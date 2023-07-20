Weekender Eastern Iowa! Chrimmus in July | Life in Plastic | Barista Throwdown

Advertisement

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
We all know it’s RAGBRAI season this weekend. The scent of chain oil on the air, the coworkers and friends you’re losing for a week — it’s everywhere. If you’re sticking around town this weekend, there’s a ton to do to soothe your potential FOMO. For example, Run of the Mill Theatre’s Chrimmus in July variety show! Stay merry even as the mercury’s climbing. For Iowa City locals, there’s also an opportunity for a face-to-face with Mandi Remington as she launches her campaign for City Council. Top pick: Celebrate the other craze sweeping the socials with a Barbie-themed drag show at NewBo City Market this Sunday! Drag queens and kings will be performing at their most dolled-up in a show you won’t want to miss (and if you’re watching Barbie anyway, support local theaters and grab a ticket at Filmscene!)
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Brilliant Bohemian Garnets

Jun 17 – Jan 14 – 9:30am

Brilliant Bohemian Garnets is a one-of-a-kind exhibition of nearly 200 priceless antique and modern garnets from the National Museum in Prague.


More info >>




Hotel Chauncey

Barista Throwdown

Jul 20 – 6:00pm

Join us at fix! Coffee (Chauncey Hotel, second floor) for our first official throwdown!


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Tim Montana

Jul 20 – 7:00pm

First Fleet Concerts Presents: Tim Montana


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

Rock of Ages

Jul 20 – 7:30pm

Book by Chris D’Arienzo


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Chrimmus in July

Jul 21 – 7:00pm

It’s that time of year again! RoM’s Variety show is just around the corner! This year’s theme is Chrimmus in July!


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Barbie at FilmScene

Jul 21 – 7:00pm

After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.


More info >>




Giving Tree Theater

The Lightning Thief

Jul 21 – 7:30pm

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail.


More info >>




The James Theater

The Wilder Blue with Bri Bagwell

Jul 21 – 8:00pm

Sharp storytelling. Gripping and gorgeous five-part harmonies. Arrangements that can swing between fun, engaging, and lively one moment and stirring, booming, and chill-inducing the next


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Comedy: Prelims – Funniest Person in Iowa 2023

Jul 21 – 8:00pm

The Funniest Person in Iowa Contest is BACK this July! Watch the best comics in Iowa compete for the title of Funniest Person in Iowa.


More info >>




Turkey Creek

Crayfish Crawl at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve

Jul 22 – 10:00am


More info >>




Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Snowbird Street Band

Jul 22 – Jul 23 – 6:00pm

The Snowbird Street Band is a project created by Cody Dawkins and Betsy Brink to support their adventures across the warmer parts of the U.S., picking and grinning along the way.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

TRIXTER at Wildwood

Jul 22 – 7:00pm

TRIXTER
w/ Skarlett Roxx & My Juliet


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

Everybody

Jul 22 – 7:30pm

Riverside invites you to their final production of the 22/23 season, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins hilarious and moving adaptation, Everybody!


More info >>




CSPS

The Soft and Low & Crystal City

Jul 22 – 8:00pm

Neither all that soft nor low, The Soft and Low plays music from the heart. Jeffrey C. Capps and Tara McGovern formed their partnership with a desire to focus their full energy on original songs.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Life in Plastic, It's Fantastic! Drag Show

Jul 23 – 11:00am

Get your pink on! Join local king and queens at NewBo City Market! The talented Lexi Belle, Hollywood Hope, Jackie Frost, Hazel Sanchez-Belle, and Chey Boi will be performing.


More info >>




The Green House

Mandi's Campaign Launch Event for Iowa City Council

Jul 23 – 1:00pm

Enjoy an afternoon with Mandi, learn more about her campaign, and tell her what your biggest concerns and hopes for our community are.


More info >>




Craft'd

What'cha Reading Book Club

Jul 23 – 1:00pm

Join us for our What’cha Reading Book Club. This book club just encourages you to read and then come share what you’ve read recently.


More info >>

As ‘Oppenheimer’ drops, local cinemas focus in on nuclear films, Iowa’s atomic history

by Emma McClatchey, Jul 18
With the highly anticipated premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on the summer calendar, FilmScene staffer Lee Sailor decided to curate a Nuclear Movies series over a few weeks in July. The Iowa City cinema’s series typically last longer, but “we were slightly concerned about how many people would want to go see the world end for four weeks in a row,” Sailor explained.
“And I eventually came to the conclusion, partly from watching Threads, that spending too much time thinking about nuclear war was a good way to go crazy.”




Essay: RAGBRAI’s one-note music lineup is an insult to riders

by Kent Williams, Jul 19
This is the 50th anniversary of the RAGBRAI, the yearly summer bike ride from the Missouri to the Mississippi. I remember the first one happened when I was in high school. Between being a fan of Donald Kaul and John Karras’ writing in the Des Moines Register and hanging out at the local hippie bike shop, RAGBRAI seemed revolutionary at the time. Bicycle touring events were rare, and unheard of in the Midwest. It was a crazy idea that became sane because people showed up. Kaul and Karras built it, and they came.
Fifty years of an event like this is worth celebrating, but Kaul and Karras are gone, and RAGBRAI has lost some of its edge. RAGBRAI’s staff resignations in 2019 and the Des Moines Register’s awkward reaction to it tarnished its reputation.