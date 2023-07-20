Weekender Eastern Iowa! Chrimmus in July | Life in Plastic | Barista Throwdown

We all know it’s RAGBRAI season this weekend. The scent of chain oil on the air, the coworkers and friends you’re losing for a week — it’s everywhere. If you’re sticking around town this weekend, there’s a ton to do to soothe your potential FOMO. For example, Run of the Mill Theatre’s Chrimmus in July variety show! Stay merry even as the mercury’s climbing. For Iowa City locals, there’s also an opportunity for a face-to-face with Mandi Remington as she launches her campaign for City Council. Top pick: Celebrate the other craze sweeping the socials with a Barbie-themed drag show at NewBo City Market this Sunday! Drag queens and kings will be performing at their most dolled-up in a show you won’t want to miss (and if you’re watching Barbie anyway, support local theaters and grab a ticket at Filmscene!)