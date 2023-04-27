Weekender Eastern Iowa! Floodwater Comedy Festival | Taste of Jazz 2023 | Support Trans Youth Showcase

This weekend’s all about the local, the indie and the weird. Head over to the Floodwater Comedy Festival to support local and visiting comics as well as local charitable causes, or separate your brainlobes with Xiu Xiu and ghOstMiSt at Trumpet Blossom Cafe. Top pick: Spend your Saturday afternoon at the James Theater to catch Maiya and the Wilted, Iris Mae and more at a showcase to support trans youth!
Floodwater Comedy Fest
Apr 26 – Apr 29 – 11:30am
Floodwater Comedy Festival is an annual festival with a cause that could only happen here in Iowa City. We can’t wait for you to join us.
University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art
Immersive Opera
Apr 27 – 6:30pm
Be a part of the premiere of a new one-act, immersive opera by composer Nathan Felix.
Mirrorbox Theatre
Eddie and Dave
Apr 27 – 7:30pm
This comedy explores the question: what do you do when the person you need the most is the one who drives you crazy?
Cornell College, The Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre
Peter and the Starcatcher
Apr 27 – 7:30pm
Patrick DuLaney will direct the Tony Award-winning play is based on the best-selling novels, which upend the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan.
Gabe's
Party In The U.S.A: Miley Cyrus Party
Apr 27 – 8:00pm
Party In The U.S.A Miley Cyrus Themed Party!
The Hotel at Kirkwood
KCCK's Taste of Jazz 2023
Apr 28 – 6:00pm
Join KCCK in collaboration with Kirkwood’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Arts Departments for an evening of food, wine, beer and music to benefit KCCK’s Jazz Education Programs.
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Trophy Dads: Are We There Yet Tour
Apr 28 – 7:00pm
Trophy Dads are stopping through Wildwood for their Are We There Yet Tour!
The ArtiFactory
Run Of The Mill Theatre 2023 One Act Showcase
Apr 28 – 7:00pm
Run of the Mill Theatre Productions is very pleased to announce the cast list for the 4 pieces in our 2023 One Act Showcase!
Gabe's
Knoll w/ God Is War, Frog Face & Toxic Messiah
Apr 28 – 7:00pm
Metro Concerts Live presents Knoll with God Is War, Frog Face and Toxic Messiah
Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre Presents: The Roommate
Apr 28 – 7:30pm
Two Iowa City women suddenly become roommates… A riveting comedy by Jen Silverman, a graduate of the University of Iowa Playwrights Workshop!
CSPS Hall
John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band
Apr 28 – 8:00pm
Chicago blues and electric blues singer and guitarist
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Feed Me Weird Things presents: Xiu Xiu + ghOstMiSt
Apr 28 – 8:00pm
This is a record of halves.
Half of it is real. Half of it is imaginary.
The James Theater
Rock Out 4 Trans Youth!
Apr 29 – 1:00pm
A showcase to show young trans siblings that there are people out there who love and support them! $10 suggested donation; all proceeds go to the Trans Mutual Aid Fund.
The Longfellow Neighborhood of Iowa City
Iowa City Poetry Alfresco
Apr 29 – 5:00pm
30+ poets read at 12 outdoor sites!
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Winterland
Apr 29 – 8:00pm
Winterland playing 4/29/77 from The Palladium in New York City
Gabe's
Halfloves w/ Jim Swim, Bella Moss
Apr 29 – 8:00pm
Halfloves with Jim Swim and Bella Moss
CSPS Hall
Kyshona
Apr 30 – 7:00pm
Nashville based singer-songwriter
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Sunday Funnies Open Mic
Apr 30 – 9:30pm
Open Mic at Joystick every Sunday!
Riverside Theatre
LAUGHS BEFORE LUNCH: A Daytime Improv Class
May 1 – 11:00am
Make your Mondays just a little bit brighter at Riverside Theatre. Join Kathleen Johnson for an hour each week while we laugh and learn about the fundamentals of improv.
The Green House
Planty Hour – Plant Exchange & Happy Hour
May 1 – 6:00pm
Join us for our weekly plant-themed Happy Hour!
Riverside Theatre
YES, AND TWO BEERS: LEVEL 2
May 1 – 7:30pm
Taken an improv class? Performed improv before? Have a clear idea of the fundamentals…but want to learn more?
The Englert Theatre
An Evening with Rainn Wilson
May 1 – 7:30pm
Comedic actor, producer and writer Rainn Wilson explores the problem-solving benefits that spirituality gives us to create solutions for an increasingly challenging world.
Album Review: The Ruralists — ‘Trying’
by Genevieve Trainor, Apr 25
“I pray to the saints,” begins the Ruralists’ “pandemic album,”
Trying. Then, later, with the strained tension of drawn out tones and stretched-then-resolving chords, album opener “HereNow” continues, “And I wait/on the word/on the whisper never heard/though I listen with all my might.”
