Weekender Eastern Iowa! Big Grove Vinyl Market | The Mill, Remembered | Farm Cycle

Fall is here; time to get spicy! And if you’ve been hiding indoors from the heat of summer, now’s your chance to take on the world again as we face a string of ideal days. Celebrate Yotopia’s anniversary, Johnny Appleseed’s birthday and more! There’s also nostalgia in the air as short films about The Mill screen together at the Englert. Top pick of the weekend? All vinyl nerds should hit Big Grove in Iowa City on Saturday to luxuriate among the stacks of wax at the latest Big Grove Vinyl Market.