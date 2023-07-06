Weekender Eastern Iowa! DVIP Benefit Show| CR Pride | Here Come the Mummies

This weekend’s bursting at the seams up and down the CRANDIC! North Libertines can groove on down to Centennial Park for a day of the best blues on offer, Cedar Rapidians can celebrate a belated Pride with the CR Pride Fest in NewBo, and there’s a host of activities for Iowa Citians, from another entry into the Feed Me Weird Things lineup with Hayden Petigo, Booker T. Jones at the Englert to Friday Family Fun Night at Wilson’s Orchard and more! Top pick: Catch the CR Pride Late Show to see RuPaul’s Drag Race winners Violet Chachki and Kylie Sonique Love at CSPS! Violet is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, known for tight corsets, high-fashion influence (and, as her star continues to rise, collaborations), burlesque performances and circus-style aerial stunts. Kylie Sonique Love was the first reality show contestant to come out as transgender in 2010, when she spoke her truth on the second season of Drag Race. VIP tickets are available for meet-and-greets as well as an after-afterparty shuttle trip to Basix!