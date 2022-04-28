Weekender DSM! Drake Relay, Indie Bookstore Day, Drag in the Park

As you dash between Drake Relay events this weekend, be sure to check out these other fantastic goings-on, too! And don’t miss Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday—stop by Beaverdale Books, Storyhouse Bookpub or your own favorite seller to celebrate.
Des Moines Marriott Downtown
Wine, Food & Beer Showcase
Apr 28 – 5:00pm
Sample the night away as over 30 of the finest restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries in Iowa come together for the popular tasting event, the Wine, Food & Beer Showcase.
Peace Tree Brewing Co – DSM
Hinterland Presents: Vinyl Brew at Peace Tree
Apr 28 – 5:00pm
Hinterland Music Festival Presents Vinyl Brew at Peace Tree. Spinning Hinterland Artists all night with giveaways and new & used vinyl for purchase.
East Side Library
Earth Day Art: Reuse and Repurpose
Apr 28 – 6:00pm
Join us to celebrate Earth Day as our library friend Jill, a former art teacher, will guide us in a project reusing plastic bags for woven crafts
Hoyt Sherman Place
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Apr 28 – 8:00pm
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Who Do I Think I Am? Tour.
Noce
Kind Folk: John Raymond, Alex LoRe, Noam Wiesenberg, Colin Stranahan
Apr 29 – 7:00pm
Kind Folk: John Raymond, Alex LoRe, Noam Wiesenberg, Colin Stranahan at Noce.
Tallgrass Theatre Co.
Tiny Beautiful Things
Apr 29 – 7:30pm
Tiny Beautiful Things – A play based on the book by Cheryl Strayed
Adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos.
Principal Park
Mayor’s Annual Ride
Apr 30 – 10:00am
Join Des Moines Park and Recreation for the 2022 Mayor’s Annual Ride. This annual event supports our trails.
Evelyn K Davis Park
Drag in the Park
Apr 30 – 2:00pm
Contributions and poster sales will not only benefit the campaign but will also help support the work of OneIowa, Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund, and The Project by PHC.
Gaslamp
Bouquet, Wave Cage, The Halloween Episode
Apr 30 – 8:00pm
Bouquet, Wave Cage, The Halloween Episode at Gas Lamp.
ClimbIowa
Black Light Beta Bash
Apr 30 – 9:00pm
Climbing! Prizes! Costumes! All in the glow of the blacklight.
Hoyt Sherman Place
George Thorogood & The Destroyers: Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock
May 1 – 7:30pm
“One of the most iconic bands in rock & roll history” (Rapid City Journal) celebrates it all with their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock.
Val Air Ballroom
Dance Gavin Dance
May 1 – 7:30pm
Dance Gavin Dance with special guests Memphis May Fire, Volumes, and Moon Tooth will be performing at Val Air Ballroom.
‘The bestselling show happens to be female-produced’: Comedian Coral Thede brings a kick-ass time to Teehee’s every month
by Lily DeTaeye, Apr 15
Coral Thede’s house is as bright and welcoming as she is. The walls of her office space are a galaxy of pink, gold and blue. They provide a gentle background for the instruments, costumes and books strewn about in the signature chaos of a creative person. Her kitchen, familiar to those who tune into her Instagram livestreams, is punctuated with brightly colored odds and ends that come together to paint a vivid picture of Thede.
Des Moines artist Brittany Brooke Crow rips and rearranges self-portraits to explore form and vulnerability
by Courtney Guein, Apr 21
For her new new exhibition, artist
Brittany Brooke Crow
turned her camera on herself, tearing photos printed on Hahnemühle Pearl paper and rearranging the pieces.
Test Stripping
— on display through May 5 at
The LiFT
bar in Des Moines’ Court Avenue District — depicts Crow’s battles with her fear of intimacy and vulnerability by exposing herself to the camera and her body, building a personal relationship, and putting it up on display.
Photo Gallery: GDP Festival 2022
Apr 25
GDP festival returned to Des Moines this past weekend with a lineup of heavy-hitting locals. The single-day festival played out on stages across Des Moines at a handful of venues, acting as a sort of musical tour of the city’s art scene.
Meet Lefty, the three-legged dog that became a Des Moines icon
by Lily DeTaeye, Apr 26
Whether or not you’re a pet owner, you’ve probably seen a post or two from your fluff-loving friends on #NationalDogDay and #NationalPetDay. But you may not have heard of
Specially-Abled Pets Day
. The holiday, which is on May 3 every year, was founded in 2006 to encourage adoption of specially-abled animals from shelters.
Des Moines venue owner Anne Mathey doesn’t need a holiday to lift up Lefty, a small white dog missing his front left leg who she adopted from
Animal Lifeline
in 2008.
