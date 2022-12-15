Weekender Eastern Iowa! Carol @ FilmScene | Screaming Females | Hanukkah at Rozz-Tox

Live music and cinematic opportunities abound this weekend: Debate the merits of Die Hard as a holiday movie at FilmScene, mark the first day of Hanukkah at Rozz-Tox or hit Trumpet Blossom for a benefit show feat. Dolliver, Death Kill Overdrive and Soup Riot. Editor’s pick? Swing by the Englert this Saturday for their new Local Showcase Series and catch PSYOP, YXNG RASKAL and Aseethe for a night of punk and metal that’ll blow the top of your head off.

Rock Island Public Library Southwest Branch
Screaming Females w/ Dead Rest, Half Catholic, Blist Her, Skylark QC
Dec 15 – 5:30pm
Screaming Females – 3 piece rock off Don Giovanni Records (NJ)

Tin Roost
Holiday Magic and Mentalism!
Dec 15 – 6:00pm
Ho-ho-huh?! Come to the free “Holiday Magic & Mentalism!” show at the Tin Roost Restaurant in North Liberty on Thursday, Dec. 15th.

Second State Brewing
Trivia Night
Dec 15 – 6:00pm
Test your knowledge during a fun night of holiday trivia with your friends and family – and feel free to wear your Holiday sweaters!!

The Englert Theatre
"At the Heart of Gold" Film Screening + Q&A with Judge Rosemarie Aquilina
Dec 15 – 6:00pm
This feature-length HBO documentary takes an in-depth look at the decades-long abuse of athletes and students by the USA Gymnastics physician.

CSPS
A Carol Christmas
Dec 15 – 7:00pm
Performing singer/songwriter Carol Montag has been described by folk music legend Tom Paxton as a “genuine discovery” and “the best thing to come out of Iowa since Bonnie Koloc.”

FilmScene—Ped Mall
Pride at FilmScene: Carol
Dec 15 – 7:00pm
Working as a shopgirl in a 1950s Manhattan department store, Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) spots the beautiful, elegant Carol (Cate Blanchett) perusing the doll displays.

Mirrorbox Theatre
Batman Returns Returns
Dec 15 – 7:30pm
Join us for our very first holiday fiasco, a wicked musical parody with that Bat Guy, the Cat Lady, a Sea Bird, and a jolly green ogre!

Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Concert in the Commons: Holiday Brass
Dec 16 – 12:00pm
Listen to holiday music by the Eastside Brass Quartet.

FilmScene—Chauncey
Die Hard
Dec 16 – 6:30pm
New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve, where he joins her at a holiday party.

Bike Library
Bike Library Fiesta
Dec 16 – 7:00pm
Join the Iowa City Bike Library for their year end celebration!

Xtream Arena powered by Mediacom
Big Bash with the Heartlanders
Dec 16 – 7:00pm
Please join us as the Iowa Heartlanders take on the Kalamazoo Wings. A variety of ticket options to choose from. All proceeds benefit BBBSJC.

Giving Tree Theater
Miracle on 34th St
Dec 16 – 7:30pm

La wine bar & restaurant
MILL REVIVAL SHOWCASE SERIES
Dec 16 – 7:30pm
The lowa City live music community that thrived on having The Mill as it’s heart and soul for so many decades he struggling to maintain a regular live music experience since early 2020.

Gabe's
Sophie Mitchell w/Penny Peach and Ryan Radig
Dec 16 – 8:00pm
A music show featuring Sophie Mitchell (indie rock), Penny Peach (DIY rock, solo acoustic set), and Ryan Radig (hip-hop/rap) ! Cover is $10 ! Doors at 7pm, show at 8 !

Rozz-Tox
A Very Very Special Rozz-Tox Hanukkah & Xmas Pageant
Dec 16 – 8:00pm
Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, the 20th day of Advent, and National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day with a special pageant of music and more!

Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon
iCITY Salsa Social at Wildwood
Dec 16 – Dec 17 – 9:00pm
iCity Salsa Social at Wildwood.
Spinning the spiciest of SALSA, BACHATA, CHA CHA, CUMBIA, KIZOMBA and more!

Robert A. Lee Rec Center
Holiday Market
Dec 17 – 8:00am
Our annual holiday markets provide a wonderful opportunity to purchase thoughtful handmade gifts for your friends and loved ones while supporting local farmers and artisans.

IC FabLab
Holiday Soldering Soiree
Dec 17 – 1:00pm
You will be soldering blinking LEDs to a rather festive circuit board while learning the basics about soldering and circuits.
Perfect for children 10 and up.

Public Space One
ICPC Holiday Ephemera Extravaganza
Dec 17 – 6:00pm
Join us at the ICPC print studio for a cozy session making your own cards, envelopes, gift tags, and gift wrapping with unique artist-made stamps and other easy print techniques!

The Englert Theatre
Englert Local Showcase Series: PSYOP, YXNG RASKAL, and Aseethe
Dec 17 – 7:30pm
PYSOP, YXNG RASKAL, and Aseethe perform at the Englert!

Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Benefit Show for CommUnity Crisis Food Bank w/Dolliver, Death Kill Overdrive, Soup Riot
Dec 17 – 8:00pm
Dolliver, Death Kill Overdrive, and Soup Riot
$10 minimum donation, all ages
Ugly Sweater Contest with prizes!

Gabe's
Near Misses, In The Attic, Funkatude
Dec 17 – 9:00pm
Near Misses, In The Attic, Funkatude at Gabe’s

The Ideal Social Hall
Platinum Rock Legends
Dec 17 – 9:00pm
The Biggest Rock Show in the Midwest hits CR’s newest live music venue. Come experience Freddie Mercury, Prince, Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars and more in the resplendent Ideal Theater.

Craft'd
What’cha Reading Book Club & Holiday Party
Dec 18 – 1:00pm
If you’re looking for a low pressure, no assigned reading book club then we’d recommend checking out Swamp Fox Bookstore’s monthly meet-up at Craft’d.

Mirrorbox Theatre
Batman Returns Returns
Dec 18 – 7:30pm
Join us for our very first holiday fiasco, a wicked musical parody with that Bat Guy, the Cat Lady, a Sea Bird, and a jolly green ogre!

Mission Creek Festival announces 2023 lineup, including Cat Power, Kevin Morby
by Lily DeTaeye, Dec 9
Iowa City’s premiere music and literature festival,
Mission Creek Festival
, just announced its 2023 lineup. The festival will be taking place on April 6-8 and if you’re a loyal festival goer, you might recognize a few names.
Among the Iowa locals hitting the Mission Creek music stage this year are
Karen Meat
, Extravision, Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops and
Mr. Softheart.
Best of the CRANDIC: Comedian Travis Coltrain on what prepared him to bomb
by Emma McClatchey, Dec 13
This year’s
Best of the CRANDIC
winner for Best Stand-Up Comedian graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021, where he took Megan Gogerty’s stand-up comedy course and worked as a DJ at student radio station
KRUI
. These days, he teaches preschool and works as the booker at Joystick Comedy Arcade (formerly The Yacht Club), where he first cut his teeth as a comedian.
After 37 years, Bob Dorr will end his IPR rock history show ‘Backtracks’ this month
by Genevieve Trainor, Dec 12
“Thirty-seven years and four months, but who’s counting?”
That’s how long Iowa blues icon Bob Dorr has been hosting his rock and roll history show,
Backtracks
— a mainstay of Iowa Public Radio’s top-notch music programming.
