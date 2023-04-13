Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Cedar Rapids Film Festival | Japanese Papermaking Festival | Conor Hanick

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Temperatures are rising! With spring burgeoning, nicer weather and longer days come more reasons to get out and about. Maybe you’re inclined to look into this year’s Cedar Rapids Film Festival or Dreamwell Theatre’s latest production, ‘Angel Street.’ Or, you can check out comedian/novelist Sam Tallent or Iowa City Native Conor Hanick this weekend. Top Pick: The University of Iowa Center for the Book will be hosting a Japanese Papermaking Festival on the North Hall lawn this Friday, led by grad students Masami Igarashi and Hideaki Taki. Everyone’s invited out to celebrate the craft of hand papermaking!
The Weekender is sponsored by:








E105 Adler Journalism Building

Paper Artisan Talk and Q&A

Apr 13 – 6:00pm

Join the UI Center for the Book and UI International Programs in welcoming Masami Igarashi and Hideaki Taki to the university.


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Otakar Ševčík in America

Apr 13 – 6:30pm

Join Czech Fullbright scholar Tomáš Jamník for a presentation that will highlight the life of Czech violinist Otakar Ševčík and his three visits to America.


More info >>




Graduate Iowa City

Graduate Sessions: Blake Shaw Quartet

Apr 13 – 7:00pm

Join us every second and fourth Thursday for live jazz music from the Blake Shaw Quartet at Graduate Food Hall at Graduate Iowa City.


More info >>




Collins Road Theatres

Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival

Apr 14 – Apr 15 – All day

CRIFF celebrates the fact that people with ties to Iowa are in the production industry everywhere! We’re showing films from anywhere and by anyone, all with an Iowa connection!


More info >>




North Hall (Lawn)

Japanese Papermaking Festival

Apr 14 – 1:00pm

UICB graduate students, Masami Igarashi, and Hideaki Taki will be hosting hands-on workshops connected to the world of handmade paper.


More info >>




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

Jane Roper

Apr 14 – 7:00pm

Writers’ Workshop alum Jane Roper will read from her timely and witty new novel The Society of Shame, one of the Washington Post’s Most Anticipated Books of the Year.


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Conor Hanick

Apr 14 – 7:30pm

Iowa City native Conor Hanick has been called the “soloist of choice for…thorny works” by The New York Times.


More info >>




Mirrorbox Theatre

Eddie and Dave

Apr 14 – 7:30pm

This comedy explores the question: what do you do when the person you need the most is the one who drives you crazy?


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Dreamwell Theatre Presents: Angel Street, by Patrick Hamilton

Apr 14 – 7:30pm

Angel Street, by Patrick Hamilton is a psychological thriller twist on the classic detective story. It is a version of the play more commonly known as Gaslight—and the origin of the term ‘gaslighting’


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Sam Tallent

Apr 14 – 8:00pm

Sam Tallent (“the absurd voice of a surreal generation” -The Denver Post) is a comedian and novelist.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

DIVAS '23 – Janelle and Lynne

Apr 14 – 8:00pm

Janelle Lauer and Lynne Rothrock featuring Bryce Janey


More info >>




Gabe's

Katy Guillen & The Drive w/ Two Canes and more

Apr 14 – 8:30pm

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Two Canes, Kobe Williams & The Fantasy and Worst Impressions


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Reel Fun: The Iowa Children's Museum at FilmScene

Apr 15 – 10:30am

Dinosaur activities from The ICM before Land Before Time


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Orchestra Iowa Masterworks V: Percussive Fire

Apr 15 – 7:30pm

Featuring rising star BRITTON-RENÉ COLLINS on percussion, Percussive Fire is a program full of power, fire, energy, and percussive flair.


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata

Apr 15 – 7:30pm

The University of Iowa School of Music presents La Traviata


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Feed Me Weird Things presents: Lake Mary

Apr 15 – 9:00pm

Under Lake Mary, Prymek’s guitars and lap steel flow forth boundless meditations on the landscapes, river ways, and wildlife of the American West.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market

Apr 16 – 11:00am

Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.


More info >>




Bike Library

Story Swap – Repair

Apr 17 – 7:00pm

Want to get to know people from across our community? Hypha Presents a series of storytelling gatherings, each built around a different theme that is of consequence to all of us.


More info >>

﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




Workers behind the scenes of Iowa’s biggest productions seek ‘voice, power and protection’ through unions

by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 10
IATSE is the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which has five locals in Iowa including Local 690 based out of Iowa City. Falk, who often works behind the scenes at Hancher and remains involved with IATSE, is the union’s former vice president. Falk stepped out of the role roughly around the time current Local 690 president Greg Wicklund assumed his own current title.




Album Review: Bella Moss — ‘Midwestern Daydreams’

by Avery Gregurich, Apr 10
Debut albums are always about moving boxes, and Bella Moss’ debut album Midwestern Daydreams is full of them. Throughout, this seven-song set feels like a “summer’s surely over” album delivered here at the blustery start of spring.