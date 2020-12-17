Advertisement

Weekender, Dec. 17: H.C. McEntire, Englert Marquee Lighting, virtual holiday celebrations and more to do this weekend

The Weekender
The weather outside is frightful, but the editor’s pick of this weekend’s best virtual events from local artists and venues is so delightful! Hunker down and snuggle up with a Christmas cabaret, an afternoon of art from Léonard Kibala and a talent show brought to you by the Iowa Freedom Riders. Happy holidays, reader!




Online

Virtual Holiday Thieves Market

Dec 5 – Dec 31 – 10:00am (CST)

Continue the 50+ year tradition virtually: Shop multiple artists through a single platform and still pick up those unique holiday gifts!


More info >>




Online

H.C. McEntire Presents Eno Axis live from Cat’s Cradle

Dec 17 – 7:00pm

Mission Creek Festival presents H.C. McEntire, who will perform music from her sophomore album, Eno Axis.


More info >>




Online

A Christmas Cabaret

Dec 18 – Dec 20 – All day

When the quarantine blues cause Santa to consider canceling Christmas, it is up to the elves to restore his holiday spirit! This musical variety show will bring the holidays right to your screen!


More info >>




Online

Englert Marquee Lighting

Dec 18 – 5:00pm

After months of restoration work, the iconic Englert Theatre marquee will soon grace the building once again. Celebrate this historic event!


More info >>




Online

Holiday Zoom-topia, a RHCR Theatre Youth Presentation

Dec 18 – 7:00pm

RHCR Theatre presents 10 original skits written by local playwrights, brought to life by area youth grades 3-12. Donations accepted.


More info >>




Online

At Home for the Holidays

Dec 18 – 7:30pm

Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.


More info >>




Online

Online RPGs

Dec 19 – 1:00pm

Corridor Games on Demand offers an afternoon of indie RPGs on their Discord server.


More info >>




Online

At Home for the Holidays

Dec 19 – 2:30pm

Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.


More info >>




Online

Talent Show Live!

Dec 19 – 6:00pm

Iowa Freedom Riders presents a talent show on Instagram Live, with a cash prize at the end.


More info >>




Online

At Home for the Holidays

Dec 19 – 7:30pm

Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.


More info >>




Online

Sense and Nonsense, Again?

Dec 19 – 7:30pm

SPT Theatre presents an evening of music videos, sketches, musings and animated epics from regulars and guests.


More info >>




Online

Art in the Afternoon | Léonard Kibala

Dec 20 – 1:00pm (CST)

Click on the “Get Tickets” link to get your Zoom login.


More info >>


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

