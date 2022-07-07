Weekender Eastern Iowa! Cedar Rapids Pride Fest | Blues & BBQ | Vibe at the James

Summer festival season continues this weekend, with Cedar Rapids Pride Festival anchoring the north end of the CRANDIC and the always phenomenal North Liberty Blues & BBQ toward the other end of 380. There’s a full slate of free events to keep the pressure off your pocket the weekend after a holiday: film, music and more! Top pick for the weekend? Don’t miss Alicia Monee and Kelsey Madsen spinning their vocal magic with Vibe at the James.