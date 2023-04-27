Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Floodwater Comedy Festival | Taste of Jazz 2023 | Support Trans Youth Showcase

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
This weekend’s all about the local, the indie and the weird. Head over to the Floodwater Comedy Festival to support local and visiting comics as well as local charitable causes, or separate your brainlobes with Xiu Xiu and ghOstMiSt at Trumpet Blossom Cafe. Top pick: Spend your Saturday afternoon at the James Theater to catch Maiya and the Wilted, Iris Mae and more at a showcase to support trans youth!     
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Floodwater Comedy Fest

Apr 26 – Apr 29 – 11:30am

Floodwater Comedy Festival is an annual festival with a cause that could only happen here in Iowa City. We can’t wait for you to join us.


More info >>




University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

Immersive Opera

Apr 27 – 6:30pm

Be a part of the premiere of a new one-act, immersive opera by composer Nathan Felix.


More info >>




Mirrorbox Theatre

Eddie and Dave

Apr 27 – 7:30pm

This comedy explores the question: what do you do when the person you need the most is the one who drives you crazy?


More info >>




Cornell College, The Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre

Peter and the Starcatcher

Apr 27 – 7:30pm

Patrick DuLaney will direct the Tony Award-winning play is based on the best-selling novels, which upend the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan.


More info >>




Gabe's

Party In The U.S.A: Miley Cyrus Party

Apr 27 – 8:00pm

Party In The U.S.A Miley Cyrus Themed Party!


More info >>




The Hotel at Kirkwood

KCCK's Taste of Jazz 2023

Apr 28 – 6:00pm

Join KCCK in collaboration with Kirkwood’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Arts Departments for an evening of food, wine, beer and music to benefit KCCK’s Jazz Education Programs.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Trophy Dads: Are We There Yet Tour

Apr 28 – 7:00pm

Trophy Dads are stopping through Wildwood for their Are We There Yet Tour!


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Run Of The Mill Theatre 2023 One Act Showcase

Apr 28 – 7:00pm

Run of the Mill Theatre Productions is very pleased to announce the cast list for the 4 pieces in our 2023 One Act Showcase!


More info >>
Gabe's

Knoll w/ God Is War, Frog Face & Toxic Messiah

Apr 28 – 7:00pm

Metro Concerts Live presents Knoll with God Is War, Frog Face and Toxic Messiah


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre Presents: The Roommate

Apr 28 – 7:30pm

Two Iowa City women suddenly become roommates… A riveting comedy by Jen Silverman, a graduate of the University of Iowa Playwrights Workshop!


More info >>




CSPS Hall

John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band

Apr 28 – 8:00pm

Chicago blues and electric blues singer and guitarist


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Feed Me Weird Things presents: Xiu Xiu + ghOstMiSt

Apr 28 – 8:00pm

This is a record of halves.
Half of it is real. Half of it is imaginary.


More info >>




The James Theater

Rock Out 4 Trans Youth!

Apr 29 – 1:00pm

A showcase to show young trans siblings that there are people out there who love and support them! $10 suggested donation; all proceeds go to the Trans Mutual Aid Fund.


More info >>




The Longfellow Neighborhood of Iowa City

Iowa City Poetry Alfresco

Apr 29 – 5:00pm

30+ poets read at 12 outdoor sites!


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Winterland

Apr 29 – 8:00pm

Winterland playing 4/29/77 from The Palladium in New York City


More info >>




Gabe's

Halfloves w/ Jim Swim, Bella Moss

Apr 29 – 8:00pm

Halfloves with Jim Swim and Bella Moss


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Kyshona

Apr 30 – 7:00pm

Nashville based singer-songwriter


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Sunday Funnies Open Mic

Apr 30 – 9:30pm

Open Mic at Joystick every Sunday!


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

LAUGHS BEFORE LUNCH: A Daytime Improv Class

May 1 – 11:00am

Make your Mondays just a little bit brighter at Riverside Theatre. Join Kathleen Johnson for an hour each week while we laugh and learn about the fundamentals of improv.


More info >>




The Green House

Planty Hour – Plant Exchange & Happy Hour

May 1 – 6:00pm

Join us for our weekly plant-themed Happy Hour!


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

YES, AND TWO BEERS: LEVEL 2

May 1 – 7:30pm

Taken an improv class? Performed improv before? Have a clear idea of the fundamentals…but want to learn more?


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

An Evening with Rainn Wilson

May 1 – 7:30pm

Comedic actor, producer and writer Rainn Wilson explores the problem-solving benefits that spirituality gives us to create solutions for an increasingly challenging world.


More info >>

﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




Album Review: The Ruralists — ‘Trying’

by Genevieve Trainor, Apr 25
“I pray to the saints,” begins the Ruralists’ “pandemic album,” Trying. Then, later, with the strained tension of drawn out tones and stretched-then-resolving chords, album opener “HereNow” continues, “And I wait/on the word/on the whisper never heard/though I listen with all my might.”