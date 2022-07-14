Weekender Eastern Iowa! ♪ Camp Euforia | Deidre DeJear + Lyz Lenz | Spoon

Those of us of a certain age who spent any time on the rave or club scenes during their heyday are familiar with that distinct sensation of coming out the other side of a night of partying, with the sun starting to rise and the DJ lifting the music along with it to something bright and effusive.

“Cause who the fuck gon’ save your family if it isn’t you?” raps FlyLife on the title track from his recently released album. “I know it’s usually guns and drugs but this a different view.” The song serves as the culmination of a broader idea, each prior track helping to redefine a concept of what it means to be successful.

Join us at The James for a night of new music with Deb Talan! Following a decade of performing with beloved indie pop-folk duo The Weepies, Deb Talan is taking the stage as a solo artist.

Mahmut is a relatively successful commercial photographer who has been struggling to come to terms with the growing gap between his artistic ideals and his professional obligations.

Biking is not only a great form of transportation, but also a way to stay healthy and fit. So, grab your helmet, hop on your bike and stop by the NewBo City Market for Bikes and Bloodies!

Spoon’s tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, is the band’s purest rock ’n roll record to date. Texas-made, it is the first set of songs that the quintet has put to tape in its hometown of Austin.

This interactive workshop delves into the power of immigration, war, and displacement first in six women composers and then exploring our own stories.

There’s a jam-packed weekend ahead, so plan your time wisely! The final Camp Euforia has finally arrived, after a long pandemic delay. Don’t miss this chance to bid a fond farewell to a festival that has become an institution.

