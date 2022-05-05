Weekender DSM! Farmer’s Market, Cinco de Mayo, Spring Garden Festival

When it dropped in December of last year, I’d kind of resigned myself to not writing about it, just given the way our coverage schedule usually falls out. Typically, I avoid running reviews of albums that dropped in the previous calendar year.

If we are truly living through the Great Resignation, I’m expecting that the coming months will hold a heavy release of “Future Endeavors” albums and straight-up “I Quit” albums. Early to the party is Outer Space, Iowa, the second album from Burlington-by-way-of-Portland musician Dean Gorman.

Load up the kids and head to Beaverdale Books for a fun-filled day of stories! We have a great lineup of children’s authors who will share their stories throughout the day.

Come dressed in your best Hawaiian Tropical vibe, at 10AM. First 500 at the gate will get a free can of Zoltan!

The Downtown streets will be filled with live music and the smells of fresh, local food when the Downtown Farmers’ Market returns for its Opening Day on Saturday, May 7.

Breathe — breathe in the air! It’s filled with fresh scents of growing things, and this is a perfect weekend to celebrate that, with the return of the downtown Farmers Market, a festival at the Botanical Gardens and more!

