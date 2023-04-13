Weekender Eastern Iowa! Cedar Rapids Film Festival | Japanese Papermaking Festival | Conor Hanick

Temperatures are rising! With spring burgeoning, nicer weather and longer days come more reasons to get out and about. Maybe you’re inclined to look into this year’s Cedar Rapids Film Festival or Dreamwell Theatre’s latest production, ‘Angel Street.’ Or, you can check out comedian/novelist Sam Tallent or Iowa City Native Conor Hanick this weekend. Top Pick: The University of Iowa Center for the Book will be hosting a Japanese Papermaking Festival on the North Hall lawn this Friday, led by grad students Masami Igarashi and Hideaki Taki. Everyone’s invited out to celebrate the craft of hand papermaking!
E105 Adler Journalism Building
Paper Artisan Talk and Q&A
Apr 13 – 6:00pm
Join the UI Center for the Book and UI International Programs in welcoming Masami Igarashi and Hideaki Taki to the university.
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Otakar Ševčík in America
Apr 13 – 6:30pm
Join Czech Fullbright scholar Tomáš Jamník for a presentation that will highlight the life of Czech violinist Otakar Ševčík and his three visits to America.
Graduate Iowa City
Graduate Sessions: Blake Shaw Quartet
Apr 13 – 7:00pm
Join us every second and fourth Thursday for live jazz music from the Blake Shaw Quartet at Graduate Food Hall at Graduate Iowa City.
Collins Road Theatres
Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival
Apr 14 – Apr 15 – All day
CRIFF celebrates the fact that people with ties to Iowa are in the production industry everywhere! We’re showing films from anywhere and by anyone, all with an Iowa connection!
North Hall (Lawn)
Japanese Papermaking Festival
Apr 14 – 1:00pm
UICB graduate students, Masami Igarashi, and Hideaki Taki will be hosting hands-on workshops connected to the world of handmade paper.
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Jane Roper
Apr 14 – 7:00pm
Writers’ Workshop alum Jane Roper will read from her timely and witty new novel The Society of Shame, one of the Washington Post’s Most Anticipated Books of the Year.
Hancher Auditorium
Conor Hanick
Apr 14 – 7:30pm
Iowa City native Conor Hanick has been called the “soloist of choice for…thorny works” by The New York Times.
Mirrorbox Theatre
Eddie and Dave
Apr 14 – 7:30pm
This comedy explores the question: what do you do when the person you need the most is the one who drives you crazy?
The ArtiFactory
Dreamwell Theatre Presents: Angel Street, by Patrick Hamilton
Apr 14 – 7:30pm
Angel Street, by Patrick Hamilton is a psychological thriller twist on the classic detective story. It is a version of the play more commonly known as Gaslight—and the origin of the term ‘gaslighting’
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Sam Tallent
Apr 14 – 8:00pm
Sam Tallent (“the absurd voice of a surreal generation” -The Denver Post) is a comedian and novelist.
CSPS Hall
DIVAS '23 – Janelle and Lynne
Apr 14 – 8:00pm
Janelle Lauer and Lynne Rothrock featuring Bryce Janey
Gabe's
Katy Guillen & The Drive w/ Two Canes and more
Apr 14 – 8:30pm
Katy Guillen & The Drive, Two Canes, Kobe Williams & The Fantasy and Worst Impressions
FilmScene—Chauncey
Reel Fun: The Iowa Children's Museum at FilmScene
Apr 15 – 10:30am
Dinosaur activities from The ICM before Land Before Time
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Orchestra Iowa Masterworks V: Percussive Fire
Apr 15 – 7:30pm
Featuring rising star BRITTON-RENÉ COLLINS on percussion, Percussive Fire is a program full of power, fire, energy, and percussive flair.
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata
Apr 15 – 7:30pm
The University of Iowa School of Music presents La Traviata
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Feed Me Weird Things presents: Lake Mary
Apr 15 – 9:00pm
Under Lake Mary, Prymek’s guitars and lap steel flow forth boundless meditations on the landscapes, river ways, and wildlife of the American West.
NewBo City Market
Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market
Apr 16 – 11:00am
Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.
Bike Library
Story Swap – Repair
Apr 17 – 7:00pm
Want to get to know people from across our community? Hypha Presents a series of storytelling gatherings, each built around a different theme that is of consequence to all of us.
Workers behind the scenes of Iowa’s biggest productions seek ‘voice, power and protection’ through unions
by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 10
Album Review: Bella Moss — ‘Midwestern Daydreams’
by Avery Gregurich, Apr 10
Debut albums are always about moving boxes, and Bella Moss’ debut album
Midwestern Daydreams is full of them. Throughout, this seven-song set feels like a “summer’s surely over” album delivered here at the blustery start of spring.
