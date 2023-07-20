Weekender Eastern Iowa! Chrimmus in July | Life in Plastic | Barista Throwdown

We all know it’s RAGBRAI season this weekend. The scent of chain oil on the air, the coworkers and friends you’re losing for a week — it’s everywhere. If you’re sticking around town this weekend, there’s a ton to do to soothe your potential FOMO. For example, Run of the Mill Theatre’s Chrimmus in July variety show! Stay merry even as the mercury’s climbing. For Iowa City locals, there’s also an opportunity for a face-to-face with Mandi Remington as she launches her campaign for City Council. Top pick: Celebrate the other craze sweeping the socials with a Barbie-themed drag show at NewBo City Market this Sunday! Drag queens and kings will be performing at their most dolled-up in a show you won’t want to miss (and if you’re watching Barbie anyway, support local theaters and grab a ticket at Filmscene!)
The Weekender is sponsored by:
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Brilliant Bohemian Garnets
Jun 17 – Jan 14 – 9:30am
Brilliant Bohemian Garnets is a one-of-a-kind exhibition of nearly 200 priceless antique and modern garnets from the National Museum in Prague.
As ‘Oppenheimer’ drops, local cinemas focus in on nuclear films, Iowa’s atomic history
by Emma McClatchey, Jul 18
With the highly anticipated premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on the summer calendar, FilmScene staffer Lee Sailor decided to curate a Nuclear Movies series over a few weeks in July. The Iowa City cinema’s series typically last longer, but “we were slightly concerned about how many people would want to go see the world end for four weeks in a row,” Sailor explained.
“And I eventually came to the conclusion, partly from watching Threads, that spending too much time thinking about nuclear war was a good way to go crazy.”
Essay: RAGBRAI’s one-note music lineup is an insult to riders
by Kent Williams, Jul 19
This is the 50th anniversary of the RAGBRAI, the yearly summer bike ride from the Missouri to the Mississippi. I remember the first one happened when I was in high school. Between being a fan of Donald Kaul and John Karras’ writing in the Des Moines Register and hanging out at the local hippie bike shop, RAGBRAI seemed revolutionary at the time. Bicycle touring events were rare, and unheard of in the Midwest. It was a crazy idea that became sane because people showed up. Kaul and Karras built it, and they came.
Fifty years of an event like this is worth celebrating, but Kaul and Karras are gone, and RAGBRAI has lost some of its edge. RAGBRAI’s staff resignations in 2019 and the Des Moines Register’s awkward reaction to it tarnished its reputation.