Weekender Eastern Iowa! ♪ Camp Euforia | Deidre DeJear + Lyz Lenz | Spoon

There’s a jam-packed weekend ahead, so plan your time wisely! The final Camp Euforia has finally arrived, after a long pandemic delay. Don’t miss this chance to bid a fond farewell to a festival that has become an institution.
Camp Euforia
Camp Euforia
Jul 14 – Jul 16 –
The final year of Camp Euforia, Iowa’s longest-running independent music festival. 2022 will be the festival’s 17th and final year.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Ponyo
Jul 14 – 3:30pm
During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives her the name Ponyo.
More info >>
The Tuesday Agency
An Evening with Deidre DeJear and Lyz Lenz
Jul 14 – 6:00pm
Join us for a discussion with Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear in conversation with Iowa’s Lyz Lenz.
More info >>
Gabe's
Ratchet Dolls
Jul 14 – 7:00pm
Ratchet Dolls perform at Gabes
More info >>
Prairie Lights Bookstore
Dan Campion
Jul 14 – 7:00pm
Please join PL for a reading and conversation with Dan Campion to celebrate his new book of poems A Playbill for Sunset.
More info >>
Solon Main Street Gazebo
Beef Days 2022
Jul 15 – Jul 16 –
The Solon Beef Days event grew out of a 1971 celebration planned and put on by four civic groups in Solon trying to revitalize an “Old Time Celebration.”
More info >>
PorchLight
Prompt for the Planet: A Writing and Planting Workshop for Kids
Jul 15 – 1:00pm
Prompt for the Planet: A Writing and Planting Workshop for Kids
More info >>
Tree of Five Seasons
Refuse Defeat: Line the Street
Jul 15 – 4:30pm
Reproductive rights rally in Cedar Rapids. Hosted by Taking Our Bodies Back
More info >>
Happy Hollow Park
Emma Goldman Clinic Summer Benefit
Jul 15 – 5:00pm
Join us for a fun, outdoor social event. Enjoy libations, lawn games & light refreshments in the company friends.
More info >>
CSPS Hall
Sewn Together: Fashion Show
Jul 15 – 6:00pm
Sewn Together features 12 local clothing designers and shops. Live music and DIY workshop at CSPS Hall.
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Improv: Wisenheimer
Jul 15 – 7:00pm
Improv with the Quad Cities’ Wisenheimer!
More info >>
Gabe's
Deterioration w/ Traffic Death, Acoustic Guillotine, Night of the Living Shred
Jul 15 – 7:00pm
DETERIORATION [ American grindcore legends ]
TRAFFIC DEATH [ Iowa crossover royalty ]
ACOUSTIC GUILLOTINE [ Iowa sludgegrind lords ]
NIGHT OF THE LIVING SHRED [ Co. Springs Thrash ]
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Jul 15 – 7:30pm
With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” Mary Chapin Carpenter has won five Grammy Awards (with 16 nominations), two CMA awards, and two Academy of Country Music awards,
More info >>
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Vladislav Bláha and Tanja Drobysh Performance
Jul 15 – 7:30pm
Internationally renowned Czech guitarist, Vladislav Bláha, along with Tanja Drobysh, will perform a variety of classical, Latin-American, jazz, and folk pieces.
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Body Parts
Jul 16 – 10:00am
WE JUST CAN’T GET OVER OURSELVES!
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Flower Fest at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Jul 16 – 11:00am
Please join us for our Flower Fest July 16th!
More info >>
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Fragments from a Women’s Diary: Telling Our Immigrant Stories in Song
Jul 16 – 2:00pm
This interactive workshop delves into the power of immigration, war, and displacement first in six women composers and then exploring our own stories.
More info >>
Iowa City Public Library
Self Managed Abortion Kit Making Day
Jul 16 – 3:00pm
Self Managed Abortion Kit Making Day w/a guest speaker
More info >>
Sidekick Coffee and Books
Reading w/Emi Watanabe
Jul 16 – 4:00pm
Join author Emi Wantanbe at Sidekick for a reading, conversation, and signing!
More info >>
Gabe's
Illiterati Fest
Jul 16 – 7:00pm
Illiterati Fest: A multi-band festival all benefiting the Iowa City non-profit, Inside Out Re-Entry Community.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Spoon
Jul 16 – 7:30pm
Spoon’s tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, is the band’s purest rock ’n roll record to date. Texas-made, it is the first set of songs that the quintet has put to tape in its hometown of Austin.
More info >>
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Girlies for Emma Goldman
Jul 16 – 8:00pm
It’s time to stand-up for abortion rights! Girlies for Goldman is a night of fun comedy, led by some of Iowa City’s premier female comedians
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Bikes & Bloodies
Jul 17 – 10:00am
Biking is not only a great form of transportation, but also a way to stay healthy and fit. So, grab your helmet, hop on your bike and stop by the NewBo City Market for Bikes and Bloodies!
More info >>
Backpocket
Hits & Hops Outdoor Workout
Jul 17 – 11:00am
Join us for a free community workout with 9Round Kickboxing and celebrate with a beer!
More info >>
Craft'd
Afternoon Tea with M.B. Henry
Jul 17 – 1:00pm
Join for a conversation with Cedar Rapids-native author M.B. Henry on Sunday, July 17 at 1 PM.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Distant
Jul 17 – 4:00pm
Mahmut is a relatively successful commercial photographer who has been struggling to come to terms with the growing gap between his artistic ideals and his professional obligations.
More info >>
The James Theater
Deb Talan of The Weepies w/ Dan Padley
Jul 17 – 7:30pm
Join us at The James for a night of new music with Deb Talan! Following a decade of performing with beloved indie pop-folk duo The Weepies, Deb Talan is taking the stage as a solo artist.
More info >>
Iowa City Public Library
The Parking Spaces public art project – a panel discussion
Jul 18 – 5:00pm
Join the artist behind the public art project The Parking Spaces for a panel discussion about why listing matters.
More info >>
Prairie Lights Bookstore
IWP Summer Institute Mentor Reading
Jul 18 – 7:00pm
IWP Summer Institute Mentor Reading with Chandrahas Choudhury, Sanam Maher, AND Dini Parayitam
More info >>
Jugglers of the world gather in Cedar Rapids for 75th international juggling festival
by Natalie Dunlap, July 11
Juggling enthusiasts of the CRANDIC are in luck as professional jugglers across the globe head to Cedar Rapids this week for the 75th annual International Jugglers Association Conference.
Album Review: FlyLife — ‘A Different View’
by Chris DeLine, July 13
“Cause who the fuck gon’ save your family if it isn’t you?” raps FlyLife on the title track from his recently released album. “I know it’s usually guns and drugs but this a different view.” The song serves as the culmination of a broader idea, each prior track helping to redefine a concept of what it means to be successful.
Album Review: William J Locker — ‘BRAINWASH’
by Genevieve Trainor, July 13
Those of us of a certain age who spent any time on the rave or club scenes during their heyday are familiar with that distinct sensation of coming out the other side of a night of partying, with the sun starting to rise and the DJ lifting the music along with it to something bright and effusive.
