mother’s in your life this Saturday in downtown Kalona.


PS1—Close House

All Ages Art: Rod Puppets

May 13 – 11:00am

Join us second Saturdays this summer for informal workshops designed to get your creativity flowing by having fun trying a new technique, medium, or material!


The Ideal Social Hall

Smoke & Mirrors Ball

May 13 – 7:30pm

Prepare to be spellbound…at THE SMOKE & MIRRORS BALL!! We have gathered performers from around the country to deliver a magical evening of fluidity, acceptance and love.


CSPS

The Claudettes

May 13 – 8:00pm

Wielding a one-of-a-kind, piano-powered roots-pop sound, the Claudettes merge earthy blues and soul with pop hooks and punk spirit, writing an intriguing new chapter in American roots music.


Gabe's

Diet Lite w/Fishbait, Dolliver, Death Kill Overdrive

May 13 – 8:00pm

Diet Lite with Fishbait, Dolliver and Death Kill Overdrive


Olympic South Side Theater

Deerskin

May 13 – 8:00pm

Rebel Writers Records and Bass’d Productions Presents:

Deerskin
Obeygrey
Grimwerx
Knwbody
Quincho


PS1—Close House

Lyndsey Scott

May 14 – 4:00pm

“M﻿other’s Day” brings with it a potpourri of Feels. Come sing songs that celebrate earth mama, anchor fierce forgiveness, ripple out unconditional nurture, and also honor the loss that Love entails.


Forty years ago, volunteers pulled off the first Iowa Arts Festival. Summer in Iowa City has never been the same

by Kembrew McLeod, May 9
What started 40 years ago as a volunteer-led labor of love is now a downtown Iowa City institution: the Iowa Arts Festival. Back in the summer of 1983, Joyce Carroll and Kristin Summerwill helped organize a multi-day event on the Ped Mall that brought together artisans, visual artists, poets, local musicians such as Greg Brown and Dave Moore, and a variety of performers (jugglers! puppeteers! dancers!) — all under the banner of ArtsFest ’83.




Theater Review: ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ from Coralville’s City Circle Theatre Company

by Saunia Powell, May 10
Before now, I wasn’t familiar with the 1992 Tony award winner for best play, Dancing at Lughnasa, or its playwright Brian Friel, who has been called “Ireland’s Chekhov.” I also must admit that I’ve attended Coralville’s Center for the Performing Arts and its resident theater company, City Circle’s productions, far less than some of the other theaters in the corridor.