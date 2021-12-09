Weekender, Dec. 9: Holiday artisans’ markets, The Quire’s return and a fond farewell to Sondheim

Theatre Cedar Rapids installs coil system to enhance sound for patrons with hearing aids

by Malcolm MacDougall, Dec. 9

Theatre Cedar Rapids expanded their accessibility options recently with the installation of a hearing induction loop in their auditorium. Hearing induction loops are a type of assistive hearing device that uses a copper wire installed around the perimeter of the auditorium to beam magnetic signals directly to patrons’ hearing aids. The installation was made possible by a donation from long-time supporters of Theatre Cedar Rapids, Myron and Ethel Wilson.