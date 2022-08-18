Weekender Eastern Iowa! Alternating Currents Festival | Bourbon & Blues | DIY Publishing

Welcome back, university students! There’s a million things to do this weekend to distract you from the start of classes on Monday, so get out there and join the year-rounders in exploring what Eastern Iowa has to offer. Top pick? This weekend or next, theater, art and technology lovers alike can immerse themselves in Eight Algorithms for Awakening, an interactive, multidisciplinary experience inspired by Ray Kurzweil’s book ‘The Age of Spiritual Machines.’ Audiences, settled in personal listening stations, view a live performer led in meditative exercises by a digital avatar.
Downtown Davenport
Alternating Currents Festival
Aug 18 – Aug 21 –
Music. Film. Comedy. Art.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Pride at FilmScene: Je Tu Il Elle
Aug 18 – 7:00pm
Pride at FilmScene: Je Tu Il Elle
More info >>
Rozz-Tox
The Atlas 17 Release Party
Aug 18 – 7:00pm
The Atlas 17 Release Party
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Aug 18 – 7:30pm
It was after midnight when Trombone Shorty stepped offstage at the House of Blues in New Orleans, but he wasn’t done playing yet. Not by a long shot.
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Big Begonias and Evelyn Gray
Aug 18 – 8:00pm
Big Begonias and Evelyn Gray at Trumpet Blossom
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Sunflower Festival at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Aug 19 – Aug 20 – 11am-9pm Friday,Saturday, and Sunday
Please join us for our 3 day Sunflower Festival!
More info >>
Coralville Community Food Pantry
Free Produce Stand
Aug 19 – 4:00pm
Join Table to Table, the Coralville Community Food Pantry, and the Coralville Public Library for free produce stands the 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month from 4-5:30pm.
More info >>
Public Space One
Opening Reception: Indigo
Aug 19 – 6:00pm
Showcasing samples and art by participants in a Community Indigo Vat started during the Pandemic and maintained by Astrid Hilger Bennett.
More info >>
Cedar Rapids Museum Of Art
Grown-Ups Summer Camp Night
Aug 19 – 6:00pm
If you read about our children’s summer camp themes of Noisy, Messy, Stinky, and “Üglî” Art, and thought I wish I could do that, then you’re in luck!
More info >>
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Dave Helmer Band w/James Tutson and Joel Sires
Aug 19 – 7:00pm
Dave Helmer Band debut with a brand new batch of songs from forthcoming album.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Amos Lee
Aug 19 – 7:30pm
With one foot in the real world and the other in a charmed dimension of his own making, Amos Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality.
More info >>
The James Theater
Dickie
Aug 19 – 8:00pm
Join The James for a night of music with DICKIE featuring the stripped-back mix of reflective and pulsating tunes stamped into Dick Prall’s 2019 ten track sing-along Minus Thieves.
More info >>
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Welcome Back Students Comedy Show
Aug 19 – 9:30pm
Welcome Back Students Comedy Show at Joystick
More info >>
McGrath Amphitheatre
Bourbon and Blues Festival
Aug 20 –
Bourbon and Blues Festival presented by Cedar Ridge at the McGrath Amphitheatre.
More info >>
Benz Beverage Depot
Drink Local Craft Beer Festival
Aug 20 – 1:00pm
Join the Cedar Rapids Brewing Society in welcoming Craft Breweries, Cideries, and Homebrew Clubs from all across Iowa to this one of a kind event.
More info >>
Northside Marketplace
Dandelion Stompers
Aug 20 – 6:30pm
The Dandelion Stompers bring you New Orleans jazz with all the trimmings.
More info >>
University of Iowa Theatre Building
Eight Algorithms for Awakening
Aug 20 – 7:00pm
Eight Algorithms for Awakening is an interdisciplinary, performance-art project in which digital avatars and human bodies share the stage in an unlikely exploration of expanded consciousness.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Holiday
Aug 20 – 7:00pm
Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn light up the screen with impeccable chemistry in their third collaboration.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Marc Maron
Aug 20 – 7:30pm
With his landmark podcast WTF with Marc Maron, which averages 6 million downloads per month, Maron has interviewed icons such as Robin Williams, Keith Richards and former US president Barack Obama.
More info >>
The James Theater
TellersBridge Presents "Back to School," An Evening of Live Storytelling
Aug 20 – 7:30pm
Grab a drink, tell us your story, or listen to others at this “open mic” event. Our experienced storytellers will start us off then, it will be the audience’s turn. Come join the fun!
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
FilmScene in the Park: The Truman Show
Aug 20 – 8:00pm
FilmScene in the Park: The Truman Show
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Bikes & Bloodies
Aug 21 – 10:00am
Each purchase will go to support Iowa Trails. Please Bagger responsibly.
More info >>
Public Space One
508 Press Poem Zine Reading Series
Aug 21 – 7:30pm
Hear poems by Cory Hutchinson-Reuss, backed by Antifahorn, in the PS1 Art Garden. Bring a chair and grab a zine!
More info >>
Public Space One
Cheap Copies! DIY publishing with Mimeo, Hecto and Ditto
Aug 22 – 6:00pm
Head out to Public Space One Close House for a two-day in-person workshop with Rich Dana, a zine-creator and publisher who specializes in obsolete and DIY printing techniques.
More info >>
Tama metal band Rehtek is back with a growling, howling new sound
by Kembrew McLeod, Aug 11
Abomination, the new album from Iowa metal outfit Rehtek, contains all the ingredients for a pummeling musical feast. Chunky guitar riffage — check. Gut-rumbling bass — check. Double-time kick drums at speed-metal velocities — check. Growling, howling vocals — double-check.
Album Review: Jarret Purdy & Dan Padley — ‘Ecotones’
by Kent Williams, Aug 11
When Dan Padley played at the Iowa City Farmer’s Market a few weeks ago, I was impressed (as always) by the liquid elegance of his playing on the jazz standard “All the things you are.”
New metal sculptures sprout up in Iowa City parks
by Adria Carpenter, Aug 12
Butterfly wings, metal flowers and abstract figures. Eight new sculptures are now out standing in Iowa City parks and trails for the second
Sculpture Showcase
.
The
first showcase
, which lasted from August 2021 to July 2022, had three sculptures in Riverfront Crossings Park, one at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area and one at Mercer Park.
Book Review: ‘A Map for the Missing’ by Belinda Huijuan Tang
by Lily DeTaeye, Aug 15
After the dedications page of her debut novel, University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate Belinda Huijuan Tang quotes Homer’s
The Odyssey, a fitting harbinger for the journey she will take us on. Although A Map for the Missing (Penguin Press) is not the lighthearted summer read you might be looking for right now, it’s one you’re gonna want to read regardless.
Watch: Claudia McGehee sketches and scratches her favorite parts of nature
Claudia McGehee’s scratchboard illustrations for
children’s books
, business logos, Java House cups and other freelance projects have garnered buzz. But the Iowa City artist’s ultimate goal is to reflect the beauty — and vulnerability — of the environment through her work.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-eastern-iowa-alternating-currents-festival-bourbon-blues-diy-publishing/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="35"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>