Weekender Eastern Iowa! folkjord | Lyndsey Scott | The Claudettes

Mother’s Day is upon us! Whether it’s your mom or favorite motherly figure, the mother of your kids, or just a friend with Big Mom Energy, make this the weekend you take ’em out to all the cool stuff that’s happening this weekend! There’s folkjord, the newest exhibit opening this weekend at the NCSML; musician, artis and ritual maker Lyndsey Scott’s event at PS1 Close House, celebrating all things that make up a mother, good and bad, and a Mother’s Day farmers market in Kalona. Riding solo this weekend? Drop by CSPS and check out roots musicians the Claudettes or dazzle at the Smoke & Mirrors Ball at the Ideal.