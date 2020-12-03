Weekender, Dec. 3: Virtual Holiday Thieves Market, Midwest Writers Potluck and more to do this weekend

|
The Weekender
Cozy up with the editor’s pick of this weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local artists and venues! This weekend’s lineup features the virtual Holiday Thieves Market, a ukulele Christmas concert, a discussion for the “podcast-curious” and much more.
Online
A Christmas Carol
Nov 27 – Dec 13 – Begins streaming Fri. 11/27 at 7:30pm. Stream anytime before Sun. 12/13 at 11:59pm.
Riverside’s virtual stories series continues with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Paul Morella. Featuring John William Watkins and Tara McGovern on fiddle. Ron Clark directs.
Online
Iowa Stories: ‘Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright’
Dec 3 – 12:00pm (CST)
Tune in online to hear celebrated author Paul Hendrickson discuss his latest biography, entitled “Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright.”
Online
Holiday Coping Strategies Virtual Discussion
Dec 4 – 11:00am (CST)
Mercedes Bern-Klug will facilitate a discussion about how to recognize the sense of loss in ourselves and in others, and consider ways to respond to the loss during the holiday season.
Online
Podcasting at University of Iowa and Beyond: Calling all podcasters, podcast fans, and podcast-curious
Dec 4 – 12:30pm (CST)
Learn about the wide world of podcasts, exciting podcasts happening on University of Iowa’s campus, and local resources to support podcasting.
Online
‘Endless Planes’ Virtual Reception with Julia Kottal
Dec 4 – 5:30pm (CST)
Gilded Pear Gallery presents a virtual reception with artist Julia Kottal in connection with her two-person exhibit with David Kupferman.
Online
Virtual Holiday Thieves Market
Dec 5 – Dec 31 – 10:00am (CST)
Continue the 50+ year tradition virtually: Shop multiple artists through a single platform and still pick up those unique holiday gifts!
Online
Tiny Porch Concert: Ukulele Christmas with Melissa Caminneci
Dec 5 – 1:00pm (CST)
Local musician and singer Melissa Caminneci delights with holiday tunes on her ukulele. You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind concert.
Online
Immigrant Foodways: Czech Christmas menu: Pea soup and schnitzel with potato salad
Dec 5 – 2:30pm (CST)
Celebrate the holidays with this traditional Czech Christmas pea soup and the little-bit-more-modern Czech Christmas meal of schnitzel with homemade potato salad.
Online
Writers Open Mic
Dec 6 – 4:00pm (CST)
Iowa City Poetry presents the chance for poets to share 4-5 minutes of their original writing for an online audience.
Online
Midwest Writers Virtual Holiday Potluck
Dec 6 – 7:30pm (CST)
Kick-off your holiday season with a digital potluck with Midwestern authors who have books out in the past year. Featuring short readings, hilarious banter and recipes!
