Weekender Eastern Iowa! CatVideoFest | Hops for Housing | The Machine Stops: An Opera

Benefits take center stage this weekend in Eastern Iowa, with a Friday night reproductive freedom concert, Saturday’s Hops for Housing and a concert in support of CommUnity on Sunday. It’s also your last chance of the summer to check out the Diversity Market! But the top pick of the weekend? Indulge yourself in the 2022 CatVideoFest. Me-ow!
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Jul 28 – 7:00pm
Fast Times at Ridgemont High at FilmScene
More info >>
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Eco-Trivia Night
Jul 28 – 7:00pm
Green Iowa AmeriCorps and Iowa City Big Grove welcome you to their 2022 Eco-Trivia Night
More info >>
Sanctuary Pub
Red Room Comedy Showcase
Jul 28 – 7:00pm
Mark your calendars! This month’s Red Room Comedy Showcase is going to be spectacular!
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Friday Night Concert Series: The Beaker Brothers
Jul 29 – 6:30pm
Friday Night Concert Series: The Beaker Brothers
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Lost Highway
Jul 29 – 7:00pm
New 4K Restoration | 25th Anniversary
More info >>
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Reproductive Freedom Benefit Concert: Funkatude Live
Jul 29 – 7:00pm
Join us for a fun concert benefitting the Iowa Jane Collective.
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Headliner: Tim Sullivan
Jul 29 – 7:00pm
Celebrate Tim Sullivan’s comedy anniversary! He has opened for Jim Breuer, Dave Chapelle, Bob Saget, Mick Foley, Louie Anderson, and the Impractical Jokers.
More info >>
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Jul 29 – 7:30pm
The hit Off-Broadway rock musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask about Hedwig and her “Angry Inch.”
More info >>
CSPS Hall
Lilli Lewis
Jul 29 – 8:00pm
Trained as an opera singer and classical pianist, singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis has been a composer, producer and performing artist for over two decades.
More info >>
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Harmony Festival
Jul 30 – Jul 31 –
Join us for Harmony Festival on July 30 & 31st, a community-centered yoga & music festival taking place amidst the vibrant Czech Village & New Bohemia neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Red Sand Project: World Day Against Human Trafficking
Jul 30 – 10:00am
Sand Pouring will begin at 10:00 and the rally will begin at 11:30.
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Flower Fest 2.0 at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Jul 30 – 11:00am
Please join us for our Flower Fest 2.0! There is no admission to attend the Flower Fest, but programming may have associated costs.
More info >>
Wetherby Park
This Ability-Holistic Dance July
Jul 30 – 1:00pm
This holistic dance class will embody the 5 elements and their geometric shapes, while incorporating it with movement for mental and physical healing.
More info >>
Pepperwood Plaza
Diversity Market
Jul 30 – 1:00pm
Diversity Market: Shop and support local entrepreneurs from underestimated populations: women, BIPOC, Immigrants & Refugees, Returning Citizens
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
CatVideoFest2022
Jul 30 – 1:30pm
People love cat videos, and they love coming together for a shared experience.
More info >>
Indian Creek Nature Center
Willis Dady’s Hops for Housing
Jul 30 – 2:30pm
Great Beer. Great Cause. Hops for Housing is an annual fund and awareness-raising event to benefit Willis Dady Homeless Services
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
The Machine Stops: An Opera
Jul 30 – 7:30pm
The Machine Stops: A New Opera by John Lake & Cecile Goding
More info >>
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Teenage Halloween, Rational Anthem, Basketball Divorce Court
Jul 30 – 8:00pm
Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City is excited to host a trio of kickass punk bands: Teenage Halloween, Rational Anthem, and Basketball Divorce Court!
More info >>
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Big Grove Benefit for Food Bank
Jul 31 – 1:00pm
Big Grove Benefit for Food Bank
& Summer Jam Concert Series: Homebrewed
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Naked Gardens
Jul 31 – 7:00pm
Vino Vérité returns in July with a revealing look at a Florida naturist resort from two filmmakers devoted to pure observational filmmaking, giving new meaning to our pursuit of the naked truth.
More info >>
‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ sees Willow Creek Theatre Company bask in genderfuckery
by Genevieve Trainor, Jul 26
I write this review of Willow Creek Theatre Company’s production of
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (John Cameron Mitchell, text; Stephen Trask, music and lyrics) with the music of Tomato Boy playing in the background on Bandcamp.
