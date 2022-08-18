Weekender Eastern Iowa! Alternating Currents Festival | Bourbon & Blues | DIY Publishing

Welcome back, university students! There’s a million things to do this weekend to distract you from the start of classes on Monday, so get out there and join the year-rounders in exploring what Eastern Iowa has to offer. Top pick? This weekend or next, theater, art and technology lovers alike can immerse themselves in Eight Algorithms for Awakening, an interactive, multidisciplinary experience inspired by Ray Kurzweil’s book ‘The Age of Spiritual Machines.’ Audiences, settled in personal listening stations, view a live performer led in meditative exercises by a digital avatar.