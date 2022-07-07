Weekender Eastern Iowa! Cedar Rapids Pride Fest | Blues & BBQ | Vibe at the James

Summer festival season continues this weekend, with Cedar Rapids Pride Festival anchoring the north end of the CRANDIC and the always phenomenal North Liberty Blues & BBQ toward the other end of 380. There’s a full slate of free events to keep the pressure off your pocket the weekend after a holiday: film, music and more! Top pick for the weekend? Don’t miss Alicia Monee and Kelsey Madsen spinning their vocal magic with Vibe at the James.
Tanager Place Estle Center
LGBTQ+ Youth Center Open House
Jul 7 – 5:00pm
Tour our space, meet our team, and learn more about all the amazing things happening at the Center.
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Writers Workshop
Jul 7 – 6:00pm
Calling all comics and creatives! The Lucky Cat hosts a monthly writers workshop. Work independently or bounce some ideas around.
Brucemore
Elephant and Piggie's "We are in a Play!"
Jul 7 – 6:30pm
An Outdoor adventure based on Mo Willems’ beloved childrens books!
Northside Marketplace
Live Music in the Street
Jul 7 – 6:30pm
Live Music in the Street on the Northside
The Englert Theatre
Todd Rundgren
Jul 7 – 7:30pm
Fans never know what to expect from a Todd Rundgren show, which is a testament to his range as a musician.
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Concert in the Commons: Blake Shaw on Electric Bass
Jul 8 – 12:00pm
Jazz, swing, rock, blues … you name it … Iowa City resident, double and electric bassist, vocalist, composer, arranger and teacher Blake Shaw plays it.
FilmScene—Chauncey
The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie
Jul 8 – 4:00pm
“A cosmic vaudeville show – an Old Master’s mischief… this is Buñuel’s most frivolously witty movie…””—Pauline Kael, The New Yorker
University of Iowa Health Care – Iowa River Landing
UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Bike Safety Event
Jul 8 – 6:00pm
Fun for the entre family! Free bicycle helmets for kids, free bicycle tune-ups, bike safety tips, and more!
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block Concert Series
Jul 8 – 6:00pm
Rock the Block, NewBo City Market’s FREE Friday concert series, is back and better than ever! Featuring talented local and traveling bands each week, all summer long! Every Friday, May through August!
PorchLight
The Writer Next Door Reading Series
Jul 8 – 6:30pm
The Writer Next Door Reading Series with Lynne Nugent and Lauren Haldeman at Porchlight
FilmScene—Chauncey
Filmmaker Spotlight: We Burn Like This
Jul 8 – 7:00pm
With a post-screening discussion with director Alana Waksman.
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Bans Off Our Comedy: A Fundraiser for IAAF
Jul 8 – 8:00pm
We have a badass lineup of comics ready to smash this show for reproductive rights!
Centennial Park
North Liberty Blues & BBQ
Jul 9 – 10:00am
’ ! Join us Saturday, July 9 in Centennial Park for live music, Iowa craft beer, mouthwatering barbecue and family fun.
NewBo District
Cedar Rapids Pride Festival
Jul 9 – 11:00am
CR Pride is back. Join for a day of community celebration. Stage entertainment including bands, a circus act and two drag shows.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Ponyo
Jul 9 – 11:00am
The Picture Show: Ponyo
Free for Kids! Adult Admission $5!
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
Polaris w/ Mooner, The Ex-Bombers, Union Specific
Jul 9 – 6:00pm
Polaris, the house band from cult-classic Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, LIVE in the barn.
McGrath Amphitheatre
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Jul 9 – 7:30pm
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at McGrath Amphitheatre
The James Theater
Vibe
Jul 9 – 7:30pm
Five friends who love vibing to and sharing classic songs reimagined!
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Melody Trucks and Chicago Farmer
Jul 9 – 8:00pm
Melody Trucks + Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes at Wildwood Saloon.
FilmScene—Chauncey
FilmScene in the Park: Clueless
Jul 9 – 8:45pm
FilmScene in the Park: Clueless
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Summer Comedy Showcase
Jul 9 – 9:00pm
Join us for our reoccuring Summer Comedy Showcase! This week’s headliner is THE Iowa legend himself Donny Townsend! Alongside feature Colin Mattox, Opener Joe Marino and host Travis Coltrain!
Johnson County Fairgrounds
SotA Free Movie Series: Sing 2
Jul 9 – 9:15pm
SotA Free Movie Series: Sing 2
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Steve-O
Jul 10 – 7:00pm
JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing The Bucket List Tour to the Paramount Theatre.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Anteloper w/ Derek Monypeny
Jul 10 – 7:00pm
Feed Me Weird Things and Record Collector present Anteloper w/ Derek Monypeny
What to see (for free!) at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art this summer
by Summer Wallace, July 1
Starting Friday, July 1 and continuing through Sept. 4, entry to the
Cedar Rapids Museum of Art
will be free to all for the 13th year in a row. This summer the museum’s curator Kate Kunau has put together a “fun, vibrant collection of exhibitions,” sure to spark joy in even the most heat-exhausted among us.
