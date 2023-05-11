Weekender Eastern Iowa! folkjord | Lyndsey Scott | The Claudettes

Mother’s Day is upon us! Whether it’s your mom or favorite motherly figure, the mother of your kids, or just a friend with Big Mom Energy, make this the weekend you take ’em out to all the cool stuff that’s happening this weekend! There’s folkjord, the newest exhibit opening this weekend at the NCSML; musician, artis and ritual maker Lyndsey Scott’s event at PS1 Close House, celebrating all things that make up a mother, good and bad, and a Mother’s Day farmers market in Kalona. Riding solo this weekend? Drop by CSPS and check out roots musicians the Claudettes or dazzle at the Smoke & Mirrors Ball at the Ideal.
Forty years ago, volunteers pulled off the first Iowa Arts Festival. Summer in Iowa City has never been the same
by Kembrew McLeod, May 9
What started 40 years ago as a volunteer-led labor of love is now a downtown Iowa City institution: the Iowa Arts Festival. Back in the summer of 1983, Joyce Carroll and Kristin Summerwill helped organize a multi-day event on the Ped Mall that brought together artisans, visual artists, poets, local musicians such as Greg Brown and Dave Moore, and a variety of performers (jugglers! puppeteers! dancers!) — all under the banner of ArtsFest ’83.
Theater Review: ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ from Coralville’s City Circle Theatre Company
by Saunia Powell, May 10
Before now, I wasn’t familiar with the 1992 Tony award winner for best play, Dancing at Lughnasa, or its playwright Brian Friel, who has been called “Ireland’s Chekhov.” I also must admit that I’ve attended Coralville’s Center for the Performing Arts and its resident theater company, City Circle’s productions, far less than some of the other theaters in the corridor.