Weekender Eastern Iowa! Cedar Rapids Pride Fest | Blues & BBQ | Vibe at the James

Posted on by Malcolm MacDougall



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Summer festival season continues this weekend, with Cedar Rapids Pride Festival anchoring the north end of the CRANDIC and the always phenomenal North Liberty Blues & BBQ toward the other end of 380. There’s a full slate of free events to keep the pressure off your pocket the weekend after a holiday: film, music and more! Top pick for the weekend? Don’t miss Alicia Monee and Kelsey Madsen spinning their vocal magic with Vibe at the James.




Tanager Place Estle Center

LGBTQ+ Youth Center Open House

Jul 7 – 5:00pm

Tour our space, meet our team, and learn more about all the amazing things happening at the Center.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Writers Workshop

Jul 7 – 6:00pm

Calling all comics and creatives! The Lucky Cat hosts a monthly writers workshop. Work independently or bounce some ideas around.


More info >>




Brucemore

Elephant and Piggie's "We are in a Play!"

Jul 7 – 6:30pm

An Outdoor adventure based on Mo Willems’ beloved childrens books!


More info >>




Northside Marketplace

Live Music in the Street

Jul 7 – 6:30pm

Live Music in the Street on the Northside


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Todd Rundgren

Jul 7 – 7:30pm

Fans never know what to expect from a Todd Rundgren show, which is a testament to his range as a musician.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Concert in the Commons: Blake Shaw on Electric Bass

Jul 8 – 12:00pm

Jazz, swing, rock, blues … you name it … Iowa City resident, double and electric bassist, vocalist, composer, arranger and teacher Blake Shaw plays it.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie

Jul 8 – 4:00pm

“A cosmic vaudeville show – an Old Master’s mischief… this is Buñuel’s most frivolously witty movie…””—Pauline Kael, The New Yorker


More info >>




University of Iowa Health Care – Iowa River Landing

UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Bike Safety Event

Jul 8 – 6:00pm

Fun for the entre family! Free bicycle helmets for kids, free bicycle tune-ups, bike safety tips, and more!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block Concert Series

Jul 8 – 6:00pm

Rock the Block, NewBo City Market’s FREE Friday concert series, is back and better than ever! Featuring talented local and traveling bands each week, all summer long! Every Friday, May through August!


More info >>




PorchLight

The Writer Next Door Reading Series

Jul 8 – 6:30pm

The Writer Next Door Reading Series with Lynne Nugent and Lauren Haldeman at Porchlight


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Filmmaker Spotlight: We Burn Like This

Jul 8 – 7:00pm

With a post-screening discussion with director Alana Waksman.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Bans Off Our Comedy: A Fundraiser for IAAF

Jul 8 – 8:00pm

We have a badass lineup of comics ready to smash this show for reproductive rights!


More info >>




Centennial Park

North Liberty Blues & BBQ

Jul 9 – 10:00am

’ ! Join us Saturday, July 9 in Centennial Park for live music, Iowa craft beer, mouthwatering barbecue and family fun.


More info >>




NewBo District

Cedar Rapids Pride Festival

Jul 9 – 11:00am

CR Pride is back. Join for a day of community celebration. Stage entertainment including bands, a circus act and two drag shows.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Ponyo

Jul 9 – 11:00am

The Picture Show: Ponyo
Free for Kids! Adult Admission $5!


More info >>




Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

Polaris w/ Mooner, The Ex-Bombers, Union Specific

Jul 9 – 6:00pm

Polaris, the house band from cult-classic Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, LIVE in the barn.


More info >>




McGrath Amphitheatre

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Jul 9 – 7:30pm

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at McGrath Amphitheatre


More info >>




The James Theater

Vibe

Jul 9 – 7:30pm

Five friends who love vibing to and sharing classic songs reimagined!


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Melody Trucks and Chicago Farmer

Jul 9 – 8:00pm

Melody Trucks + Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes at Wildwood Saloon.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

FilmScene in the Park: Clueless

Jul 9 – 8:45pm

FilmScene in the Park: Clueless


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Summer Comedy Showcase

Jul 9 – 9:00pm

Join us for our reoccuring Summer Comedy Showcase! This week’s headliner is THE Iowa legend himself Donny Townsend! Alongside feature Colin Mattox, Opener Joe Marino and host Travis Coltrain!


More info >>




Johnson County Fairgrounds

SotA Free Movie Series: Sing 2

Jul 9 – 9:15pm

SotA Free Movie Series: Sing 2


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Steve-O

Jul 10 – 7:00pm

JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing The Bucket List Tour to the Paramount Theatre.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Anteloper w/ Derek Monypeny

Jul 10 – 7:00pm

Feed Me Weird Things and Record Collector present Anteloper w/ Derek Monypeny


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





What to see (for free!) at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art this summer

by Summer Wallace, July 1
Starting Friday, July 1 and continuing through Sept. 4, entry to the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art will be free to all for the 13th year in a row. This summer the museum’s curator Kate Kunau has put together a “fun, vibrant collection of exhibitions,” sure to spark joy in even the most heat-exhausted among us.

