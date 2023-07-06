Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! DVIP Benefit Show| CR Pride | Here Come the Mummies

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
This weekend’s bursting at the seams up and down the CRANDIC! North Libertines can groove on down to Centennial Park for a day of the best blues on offer, Cedar Rapidians can celebrate a belated Pride with the CR Pride Fest in NewBo, and there’s a host of activities for Iowa Citians, from another entry into the Feed Me Weird Things lineup with Hayden Petigo, Booker T. Jones at the Englert to Friday Family Fun Night at Wilson’s Orchard and more! Top pick: Catch the CR Pride Late Show to see RuPaul’s Drag Race winners Violet Chachki and Kylie Sonique Love at CSPS! Violet is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, known for tight corsets, high-fashion influence (and, as her star continues to rise, collaborations), burlesque performances and circus-style aerial stunts. Kylie Sonique Love was the first reality show contestant to come out as transgender in 2010, when she spoke her truth on the second season of Drag Race. VIP tickets are available for meet-and-greets as well as an after-afterparty shuttle trip to Basix!
Downtown Mt. Vernon

Heritage Days Festival 2023

Jul 6 – Jul 8 – 4:45pm

The 35th Annual Heritage Days Festival, Mount Vernon’s biggest summer festival, will take place July 6-8 in and around Uptown Mount Vernon. The 2023 theme is “Family Friendly Mardi Gras.”


Theatre Cedar Rapids

Rock of Ages

Jul 6 – 7:30pm

Book by Chris D’Arienzo


Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Friday Family Fun Night

Jul 7 – 5:00pm

Family Fun for Everyone!


Uptown Artway

Pop-Up Acts in the Artway

Jul 7 – 6:00pm

The City of Marion will host Pop-Up Acts in the Uptown Artway this summer on Friday evenings. Enjoy free live music from the Uptown Artway or on the patio of a nearby business from 6-8 p.m.


The James Theater

DVIP Benefit Show

Jul 7 – 7:00pm

Foxhill Troubadours as The Police

Plastic Relations as INXS

Chameleon Society as The B-52s

Dave Zollo and the Body Electric as Elvis Costello and the Attractions


Theatre Cedar Rapids

Rock of Ages

Jul 7 – 7:30pm

Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip’s last legendary venues.


The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Comedy: Prelims – Funniest Person in Iowa 2023

Jul 7 – 8:00pm

The Funniest Person in Iowa Contest is BACK this July! Watch the best comics in Iowa compete for the title of Funniest Person in Iowa.


Amana Colonies

Kinderfest in the Amana Colonies

Jul 8 – 10:00am

Kinderfest is our weekend dedicated to kids and families! Join in on the Kinderfest Olympics, roving story time with Oma, crack a geode with Noble Stone, take home a traditional Colony craft kit, part


Indian Creek Nature Center

MONARCH FEST

Jul 8 – 10:00am

Celebrate Monarch Butterflies and their importance to our natural world!


NewBo City Market

CR Pride Festival

Jul 8 – 12:00pm

This year’s theme is “Stand Strong, Stand with Pride.”


Centennial Park

Dave Moore

Jul 8 – 12:30pm

Dave Moore is a singer-songwriter, who plays guitar, button accordion and harmonica. He was influenced by country blues and conjunto music. Dave lives in Iowa City and records for Red House Records.


Centennial Park

The Diplomats of Solid Sound

Jul 8 – 3:30pm

Diplomats of Solid Sound is an American band and song writing powerhouse. Their mixture of old school funk, soul, blues, and Americana.


Cedar Ridge Winery

Saturday Music: Eric Pedigo (Patio)

Jul 8 – 5:00pm

Eric’s vocals validate and alleviate stress with each note, and his stage presence exudes an honest passion for the music he creates.


Centennial Park

Kevin Burt & Big Medicine

Jul 8 – 7:00pm

For more than 25 years Kevin Burt has been electrifying audiences throughout the Midwest dispelling the myth that true blues has no roots in Iowa.


CSPS Hall

CR Pride Late Show

Jul 8 – 8:00pm

We are excited to present RuPaul Drag Race winners Kylie Sonique Love & Violet Chachki as the 2023 CR Pride headliners!


Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

Here Come The Mummies/ Sun Stereo

Jul 8 – 8:00pm

Here Come The Mummies/ Sun Stereo


Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Sunday Bluegrass Jam

Jul 9 – 12:00pm

Join us for our weekly Bluegrass Jam hosted by Annie Savage and Friends!


Public Space One

Friendly Faces Screening

Jul 9 – 6:30pm

This Iowa-based web series follows the exploits of Ollie Hart and Dean Overstreet as they set out to launch a rent-a-friend service for the eccentric residents of Harmony.


Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Feed Me Weird Things: Hayden Pedigo + Jordan Sellergren

Jul 9 – 7:00pm

Hayden Pedigo has lived many lives, having been homeschooled in Amarillo, Texas by his truck-stop preacher father; run for Amarillo City Council in 2019, aged 25; and much more.


The Englert Theatre

Booker T. Jones

Jul 9 – 7:30pm

Booker T. Jones is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and arguably the most famous Hammond B3 player in history.


Prairie Lights Bookstore

Grant Faulkner in conversation with Mary Helen Stefaniak

Jul 10 – 7:00pm

Executive Director of National Novel Writing Month, Grant Faulkner, will talk about his book on writing, The Art of Brevity: Crafting the Very Short Story.


The James Theater

Community Assembly Series

Jul 10 – 7:30pm

The Community Assembly Series is an effort to bring community members together to build friendships, trust and collaborations designed to enhance our shared community.


Album Review: Chill Mac — ‘None Chiller’

by Rhys Davis, Jul 5
The moment you press play on “Heart & Soul,” the first track of None Chiller, Dom Russell (performing as Chill Mac) establishes himself as more than just a rapper. “This is deeper than rap, I got a story to tell,” he says. Mac paints pictures of his past, and expresses his innermost desires to inspire, “I’m just tryna touch souls like DMT, on another level get on my frequency.”




Booker T. Jones remembers Stax Records, “Green Onions” and his melting pot ’60s soul group ahead of Englert appearance

by Kembrew McLeod, Jul 6
“Back in 1962, we were breaking the law in a big way just by playing music together in Memphis,” storied songwriter Booker T. Jones recalled. “And while it was OK to break the law if you’re in the right place, like at Stax, in general, it was never OK.”
Sixty-two was the year Jones’ interracial band — Booker T. & the M.G.s — scored a number three hit with the instrumental track “Green Onions.” Stax Records was the legendary soul music label that released their debut single. Throughout the ’60s, the group also served as the independent label’s house band, playing on dozens of stone-cold classics, backing Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Rufus Thomas and other major R&B artists.