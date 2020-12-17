Weekender, Dec. 17: H.C. McEntire, Englert Marquee Lighting, virtual holiday celebrations and more to do this weekend

|
The weather outside is frightful, but the editor’s pick of this weekend’s best virtual events from local artists and venues is so delightful! Hunker down and snuggle up with a Christmas cabaret, an afternoon of art from Léonard Kibala and a talent show brought to you by the Iowa Freedom Riders. Happy holidays, reader!
Online
Virtual Holiday Thieves Market
Dec 5 – Dec 31 – 10:00am (CST)
Continue the 50+ year tradition virtually: Shop multiple artists through a single platform and still pick up those unique holiday gifts!
Online
H.C. McEntire Presents Eno Axis live from Cat’s Cradle
Dec 17 – 7:00pm
Mission Creek Festival presents H.C. McEntire, who will perform music from her sophomore album, Eno Axis.
Online
A Christmas Cabaret
Dec 18 – Dec 20 – All day
When the quarantine blues cause Santa to consider canceling Christmas, it is up to the elves to restore his holiday spirit! This musical variety show will bring the holidays right to your screen!
Online
Englert Marquee Lighting
Dec 18 – 5:00pm
After months of restoration work, the iconic Englert Theatre marquee will soon grace the building once again. Celebrate this historic event!
Online
Holiday Zoom-topia, a RHCR Theatre Youth Presentation
Dec 18 – 7:00pm
RHCR Theatre presents 10 original skits written by local playwrights, brought to life by area youth grades 3-12. Donations accepted.
Online
At Home for the Holidays
Dec 18 – 7:30pm
Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.
Online
Online RPGs
Dec 19 – 1:00pm
Corridor Games on Demand offers an afternoon of indie RPGs on their Discord server.
Online
At Home for the Holidays
Dec 19 – 2:30pm
Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.
Online
Talent Show Live!
Dec 19 – 6:00pm
Iowa Freedom Riders presents a talent show on Instagram Live, with a cash prize at the end.
Online
At Home for the Holidays
Dec 19 – 7:30pm
Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.
Online
Sense and Nonsense, Again?
Dec 19 – 7:30pm
SPT Theatre presents an evening of music videos, sketches, musings and animated epics from regulars and guests.
Online
Art in the Afternoon | Léonard Kibala
Dec 20 – 1:00pm (CST)
Click on the “Get Tickets” link to get your Zoom login.
More info >>