Weekender Eastern Iowa! Cedar Rapids Film Festival | Japanese Papermaking Festival | Conor Hanick

Temperatures are rising! With spring burgeoning, nicer weather and longer days come more reasons to get out and about. Maybe you’re inclined to look into this year’s Cedar Rapids Film Festival or Dreamwell Theatre’s latest production, ‘Angel Street.’ Or, you can check out comedian/novelist Sam Tallent or Iowa City Native Conor Hanick this weekend. Top Pick: The University of Iowa Center for the Book will be hosting a Japanese Papermaking Festival on the North Hall lawn this Friday, led by grad students Masami Igarashi and Hideaki Taki. Everyone’s invited out to celebrate the craft of hand papermaking!