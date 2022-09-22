Weekender Eastern Iowa! Big Grove Vinyl Market | The Mill, Remembered | Farm Cycle

Fall is here; time to get spicy! And if you’ve been hiding indoors from the heat of summer, now’s your chance to take on the world again as we face a string of ideal days. Celebrate Yotopia’s anniversary, Johnny Appleseed’s birthday and more! There’s also nostalgia in the air as short films about The Mill screen together at the Englert. Top pick of the weekend? All vinyl nerds should hit Big Grove in Iowa City on Saturday to luxuriate among the stacks of wax at the latest Big Grove Vinyl Market.
Yotopia Frozen Yogurt
Yotopia Anniversary Bash
Sep 22 – 3:00pm
Yotopia Anniversary Bash – 11 years!
Happy Hollow Park
Flower Crown Workshop
Sep 22 – 5:30pm
Celebrate the Autumnal equinox by creating a wearable flower crown in honor of the bounty of summer.
Wilson's Apple Orchard
James Tutson at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Sep 22 – 6:00pm
Free outdoor live music!
Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre Presents: Chipmunk'd by Megan Gogerty
Sep 22 – 7:30pm
Join Riverside in it’s hilarious first show of the 22/23 season!
Theatre Building at UI
Borderless: I'm Writing to You Today
Sep 23 –
An affirming audio experience celebrating the history of queer love on the University of Iowa campus
Downtown Iowa City
Soul & Blues Festival
Sep 23 – Sep 24 –
The Soul & Blues Festival is held in downtown Iowa City.
Pappajohn Business Building
A Conversation with Nigel Hall
Sep 23 – 3:30pm
A public interview with British artist Nigel Hall, conducted by Lauren Lessing, Director of the Stanley Museum of Art.
Johnson County Fairgrounds
BBQ Bash
Sep 23 – 5:30pm
BBQ Bash is a full weekend of delicious BBQ, bluesy music, and entertaining games for the whole family.
Elray's Live & Dive
Joe and Vicki Price
Sep 23 – 6:30pm
Blues/roots duo Joe & Vicki Price, a touring duo from Iowa featuring dueling blues guitars, foot stomping, and bluesy vocal harmonies
Prairie Lights Bookstore
Nabil Ayers and James Spooner
Sep 23 – 7:00pm
Please join us for a reading and conversation with Nabil Ayers and James Spooner, moderated by UI Professor Deborah Whaley.
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Titanic The Musical
Sep 23 – 7:30pm
Come aboard this Tony Award-winning Best Musical—Epic and majestic – with moments of heartbreaking intimacy
The Englert Theatre
Last Night at the Mill: Dave Olive Film Screening
Sep 23 – 7:30pm
The event will include a curtain talk, film screening, and a Q&A session.
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Jessica Misra
Sep 23 – 9:30pm
This is the comedy show of the year! Killer line-up of stand-up comics; Jessica Misra headlines with The Onion writer feature Diya Bisari and opener Shawn Banks.
Iowa City Farmer's Market
Kids Market
Sep 24 – 9:00am
Our 11th annual Kids Market is back! The Kids Market is where kids get to be a vendor for a day.
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Johnny Appleseed's Birthday at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Sep 24 – 9:00am
Please join for Johnny Appleseed’s Birthday party!
The Englert Theatre
Bear's Den
Sep 24 – 7:30pm
Formed in London 2012, Bear’s Den have amassed a dedicated and international fan base with their anthemic songs
Iowa City Bike Library
Farm Cycle
Sep 25 – 9:30am
Bike the farms! Each farm will be paired with a local chef serving up seasonal food.
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Big Grove Vinyl Market
Sep 25 – 12:00pm
Big Grove Brewery is excited to host its next vinyl market!
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Opening Reception of Sokol Loyal Guard
Sep 25 – 1:00pm
Meet Czech Photographer Roman Franc during the opening reception of his exhibition, “Sokol Loyal Guard.” Light refreshments will be served.
Longfellow Neighborhood
Front Porch Music Festival 2022
Sep 25 – 2:00pm
Gather your friends, your instruments, and your songbooks. All are invited to enjoy some neighborly music-making
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Make Your Own Stein at Lion Bridge Brewing
Sep 25 – 2:00pm
The Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio and Lion Bridge Brewing Co. are excited to be bringing back the popular: Make You Own Stein Event
College Green
Stand-Up Comedy At The Gazebo
Sep 25 – 6:00pm
A free stand up comedy show at College Green Park!
Englert to screen two films celebrating the Mill — one made at its peak, another since its demolition
by Sid Peterson, Sep 13
For those still mourning the loss of Iowa City’s beloved, iconic venue the Mill, this one’s for you! Come out to the Englert
on Friday, Sept. 23
to sit back and reminisce on the venue that impacted so many.
Big Grove Vinyl Market returns to Iowa City, launches next month in Des Moines
by Chris DeLine, Sep 22
“It’s a fun atmosphere to sell records in,” Brian Brandsgard told
Little Village of the aesthetics and energy Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. “It’s just a perfect place to have it.”
