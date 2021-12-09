Advertisement

Weekender, Dec. 9: Holiday artisans’ markets, The Quire’s return and a fond farewell to Sondheim

Posted on by Celine Robins
THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Ready to knock out all your upcoming gift shopping in a single weekend? This is the time to do it! Artist events galore allow you to support local while fulfilling everyone’s wishes. If you’re getting out and about, don’t miss the Quire’s long-awaited 25th anniversary concert or say a fond farewell to Stephen Sondheim at the screening of National Theatre Live’s “Follies.” There’s so much to see and do this weekend—take advantage while it still feels like fall!




Dream City

Free Health Clinic

Dec 9 – 5:00pm

This free health clinic will have flu shots, blood pressure checks, health education, physician consultations and blood sugar/cholesterol checks available.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery

Art Office Holiday Art Market

Dec 9 – 5:00pm

Meet Santa, get some shopping done and enjoy a tasty brew all under one roof!


More info >>




FilmScene—Ped Mall

Pride at FilmScene: Shiva Baby

Dec 9 – 6:30pm

Danielle gets paid by her sugar daddy and rushes to meet her neurotic parents at a family shiva. As the day unfolds, Danielle struggles to keep up different versions of herself.


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

‘Cinderella’

Dec 9 – 7:30pm

The pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball—all your favorites, with some surprising new twists!


More info >>




Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center

Corridor Holiday Market

Dec 10 – Dec 11 – 2:00pm

Handmade. Vintage. Repurposed. Homemade. Collected. Homegrown.


More info >>




United Action for Youth (Youth Center)

Winter Art Sale: Support Local Youth Artists

Dec 10 – 5:00pm

Support local youth artists. 100% of proceeds go directly to the artist.


More info >>




Coralville Recreation Center

Coralville Community Food Pantry Free Community Meal

Dec 10 – 5:00pm

Join your neighbors for a delicious free meal at the Coralville Rec Center on Friday, December 10 (5-7pm). All are welcome!


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

‘Matilda the Musical’

Dec 10 – Dec 19 – 7:30pm

Inspired by Roald Dahl, this Tony award-winning musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the story of a girl who dreams of a better life.


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Amy Friedl Stoner: Christmas at the Paramount

Dec 10 – 7:30pm

Mixing traditional Christmas songs with contemporary Holiday favorites, Christmas at the Paramount is an evening full of laughter and beautiful music.


More info >>




Online

‘She Kills Monsters’

Dec 10 – Dec 12 – 7:30pm (CST)

The story a girl who leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister. When she finds her sister’s D&D notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Tales from the Writers’ Room—Speakeasy

Dec 10 – 8:00pm

SPT Theatre presents healing melodies, friendly togetherness and some freaky fun.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery

Corridor Running 5th Annual Ugly “Sweat”er Social and Fun Run

Dec 11 – 11:00am

Back for the 5th year, it’s The Ugly “Sweat”er Social and Fun Run. Put on your ugliest holiday sweater, bring a plate of cookies and a donation to Shelter House and enjoy a holiday fun run.


More info >>




Public Space One

DJ Workshop with FemmeDecks

Dec 11 – 3:00pm

DJ Workshop with electronic music collective FemmeDecks.


More info >>




Zion Lutheran Church

Pride & Joy: A Winter Concert

Dec 11 – 7:30pm

The Quire returns to their primary venue to gather in song and celebration for their first post-lockdown concert!


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Jarrett Purdy and Dan Padley w/Elly Hofmaier

Dec 11 – 9:00pm

Previewing tunes from their forthcoming album project “Ecotones.” Elly Hofmaier opening.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

National Theatre Live: ‘Follies’

Dec 12 – 1:00pm

A screening of Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical starring Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton.


More info >>




Public Space One

Scrap Wrapping Extravaganza

Dec 12 – 2:00pm

Bring a present you need wrapped to the Close House and PS1’s Professional Wrappers™ will wrap it in print scraps and fun found objects.


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour

Dec 12 – 7:00pm

Postmodern Jukebox, the time-twisting musical collective known for putting “pop music in a time machine,” are set to make the ‘20s roar again.


More info >>




December’s the time to celebrate this year’s Best of the CRANDIC winners, but while you fête, don’t forget: our Give Guide Donation Drive still marches on! We’ve got a great group of hard-workin’ nonprofits and locally-owned shops that we’d love to introduce you to.

Theatre Cedar Rapids installs coil system to enhance sound for patrons with hearing aids

by Malcolm MacDougall, Dec. 9
Theatre Cedar Rapids expanded their accessibility options recently with the installation of a hearing induction loop in their auditorium. Hearing induction loops are a type of assistive hearing device that uses a copper wire installed around the perimeter of the auditorium to beam magnetic signals directly to patrons’ hearing aids. The installation was made possible by a donation from long-time supporters of Theatre Cedar Rapids, Myron and Ethel Wilson.
“It was actually pre-pandemic that we started working with the Wilsons, and they said that they would like to underwrite the system and we started gathering bids. And then the pandemic obviously shut down progress,” said Katie Hallman, Theatre Cedar Rapids’ executive director. READ MORE >>




Best of the CRANDIC Spotlight: The Haunted Bookshop still found a way to surprise customers during lockdown

by Celine Robins, Dec. 6
The Haunted Bookshop has found clever ways to safely recreate the atmosphere of their beloved store, from the popular “Surprise Me!” option, which allows customers to describe their tastes and let booksellers decide the rest, to online browsing via Instagram (@HauntedBookshopIowaCity), to contact-free sidewalk sales that benefit the Free Medical Clinic.
Little Village asked owner Nialle Sylvan to share the inside scoop on bookselling in the end times. READ MORE >>




Best of the CRANDIC Spotlight: Iowa City guitarist Randall Davis is a musician’s musician

by Genevieve Trainor, Dec. 3
So you like to enjoy a night out of live music in the CRANDIC, but you’ve never seen Best Overall Musician Randall Davis perform? Hmmm. I call bullshit. Davis is a fixture, a necessary component of how the musical ecosystem in this region thrives. When I asked for a rundown of bands he’d performed with, past and present, he listed nearly 30, with a humble apology to those he might have missed (see below). We’re talking everyone from Matthew Grimm & the Red Smear to Best Local Band (and opener at the Best Concert of 2021) David Zollo & the Body Electric. Davis is a musician’s musician, exactly who you’d expect to earn this honor after almost two years of not being able to see live music on the regular. READ MORE >>


