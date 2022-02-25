Weekender DSM! Bacon, chocolate, Black history and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Des Moines Little Village writers Lily DeTaeye and Courtney Guein are here to share a few local happenings with you. Lily’s top pick? “Night Moves at xBk!” And Courtney succinctly calls out Bacon Gras, “cause there’s a bacon eating contest.” Get out and have fun!
