Weekender Eastern Iowa! BrewNost | Debit | ReFocus Film Festival | Banned Books Week

The opportunities this weekend are as varied as the fall weather in Iowa! Fantastic films, three different theater openings, beloved BrewNost, music dance and more await your pleasure. Top pick of the weekend? Don’t miss the kickoff to the fall Witching Hour series as electronic musician Debit weaves ancient Mayan sounds into her modern tunes.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Pride at FilmScene: Go Figure: The Randy Gardner Story
Sep 15 – 7:00pm
Presented in partnership with Iowa City Pride and the University of Iowa.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Haley Reinhart w/Charlotte Blu
Sep 15 – 7:30pm
Haley Reinhart w/Charlotte Blu at the Englert
More info >>
The James Theater
"Pool" by PYDANCE
Sep 16 – Sep 17 –
The James is thrilled to present “Pool” this fall, an original PYDANCE production expressing how people fall into the system of racism and racialization featuring the music of Fela Kuti
More info >>
Online
125 Years of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Documentary Series
Sep 16 – 8:30am (CDT)
Visit the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to view a short series of videos highlighting the library’s history in the Cedar Rapids community for the 125th anniversay year.
More info >>
Public Space One
Artists at SUI: Closing Reception
Sep 16 – 4:00pm
Artists at SUI: Closing Reception
More info >>
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
BrewNost 2022
Sep 16 – 6:30pm
BrewNost is the Midwest’s premier international beer festival that supports the educational and cultural mission of the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library.
More info >>
Prairiewoods
Writing from Nature Retreat at Prairiewoods: Practices in Ecopoetics & Slow Seeing
Sep 16 – 6:30pm
What happens when we spiritually connect with our natural environment? How do we record these experiences in words?
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Little Shop of Horrors
Sep 16 – 7:30pm
When a fumbling floral assistant discovers a new and unusual breed of plant, the R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune…at a murderous cost!
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Stupid F##king Bird
Sep 16 – 7:30pm
An aspiring young director rampages against the art created by his mother’s generation
More info >>
Giving Tree Theater
Yellow
Sep 16 – 7:30pm
Yellow chronicles a year in the life of the perfect family in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Bobby Westmoreland, a high school football coach, and his wife Kate, a respected therapist, have two ambitious chi
More info >>
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Best Of Iowa Comedy Showcase
Sep 16 – 9:30pm
Join us at Joystick as Iowa’s best comedians hit the stage for a night full of laughs
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
THRUST! Iowa Premiere
Sep 16 – 10:00pm
Thrust! is a tale that follows two lovers, Aloe & Vera living in a girl gang ruled dystopian society, on a quest to kill the last scumbag alive, Dirtbag Mike.
More info >>
The James Theater
Debit
Sep 17 – 7:30pm
2022 Witching Hour Fall Series: Debit
More info >>
Backpocket
Backpocket Brewery Fitness Challenge
Sep 17 – 10:00am
Iowa Brewery Running Series has paired with RxRevival for a fitness event like no other!
More info >>
Riverside Park
Food Truck Fight
Sep 17 – 12:00pm
Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more!
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
How (Not) To Build a School in Haiti
Sep 17 – 1:00pm
Presented in partnership with Community Health Initiative Haiti.
More info >>
Public Space One
Color Experience w/Jimmy Miracle
Sep 17 – 4:00pm
In this workshop, the sensual experience of color will drive a progressive series of exercises designed to awaken awareness to color sensations in the everyday world.
More info >>
CSPS
Mary Gauthier
Sep 17 – 8:00pm
As she has so eloquently accomplished over the past 25 years, acclaimed singer songwriter Mary Gauthier has used her art once again to traverse the uncharted waters of the past few years.
More info >>
Next Page Books
Read Dangerously! Banned Books Week
Sep 18 – 11:00am
Don’t let others dictate what you read. Read dangerously! Join us the week of September 24 for Banned Books Week.
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Art in the Afternoon w/Kimberlee Rocca
Sep 18 – 1:00pm
Kimberlee Rocca will give a presentation with Q&A time about her artistic process on Sept.18 at 1:00 in The ArtiFactory gallery located in the lower level of 120 N Dubuque St., Iowa City.
More info >>
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Public Space One Art Market
Sep 18 – 1:00pm
Art Market with Public Space One on September 18
More info >>
McGrath Amphitheatre
Festival Latino
Sep 18 – 2:00pm
Festival Latino
More info >>
CSPS
QWANQWA
Sep 18 – 7:00pm
Brought together by a shared passion for the power of Ethiopian music, this group shines an experimentalism based in the virtuosity of rooted traditions.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Sep 18 – 7:30pm
It was after midnight when Trombone Shorty stepped offstage at the House of Blues in New Orleans, but he wasn’t done playing yet. Not by a long shot.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Dawes & Bahamas
Sep 19 – 7:30pm
An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas ‘Performing Together’ on a unique co-headline tour through the South & Midwest with a few points in between.
More info >>
Q&A with musician Delia Beatriz, aka Debit
by Kent Williams, Sept. 15
Delia Beatriz (aka Debit) is a musician who crosses borders: She was born in Mexico and grew up in Texas. She’s a dance music DJ, but her latest album,
The Long Count, uses machine learning algorithms to process the sounds of Mayan instruments. She has a Masters in Music Technology from Columbia University, but she’s toured extensively as Azealia Banks’s DJ.
FilmScene’s Refocus Festival announces slate of features, from a VR documentary to a ‘secret’ animated film
by Genevieve Trainor, Sept. 13
As the start date for single ticket purchases quickly approaches, FilmScene has announced the lineup of films for its
inaugural Refocus Film Festival
, which runs Oct. 6-9 across Iowa City. (Ticket sales
begin Sept. 16
; passes are on sale now and range from $65 public/$60 members for a five-show pass to $230/$195 for all access.)
An historic Cedar Rapids theater is becoming its coolest new saloon and music venue
by Chris DeLine, Sept. 13
Once on the brink of demolition, a building constructed over 100 years ago is about to be reborn as Cedar Rapids’ newest bar and music venue.
First opening as the Ideal Theatre over a century ago, the building at 213 16th Ave SE will start a new chapter of its story, written by its new owners, when it reopens as the Ideal Theater & Bar this October.
