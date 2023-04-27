Weekender Eastern Iowa! Floodwater Comedy Festival | Taste of Jazz 2023 | Support Trans Youth Showcase

This weekend’s all about the local, the indie and the weird. Head over to the Floodwater Comedy Festival to support local and visiting comics as well as local charitable causes, or separate your brainlobes with Xiu Xiu and ghOstMiSt at Trumpet Blossom Cafe. Top pick: Spend your Saturday afternoon at the James Theater to catch Maiya and the Wilted, Iris Mae and more at a showcase to support trans youth!