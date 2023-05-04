Weekender Eastern Iowa! Dancing at Lughnasa | Maifest | Iowa Pop Art Festival

Now that the WGA is officially on strike, there’s no point staying inside and watching TV this weekend. Head out instead! You’ve got your pick with a weekend full of plays, music and markets that’ll keep you booked until Monday. Run to Gabe’s tonight and catch Alex Kerry, Sybil Grace, Baron von Future and Nobletiger for just $10. If you’re still mad about how the Oscars snubbed ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ catch City Circle’s production of ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ for your rural-Ireland-in-the-early-1900s fix. Top pick: Peruse over 100 different artists this Saturday at Newbo City Market at the Iowa Pop Art Fest!
Improv: Improv First Thursday
May 4 – 7:00pm
Together with the Improv Incubator, we are bringing you Improv First Thursdays! The evening kicks off with an improv jam for all levels of experience and concludes with a showcase.
The Iowa Pop Art Fest brings music and doubles artists Saturday in Cedar Rapids for its third year
The Iowa Pop Art Festival returns to Cedar Rapids this Saturday for its third and biggest year yet.
Not only is this year’s showcase of Iowa visual artists presenting “twice the artists” of previous years (over 120), live music will be part of the festivities with a lineup including Penny Peach, MAAAZE, Soultru and more.
Set and staged in Iowa City, Riverside’s two-woman play ‘The Roomate’ explores the desire to burn it all down and start over
Though the play takes place in Iowa City, and was written by an alumnus of the University of Iowa Playwrights Workshop, this marks the first time The Roommate has been staged in Iowa City, according to Adam Knight.
“I knew the story [before moving here], I knew it took place in this quiet, Midwestern town, but at the time I didn’t know Iowa City,” said Knight, Riverside Theatre’s producing artistic director of the past four years. “It was only when I picked back up the play last year that I was shocked to see that, and all of a sudden they’re mentioning the Co-op and the farmers market and Gilbert Street, and it was really fun.”