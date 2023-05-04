Weekender Eastern Iowa! Dancing at Lughnasa | Maifest | Iowa Pop Art Festival

Now that the WGA is officially on strike, there’s no point staying inside and watching TV this weekend. Head out instead! You’ve got your pick with a weekend full of plays, music and markets that’ll keep you booked until Monday. Run to Gabe’s tonight and catch Alex Kerry, Sybil Grace, Baron von Future and Nobletiger for just $10. If you’re still mad about how the Oscars snubbed ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ catch City Circle’s production of ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ for your rural-Ireland-in-the-early-1900s fix. Top pick: Peruse over 100 different artists this Saturday at Newbo City Market at the Iowa Pop Art Fest!