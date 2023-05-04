Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Dancing at Lughnasa | Maifest | Iowa Pop Art Festival

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Now that the WGA is officially on strike, there’s no point staying inside and watching TV this weekend. Head out instead! You’ve got your pick with a weekend full of plays, music and markets that’ll keep you booked until Monday. Run to Gabe’s tonight and catch Alex Kerry, Sybil Grace, Baron von Future and Nobletiger for just $10. If you’re still mad about how the Oscars snubbed ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ catch City Circle’s production of ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ for your rural-Ireland-in-the-early-1900s fix. Top pick: Peruse over 100 different artists this Saturday at Newbo City Market at the Iowa Pop Art Fest!
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Improv: Improv First Thursday

May 4 – 7:00pm

Together with the Improv Incubator, we are bringing you Improv First Thursdays! The evening kicks off with an improv jam for all levels of experience and concludes with a showcase.


The Englert Theatre

Looking Forward featuring Rumaan Alam and Tameka Cage Conley

May 4 – 7:00pm

Join the Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation for an evening with Rumaan Alam in conversation with Dr. Tameka Cage Conley benefiting the Iowa City Public Library.


CSPS Hall

Sway Wild

May 4 – 7:00pm

Groovy, edgy, folk-rock power duo


The James Theater

Cary Morin Duo

May 4 – 7:30pm

Described as “one of the best acoustic pickers on the scene today,” Cary Morin brings together the great musical traditions of America like no other.


Gabe's

Alex Kerry/Sybil Grace/Baron Von Future/Nobletiger

May 4 – 8:00pm

Alex Kerry, Sybil Grace, Baron Von Future & Nobletiger at Gabe’s!


Trumpet Blossom Cafe

CANCELED // RESCHEDULED: Eli Winter

May 4 – 9:00pm

Chicago guitarist / composer Eli Winter’s self-titled album, released August 2022 on Three Lobed Recordings, is a gem.


University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

Wide Lens: Memory

May 5 – 3:00pm

What is forgotten? What is remembered? How reliable are our recollections? What ethical questions could or should guide how we engage with others’ memories?


Opus Concert Cafe

First Friday Jazz

May 5 – 5:00pm

What better way to start each month, than an evening of jazz at the Opus Concert Café.


Gabe's

Cal Scruby LIVE at Gabe's

May 5 – 7:00pm

Cal Scruby LIVE at Gabe’s


Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Dancing at Lughnasa

May 5 – 7:30pm

In an Irish town you’ve never heard of, meet five sisters you will never forget.
A haunting masterpiece and winner of the Tony Award for Best Play.


Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre Presents: The Roommate

May 5 – 7:30pm

Two Iowa City women suddenly become roommates… A riveting comedy by Jen Silverman, a graduate of the University of Iowa Playwrights Workshop!


F W Kent County Park

Chainsaw Academy for Women

May 6 – May 7 – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gain the skills and confidence to tackle saw projects at home. All who identify as women are welcome in this safe, inclusive space.


Amana Colonies

Maifest in the Amana Colonies

May 6 – May 7 – 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The villages come alive for Maifest, the German tradition of celebrating spring. Enjoy the parade, Maipole Dancers, the ‘World on Wheels Food Truck Fare’, ethnic music and dance, live music, and more!


National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Free First Saturday for Students

May 6 –

Students of all ages (preschool through college) are invited to visit the NCSML’s exhibits for free on the first Saturday of each month. College students must bring a current school ID card.


Robert A. Lee Rec Center

Iowa City Repair Cafe

May 6 – 9:00am

On May 6, 2023, Iowa City, will welcome its first repair cafe. The event is from 9 AM to 1 PM at the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center’s community room on the second floor.


NewBo City Market

Iowa Pop Art Festival

May 6 – 10:00am

Over 120 artists. ONLY from Iowa.


Velvet Lotus Tattoo

Velvet Lotus Tattoo and Antelope Lending Library 2nd Library Tattoo Flash fundraiser

May 6 – 11:00am

Choose from specially created, library-themed flash designs for your next ink, to support the Antelope Lending Library!


Veterans Memorial Building

8th Annual Hops for Housing

May 6 – 2:30pm

Great Beer. Great Cause.
Hops for Housing is a fund and awareness-raising event to benefit Willis Dady Homeless Services.


Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Orchestra Iowa Pops: Havana Nights

May 6 – 5:00pm

Soprano Camille Zamora joins the world-famous Mambo Kings for a night of hot Latin music.


Iowa City Community Theatre

Iowa City Community Theatre presents Follies

May 6 – 7:00pm

ICCT’s 2022-2023 season wraps up with Follies! Join this fabulous cast for a show you won’t forget.


The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Comedy: Fundraiser for Penelope Pearson

May 6 – 8:00pm

Eight-year-old Penelope Pearson is battling leukemia, and we are supporting her using the power of laughter! A freewill donation will be taken at the door.


The Ideal Social Hall

"I Can See Clearly Now" DANCE PARTY with DJ Eight Ten

May 6 – 8:00pm

DJ Eight Ten Presents: I Can See Clearly Now

A Public Dance Party in preparation of a Full Moon over Mt. Trashmore


The James Theater

Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha's Sweet & Spicy Burlesque Buffet

May 6 – 8:00pm

Join Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha for our Sweet & Spicy Burlesque Buffet, a charCUTErie plate of burlesque & variety delights from across the Midwest!


Gabe's

Ryan Radig w/ Ahzia & Marcel Bleach

May 6 – 9:00pm

Ryan Radig with Ahzia and Marcel Bleach


Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Carson Tuttle Headlines

May 6 – 9:30pm

Iowa City fav and Red Room Curator headlines Joystick for a night full of laughs!


Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Vinyl Market on the Lawn

May 7 – 12:00pm

We’re hosting a vinyl market on the lawn with a variety of record vendors. Join us from 12:00 to 5:00pm for lots of tunage and good vibes.


Gabe's

Breakup Shoes w/worryclub

May 7 – 6:30pm

Breakup Shoes with worryclub & more


CSPS Hall

Humbird

May 7 – 7:00pm

Minneapolist based singer-songwriter, poet, and storyteller


﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




The Iowa Pop Art Fest brings music and doubles artists Saturday in Cedar Rapids for its third year

The Iowa Pop Art Festival returns to Cedar Rapids this Saturday for its third and biggest year yet.
Not only is this year’s showcase of Iowa visual artists presenting “twice the artists” of previous years (over 120), live music will be part of the festivities with a lineup including Penny Peach, MAAAZE, Soultru and more.
Saturday’s main event will be at the NewBo City Market and include an exhibition of artists’ work at CSPS. But those looking for more to do this weekend can catch a fashion show held at Eastbank Venue at 7 p.m. on Friday.




Set and staged in Iowa City, Riverside’s two-woman play ‘The Roomate’ explores the desire to burn it all down and start over

Though the play takes place in Iowa City, and was written by an alumnus of the University of Iowa Playwrights Workshop, this marks the first time The Roommate has been staged in Iowa City, according to Adam Knight.
“I knew the story [before moving here], I knew it took place in this quiet, Midwestern town, but at the time I didn’t know Iowa City,” said Knight, Riverside Theatre’s producing artistic director of the past four years. “It was only when I picked back up the play last year that I was shocked to see that, and all of a sudden they’re mentioning the Co-op and the farmers market and Gilbert Street, and it was really fun.”