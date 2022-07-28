Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! CatVideoFest | Hops for Housing | The Machine Stops: An Opera

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Benefits take center stage this weekend in Eastern Iowa, with a Friday night reproductive freedom concert, Saturday’s Hops for Housing and a concert in support of CommUnity on Sunday. It’s also your last chance of the summer to check out the Diversity Market! But the top pick of the weekend? Indulge yourself in the 2022 CatVideoFest. Me-ow!




FilmScene—Ped Mall

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Jul 28 – 7:00pm

Fast Times at Ridgemont High at FilmScene


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Eco-Trivia Night

Jul 28 – 7:00pm

Green Iowa AmeriCorps and Iowa City Big Grove welcome you to their 2022 Eco-Trivia Night


More info >>




Sanctuary Pub

Red Room Comedy Showcase

Jul 28 – 7:00pm

Mark your calendars! This month’s Red Room Comedy Showcase is going to be spectacular!


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Friday Night Concert Series: The Beaker Brothers

Jul 29 – 6:30pm

Friday Night Concert Series: The Beaker Brothers


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Lost Highway

Jul 29 – 7:00pm

New 4K Restoration | 25th Anniversary


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Reproductive Freedom Benefit Concert: Funkatude Live

Jul 29 – 7:00pm

Join us for a fun concert benefitting the Iowa Jane Collective.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Headliner: Tim Sullivan

Jul 29 – 7:00pm

Celebrate Tim Sullivan’s comedy anniversary! He has opened for Jim Breuer, Dave Chapelle, Bob Saget, Mick Foley, Louie Anderson, and the Impractical Jokers.


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Jul 29 – 7:30pm

The hit Off-Broadway rock musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask about Hedwig and her “Angry Inch.”


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Lilli Lewis

Jul 29 – 8:00pm

Trained as an opera singer and classical pianist, singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis has been a composer, producer and performing artist for over two decades.


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Harmony Festival

Jul 30 – Jul 31 –

Join us for Harmony Festival on July 30 & 31st, a community-centered yoga & music festival taking place amidst the vibrant Czech Village & New Bohemia neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Red Sand Project: World Day Against Human Trafficking

Jul 30 – 10:00am

Sand Pouring will begin at 10:00 and the rally will begin at 11:30.


More info >>




Wilson's Apple Orchard

Flower Fest 2.0 at Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Jul 30 – 11:00am

Please join us for our Flower Fest 2.0! There is no admission to attend the Flower Fest, but programming may have associated costs.


More info >>




Wetherby Park

This Ability-Holistic Dance July

Jul 30 – 1:00pm

This holistic dance class will embody the 5 elements and their geometric shapes, while incorporating it with movement for mental and physical healing.


More info >>




Pepperwood Plaza

Diversity Market

Jul 30 – 1:00pm

Diversity Market: Shop and support local entrepreneurs from underestimated populations: women, BIPOC, Immigrants & Refugees, Returning Citizens


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

CatVideoFest2022

Jul 30 – 1:30pm

People love cat videos, and they love coming together for a shared experience.


More info >>




Indian Creek Nature Center

Willis Dady’s Hops for Housing

Jul 30 – 2:30pm

Great Beer. Great Cause. Hops for Housing is an annual fund and awareness-raising event to benefit Willis Dady Homeless Services


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

The Machine Stops: An Opera

Jul 30 – 7:30pm

The Machine Stops: A New Opera by John Lake & Cecile Goding


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Teenage Halloween, Rational Anthem, Basketball Divorce Court

Jul 30 – 8:00pm

Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City is excited to host a trio of kickass punk bands: Teenage Halloween, Rational Anthem, and Basketball Divorce Court!


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Big Grove Benefit for Food Bank

Jul 31 – 1:00pm

Big Grove Benefit for Food Bank
& Summer Jam Concert Series: Homebrewed


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Naked Gardens

Jul 31 – 7:00pm

Vino Vérité returns in July with a revealing look at a Florida naturist resort from two filmmakers devoted to pure observational filmmaking, giving new meaning to our pursuit of the naked truth.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ sees Willow Creek Theatre Company bask in genderfuckery

by Genevieve Trainor, Jul 26
I write this review of Willow Creek Theatre Company’s production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch (John Cameron Mitchell, text; Stephen Trask, music and lyrics) with the music of Tomato Boy playing in the background on Bandcamp.

