Weekender, Dec. 9: Holiday artisans’ markets, The Quire’s return and a fond farewell to Sondheim

by Genevieve Trainor, Dec. 3

So you like to enjoy a night out of live music in the CRANDIC, but you’ve never seen Best Overall Musician Randall Davis perform? Hmmm. I call bullshit. Davis is a fixture, a necessary component of how the musical ecosystem in this region thrives. When I asked for a rundown of bands he’d performed with, past and present, he listed nearly 30, with a humble apology to those he might have missed (see below). We’re talking everyone from Matthew Grimm & the Red Smear to Best Local Band (and opener at the Best Concert of 2021) David Zollo & the Body Electric. Davis is a musician’s musician, exactly who you’d expect to earn this honor after almost two years of not being able to see live music on the regular. READ MORE >>