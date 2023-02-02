Weekender Eastern Iowa! Emo Nite | The Wildwoods | Pilobolus

This weekend’s starting early this evening with a gallery reception at CSPS, a reading at Prairie Lights and the opening of, well, ‘Open’ at Mirrorbox Theatre. And there’s a whole spectrum of exciting events to check out throughout the weekend, from the spectacular dance performance of Pilobolus at the Hancher Auditorium to a stand-up show over at Joystick Comedy, with Sasha Rosser headlining! Top pick: Pop into Gabe’s tomorrow night and get your feelings on with Emo Nite LA. If you can still quote a good chunk of Good Charlotte’s discography, this is the event for you.