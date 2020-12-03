Advertisement

Weekender, Dec. 3: Virtual Holiday Thieves Market, Midwest Writers Potluck and more to do this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





The Weekender

Cozy up with the editor’s pick of this weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local artists and venues! This weekend’s lineup features the virtual Holiday Thieves Market, a ukulele Christmas concert, a discussion for the “podcast-curious” and much more.




Online

A Christmas Carol

Nov 27 – Dec 13 – Begins streaming Fri. 11/27 at 7:30pm. Stream anytime before Sun. 12/13 at 11:59pm.

Riverside’s virtual stories series continues with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Paul Morella. Featuring John William Watkins and Tara McGovern on fiddle. Ron Clark directs.


More info >>




Online

Iowa Stories: ‘Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright’

Dec 3 – 12:00pm (CST)

Tune in online to hear celebrated author Paul Hendrickson discuss his latest biography, entitled “Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright.”


More info >>




Online

Holiday Coping Strategies Virtual Discussion

Dec 4 – 11:00am (CST)

Mercedes Bern-Klug will facilitate a discussion about how to recognize the sense of loss in ourselves and in others, and consider ways to respond to the loss during the holiday season.


More info >>




Online

Podcasting at University of Iowa and Beyond: Calling all podcasters, podcast fans, and podcast-curious

Dec 4 – 12:30pm (CST)

Learn about the wide world of podcasts, exciting podcasts happening on University of Iowa’s campus, and local resources to support podcasting.


More info >>




Online

‘Endless Planes’ Virtual Reception with Julia Kottal

Dec 4 – 5:30pm (CST)

Gilded Pear Gallery presents a virtual reception with artist Julia Kottal in connection with her two-person exhibit with David Kupferman.


More info >>




Online

Virtual Holiday Thieves Market

Dec 5 – Dec 31 – 10:00am (CST)

Continue the 50+ year tradition virtually: Shop multiple artists through a single platform and still pick up those unique holiday gifts!


More info >>




Online

Tiny Porch Concert: Ukulele Christmas with Melissa Caminneci

Dec 5 – 1:00pm (CST)

Local musician and singer Melissa Caminneci delights with holiday tunes on her ukulele. You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind concert.


More info >>




Online

Immigrant Foodways: Czech Christmas menu: Pea soup and schnitzel with potato salad

Dec 5 – 2:30pm (CST)

Celebrate the holidays with this traditional Czech Christmas pea soup and the little-bit-more-modern Czech Christmas meal of schnitzel with homemade potato salad.


More info >>




Online

Writers Open Mic

Dec 6 – 4:00pm (CST)

Iowa City Poetry presents the chance for poets to share 4-5 minutes of their original writing for an online audience.


More info >>




Online

Midwest Writers Virtual Holiday Potluck

Dec 6 – 7:30pm (CST)

Kick-off your holiday season with a digital potluck with Midwestern authors who have books out in the past year. Featuring short readings, hilarious banter and recipes!


More info >>

